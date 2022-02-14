Dana Duckworth Provides Injury Update on Makarri Doggette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Overall, Alabama gymnastics' Power of Pink meet on Friday against Georgia was a huge success for the Crimson Tide with its fourth straight score of 197 or higher and a win over the Bulldogs. However, the final rotation did cause some anxiety as junior Makarri Doggette landed awkwardly on her final tumbling pass and had to be carried off the floor.

Because of the power generated by the athletes on the floor exercise, a wrong landing can cause severe injuries. Thankfully for Doggette, the injury is not as bad as it originally appeared according to head coach Dana Duckworth.

"At this point, we have some more information that it's a small sprain, but that she will be able to do as much as the pain will tolerate," Duckworth said during Monday's press conference. "But of course we're going to be smart and see how the week goes. We have two more days of training this week, so hopefully we will have her on an event like bars. At the same time, I don't want to over-promise. But we're very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse.”

Doggette has competed in all six meets for Alabama this season, appearing in the vault and bars lineup every time. She competed on balance beam four times and just recently rejoined the floor lineup on Feb. 4 in the tri-meet. Doggette is one of Alabama's highest scorers on the uneven bars with the potential to score a 10 like she did last season.

Duckworth also provided an update on another gymnast. Junior Mati Waligora did not compete against Georgia after doing the all-around two weeks prior against Auburn. Duckworth said she was unavailable for Georgia but expects her back for at least one event at LSU on Friday. The head coach said it wasn’t any specific injury, just more that her body had been going week after week, and they are trying to be smart in keeping her healthy.

"Mati was unavailable last week," Duckworth said. "This week she looks like she's going to be competitively ready on a couple events. And again, we have two more days of practice, so I do foresee her being out there, especially on vault, and then we need to see how the next two days goes."

Alabama heads back out on the road this week for a meet at LSU Friday night at 8.