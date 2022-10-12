Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Today is ... National Savings Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball vs. Missouri at 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Live Video, Live Stats

Softball vs. Jacksonville State, Sand Mountain Showdown, Albertville, Ala., 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's golfers Kynadie Adams and Sarah Edwards each had top 10 finishes in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Ill. Adams tied for fourth place and Edwards finished in seventh place.

Did you Notice?

• The Texas Rangers selected former Alabama pitcher Chase Lee as their Minor League Reliever of the Year. The 2021 sixth-round pick had 2.25 ERA in 21 games.

• Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was one of four players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week along with Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; George Holani, Boise State; and Cameron Stone, Wyoming. He touched the ball 25 times three different ways against Texas A&M. Gibbs carried the ball 21 times for 154 yards (7.3 yards a carry), caught three passes for 13 yards and returned one kickoff. He lined up at both running back and slot back on offense and accounted for seven first downs from scrimmage.

• Alabama soccer moved up a couple more spots in the polls heading into its home showdown with Arkansas on Sunday:

October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding a subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal - Bryant Museum

October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas A&M.