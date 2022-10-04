Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Bearing Arms

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Alabama Crimson Tide
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Coaching Carousel Could Be Bill O'Brien's Wheel of Fortune: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Will Anderson Jr.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Bama in the NFL Week 4: Josh Jacobs Leads the Raiders to Their First Win

By Hunter De Siver
Nick Saban
Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryce Young's Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren't Obvious: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The Extra Point: How Much Does Jalen Milroe Change Alabama's Offense?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
For Jahmyr Gibbs, the Running Game is Both Mental and Physical

By Mason Smith
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) leaves the field as Texas A&M fans storm the field after a game-winning field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38
Nick Saban: "Nobody Would Listen" to Rat Poison Warnings Before Last Year's Texas A&M Game

By Katie Windham