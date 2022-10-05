Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... World Teachers' Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Cary, N.C.
  • Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's tennis player German Samofalov fell short, 6-2, 6-2, in the consolation bracket of the ITA All-American Championships.
  • Women's tennis players Petra Sedlackova and Loudmilla Bencheikh dropped sets in singles competition. Sedlackova lost in three sets in the round of 32 and Bencheikh lost in two sets of the qualifying consolation round.

Did You Notice?

  • Cross country duo Victor Kiprop earned the SEC Runner and National Athlete of the Week awards for finishing first in a 23:16.5 on a 5-mile course and Hilda Olemomoi earned her second SEC Freshman of the Week award after third-place finishes in team and individual races with a time of 16:05.0.
  • Rhyan White was named the SEC Swimmer of the Week after her performance against Arkansas in the opening meet. White broke two records at the Arkansas Natatorium: 52.68 seconds in the 100 backstroke and 1:51.81 in the backstroke.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Arkansas.

