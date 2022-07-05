Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Did You Notice?

• Former Crimson Tide tennis player Erin Routliffe and Alexa Guarachi advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s doubles draw at Wimbledon. Routliffe and partner Alicja Rosolska secured a spot in the top eight after defeating Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Guarachi and Andreja Klepac won 6-3, 7-5 over Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan. Routliffe and Alicja Rosolska will play Desirae Krawczyk and Danielle Collins on Wednesday, while Guarachi and Klepac will play Zhang Shuai and Elise Merens.

• Reliever David Robertson, who has been the subject of trade rumors in Chicago, walked in the tying run in the ninth inning of the Cubs’ 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Monday. Per the Chicago Sun-Times, it was his fourth blown save of the season, but he's also notched 11 saves while posting an impressive 1.95 ERA.

July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …