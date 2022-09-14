Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is...National Parents Day Off

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Intercollegiate Lake Elmo, Minn. (Final day)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

The women's golf team finished the second round at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate with 10 shots better than day one. The Crimson Tide is No. 11 overall heading into the final day.

Did You Notice?

• The soccer team moved up to No. 11 rank in the nation. It plays No. 5 South Carolina at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

• The Alabama men’s basketball full schedule was released.

• Pittburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris said that he will be able to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. This matchup will feature several Crimson Tide products, including Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Christian Barmore, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum

September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I just waxed the dude.” — Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.

We'll Leave You with This

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas.

091322_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_RC3209
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Tuesday Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) after catching a pass during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Felt 'Great' in First Game Back with Alabama Football

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass before getting hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Dallas Turner Speaks on Quinn Ewers Hit

By Mason Smith
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

By Hunter De Siver
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Mason Smith
Bryant-Denny Stadium lit up against Utah State
All Things Bama

What is the Ideal Kickoff Time for a College Football Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Chaos, Upsets and Recapping Texas

By Mason Smith
Backpackin' in Texas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Backpackin' in Texas

By Anthony Sisco