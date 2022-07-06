Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

59 days

Did You Notice?

Keon Ellis has gotten praise for his two-way abilities playing for the Sacramento Kings Summer League team in San Francisco this week. Yesterday against the Lakers, he posted 10 points to go along with four rebounds and a +16 in +/- figure.

July 6, 1971: Athletic director Paul “Bear” Bryant and Penn State AD Ed Cadkaj announced a 10-game series between the two schools beginning in 1981.

July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released

July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup" — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when announcing on this date in 1971 a 10-game series with Penn State beginning in 1981.

