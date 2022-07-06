Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Did You Notice?

Keon Ellis has gotten praise for his two-way abilities playing for the Sacramento Kings Summer League team in San Francisco this week. Yesterday against the Lakers, he posted 10 points to go along with four rebounds and a +16 in +/- figure. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 6, 1971: Athletic director Paul “Bear” Bryant and Penn State AD Ed Cadkaj announced a 10-game series between the two schools beginning in 1981.

July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released

July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup" — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when announcing on this date in 1971 a 10-game series with Penn State beginning in 1981.

