Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Eat Outside Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener

3 days.

Did you Notice?

• Every NFL team cut their rosters down to 53 players. Out of the 32 teams, 28 still have at least one Crimson Tide player. Among the players who have new NFL homes include Tony Brown with the Colts and Josh Jobe with the Eagles.

• Running back Brian Robinson Jr. remained active on the Washington Commanders roster despite getting shot multiple times in a botched carjacking this week.

• Several Alabama players announced NIL partnerships with Krystal today, including Will Anderson Jr. Jordan Battle, Brian Branch and Henry To’o To’o.

• Former Crimson Tide guard JD Davison was looking good in the Boston Celtics promo video.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

  • August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum 
1964 Alabama media guide, Joe Namath and Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first time you quit, it's is hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time you don't even have to think about it.” – Bear Bryant

We'll Leave You With This ...

083022_MFB_JacksonKh_Practice_KG0153
