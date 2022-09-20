Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Today is...National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Alabama's Felicia Knox was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Knox had a goal an assist in the Crimson Tide's 2-0 victory over #5 South Carolina. She also had an assist in the 6-0 Alabama victory over Chattanooga. Knox leads the NCAA with eight assists.

After a commitment from Jordan Renaud, Alabama crossed the 300 point mark on 24/7 Sports Ratings. Alabama finished 2022 with 322 points.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 20, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey rushed for 114 yards, and Alabama outgained Florida on the ground 223-42 during the Crimson Tide's stunning 21-7 win in Gainesville. The Gators had taken a 7-0 halftime lead, but Ray Perkins’ team completely dominated the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 1979.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"If you think there is such a thing as an unimportant game, just try losing one." — Gene Stallings

Derrick Henry with a look to remember before his Monday Night Game.