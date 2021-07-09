Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Linebacker Henry To'o To'o

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile the 17 Alabama players who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's the thing Alabama fans are wondering the most about Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o: His last name is pronounced TOE-o TOE-o.

Henry To’o To’o

No. 10

Pos: ILB

Ht: 6-01-6

Wt: 225

DOB: 1/5/01

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

High School: De La Salle

Pros

Athletic linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage. To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays. His closing speed is very good. Linemen have a tough time, locating and blocking him at the second level as he slips past blocks. In coverage, To’o To’o displays his speed, carrying slots and tight ends up the seam. He is physical, possessing the ability to shock blockers. Smart linebacker who communicates pre snap to get his defense lined up.

Cons

To’o To’o plays the run first causing him to be out of position after reading the mesh point. He leaves vacated areas behind on run pass options and is too slow to adjust when the quarterback keeps the ball. In space, he takes bad angles causing him to miss easy tackles. Unfavorable angles and a lack of urgency prevent him from making plays to the sideline consistently. When playing through traffic in the hole, To’o To’o is not strong enough to consistently get runners down.

Summary

Long and skinny linebacker with desirable athletic traits. To’o To’o guesses in the run game and when he does so correctly, he makes splash plays. His speed allows him to flow from sideline to sideline and carry opponents up the seam. He does not read the mesh point well, causing him to end up out of position. To’o To’o projects as a developmental weakside linebacker who has the athleticism and length to succeed in coverage and pursuit. He has to improve his processing skills to get on the field consistently. His speed should make him a special teams contributor.

NFL Draft Bible Grades (10-point scale): 6.9 now/8.5 potential

Bama Central Analysis

There's a lot to like about To’o To’o's addition to the Crimson Tide, especially since he may have been Tennessee's best defensive player last season (he led the Volunteers in tackles). He's athletic, talented, experienced and already familiar with the scheme having played for former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. To'o To'o won't be handed a starting job and will have to beat out Jaylen Moody among others. But if he can earn the spot next to Christian Harris the Crimson Tide will have a lot of speed at the heart of the defense.

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.