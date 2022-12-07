Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Today is ... National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Defensive lineman Byron Young accepted his invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl

Five members of the soccer team (Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Kat Rodgers and Gessica Skorka) were listed as Academic All-Americans

Knox was the College Sports Communicators Academic Team Member of the Year

The Women's Tennis team signed Margaux Maquet, a Charlotte graduate from Belgium. Maquet was the highest-ranked singles player in the history of UNC Charlotte's program.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 7, 1937: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas was the guest speaker at the annual Jacobs Trophy Award Dinner in Clinton, S.C. One of Thomas' star players, Leroy Monsky, accepted the SEC Jacobs Award as the best blocker in the conference. It was only the third time the award was handed out, but he was the second winner from Alabama, the first being quarterback Riley Smith in 1935.

"Football taught me the virtue of team play and enhanced my leadership qualities. These traits have been most valuable in my Navy career. Football taught me to take hard knocks and come up fighting." – Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944), who as a rear admiral directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Alabama football legend Sylvester Croom was inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.