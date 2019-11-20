"Decade of Dominance" Book Signing Tour Heading to Decatur

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — BamaCentral and Hilltop30 Publishers LLC announced that Christopher Walsh will be signing copies of his latest book, "Decade of Dominance" in Decatur, Ala., Thursday evening.

Walsh will be at Second Read Books (324 2nd Ave SE, Suite A) from 6-8 p.m.

“Decade of Dominance: How Alabama’s 10-year run was the greatest in college football history” focusses on the Crimson Tide during the years 2009-18, and how Nick Saban not only changed the University of Alabama, but Tuscaloosa and college football as a whole.

It dives into the ins and outs, the personalities and decisions, and everything that contributed to such an unforgettable run. In some cases the emphasis is on a person, a game, or even a play that helped shape the course of the Crimson Tide as it won five national titles, six Southeastern Conference championships and eight division titles (nine including 2008) including seven straight.

Along the way, Alabama had more consensus All-Americans, selections in the NFL draft and dominated recruiting like nothing fans had ever seen before despite dramatic changes to the game, the adoption of a playoff format and the Crimson Tide playing in the unmistakably toughest division in college football, the SEC West.

"Decade of Dominance" is Walsh's 26th book.

It's 332 pages and includes 50 photos from BamaCentral photographer T.G. Paschal.

Hilltop30 Publishers LLC also published Alabama-based books "Ever Faithful, Ever Loyal: The Timothy Alexander Story'' along with "Crimson Tikes" and "One More Day'' in 2018.

The book can also be ordered, using check, credit card, PayPal or Venmo. Email Tom Brew at tombrew@hilltop30.com.