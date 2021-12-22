Davidson Basketball Coach Wowed by Alabama QB Bryce Young

BIRMINGHAM -- Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop left Birmingham Tuesday night with a win against Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic.

He also shared a story with the media about Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

It turns out McKillop was in New York last week to watch the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks. He was mostly there to witness his former Davidson All-Star, Steph Curry, set the NBA record for most career 3-pointers.

Curry and McKillop were at dinner at Catch, a steakhouse in New York, after the game.

“I see this guy, and Steph is talking to him and getting his picture with him,” McKillop said. “Steph brings me over to introduce me to him. It was Bryce (Young). He had just been to the Heisman (ceremony). He loves Steph so he was there (at the game)."

Young became the Crimson Tide's fourth Heisman Trophy winner a few days prior.

The Davidson coach was blown away with Young’s demeanor and class.

“Let me tell you, if Alabama athletics wants to be proud of some young man – the way that guy carried himself was absolutely extraordinary,” McKillop said. “I don’t know what his reputation is; that was my only interaction with him. But oh my goodness, what a model of excellence.”

The two talked for a bit about football and basketball among other things.

“He said he loves Steph and the way he plays, and I wished him well. I told him and his parents how impressive he was as a young man, just how articulate he was, how engaged he was and how humble he was. Wow, it was impressive.”