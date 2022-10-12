Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Savings Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball vs. Missouri at 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Live VideoLive Stats
  • Softball vs. Jacksonville State, Sand Mountain Showdown, Albertville, Ala., 6 p.m.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's golfers Kynadie Adams and Sarah Edwards each had top 10 finishes in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Ill. Adams tied for fourth place and Edwards finished in seventh place.

Did you Notice?

• The Texas Rangers selected former Alabama pitcher Chase Lee as their Minor League Reliever of the Year. The 2021 sixth-round pick had 2.25 ERA in 21 games.

• Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was one of four players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week along with Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; George Holani, Boise State; and Cameron Stone, Wyoming. He touched the ball 25 times three different ways against Texas A&M. Gibbs carried the ball 21 times for 154 yards (7.3 yards a carry), caught three passes for 13 yards and returned one kickoff. He lined up at both running back and slot back on offense and accounted for seven first downs from scrimmage.

• Alabama soccer moved up a couple more spots in the polls heading into its home showdown with Arkansas on Sunday: 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding a subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal - Bryant Museum

October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas A&M.

Jordan Battle
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Tennessee Week

By Joey Blackwell
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) is introduced prior to the start of the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Next Step for Brian Robinson Jr.

By Hunter De Siver
Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Preparing for Uptempo Volunteers

By Mason Smith
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Welcomes Increased Workload

By Katie Windham
John Metchie III at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Tennessee's Good, But Are The No. 6 Vols for Real? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) fights for yardage against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The What-Ifs Surrounding Captains for Alabama and Tennessee: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama and Minnesota Schedule Home-and-Home Football Series

By University of Alabama sports information
Crismon Tikes: Cigar Bowl 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Cigar Bowl 2022

By Anthony Sisco