Date Set for A-Day, Alabama to Honor Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell

Date Set for A-Day Game, Alabama to Honor Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell

The Crimson Tide will celebrate two program-changing players throughout the weekend of Alabama's annual spring scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two Crimson Tide legends will be celebrated and honored all weekend long leading up to Alabama football's 2022 A-Day Game on Saturday, April 16. 

Former Alabama football players Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell broke barriers that opened doors for future generations of Crimson Tide players and coaches. In 1970, Jackson was Alabama's first African American scholarship student-athlete on the football team, and a year later, Mitchell became the first African American to play in a varsity football game for the Crimson Tide. Mitchell later made more history when he became the first black football coach at Alabama when he joined Bear Bryant's staff in 1973.

Jackson is an Ozark, Alabama native and served as a team captain on Alabama's 1973 national championship team. The running back earned all-SEC honors at Alabama before being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and having a nine-year NFL career.

Mitchell came to the Crimson Tide as a transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College. The defensive lineman was also named a team captain at Alabama and earned all-SEC and All-American honors. He was drafted by the 49ers in 1973, but after getting cut returned to Alabama as a graduate assistant that launched a long coaching career. He is currently the longest-tenured member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, now in his 28th season with the organization.

Both Jackson (2007) and Mitchell (2009) are Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Both participated in Super Bowls, Jackson as a player with Washington and Mitchell as a coach with the Steelers. 

The A-Day Game is Alabama's annual spring scrimmage that signifies the end of spring practice for the football team. The Crimson squad will square off against the White squad with a steak dinner on the line. It will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium and free and open to the public. 

Wilbur Jackson was one of the key players on the 1973 Crimson Tide
Date Set for A-Day, Alabama to Honor Wilbur Jackson, John Mitchell

