Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... 

World Rainforest Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

73 days

Did You Notice?

Washington Commanders second round pick an former Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis signed his rookie contract.

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) tackles Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Alabama's Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Phidarian Mathis breaks free during practice

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 22, 1966: Florida, with returning quarterback Steve Spurrier, was picked to challenge reigning national champion Alabama for the SEC crown. The strength of the Crimson Tide, according to media representatives, was its "smallish but quick" offensive line anchored by tackles Cecil Dowdy and Jerry Duncan and guards Bruce Stephens and John Calvert. One of the big question marks was thought to be quarterback, where backup Kenny Stabler replaced the graduated Steve Sloan. — Bryant Museum 

June 22, 2009: Bert Bank, an American politician and war hero who founded the Alabama Football Radio Network, died at the age of 94. Bank founded two Tuscaloosa radio stations (WTBC and WUOA) and wrote the book, “Back From the Living Dead,” about his experiences as a POW and Bataan Death March survivor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I bear no bitterness or rancor. It was a different time and the world has changed. I hope there will come a day when all the people in the world will live in peace and happiness." — Bert Bank

We'll leave you with this...

