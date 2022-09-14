Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Today is...National Parents Day Off

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Intercollegiate Lake Elmo, Minn. (Final day)

Crimson Tide Results

The women's golf team finished the second round at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate with 10 shots better than day one. The Crimson Tide is No. 11 overall heading into the final day.

Did You Notice?

• The soccer team moved up to No. 11 rank in the nation. It plays No. 5 South Carolina at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

• The Alabama men’s basketball full schedule was released.

• Pittburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris said that he will be able to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. This matchup will feature several Crimson Tide products, including Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Christian Barmore, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum

September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I just waxed the dude.” — Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.

We'll Leave You with This

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas.