Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is both ...

National Bikini Day and National Workaholics Day. 

Somehow they just don't seem to go together well. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

60 days

Did You Notice?

• Former Crimson Tide tennis player Erin Routliffe and Alexa Guarachi advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s doubles draw at Wimbledon. Routliffe and partner Alicja Rosolska secured a spot in the top eight after defeating Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Guarachi and Andreja Klepac won 6-3, 7-5 over Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan. Routliffe and Alicja Rosolska will play Desirae Krawczyk and Danielle Collins on Wednesday, while Guarachi and Klepac will play Zhang Shuai and Elise Merens.

• Reliever David Robertson, who has been the subject of trade rumors in Chicago, walked in the tying run in the ninth inning of the Cubs’ 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Monday. Per the Chicago Sun-Times, it was his fourth blown save of the season, but he's also notched 11 saves while posting an impressive 1.95 ERA. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

