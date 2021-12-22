Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Defensive Struggles Continue to Haunt Crimson Tide Basketball
Publish date:

Defensive Struggles Continue to Haunt Crimson Tide Basketball

The cornerstone of the Alabama basketball team under Nate Oats has vanished of late, leaving the Crimson Tide with several questions.
Author:

The cornerstone of the Alabama basketball team under Nate Oats has vanished of late, leaving the Crimson Tide with several questions.

BIRMINGHAM -- With Alabama looking for an opponent to step in to replace Colorado State on quick notice at the C.M. Newton Classic, Davidson quickly obliged.

It was good news for the Crimson Tide, trying to finish the non-conference schedule strong before SEC play starts next week.

Luka Brajkovic and the Bulldogs didn’t let that happen, giving the Crimson Tide all it could handle in a 79-78 loss.

In a game with scoring run on top of scoring run for both teams, Alabama made the last one, scoring nine straight points in the final minute and a half.

For the third straight game, the Crimson Tide failed to find a rhythm and was outplayed on defense.

“We have to pick it up with intensity,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Until we do that we won’t beat any quality teams. It’s not what you want going into the Christmas break.”

With the SEC slate next up, Alabama finds itself struggling to find itself. The Crimson Tide didn’t have to look hard to find an example of who it wants to be. Davidson resembled what the Crimson Tide was last season, a hard-nosed defensive team with big 3-point capability and the ability to move fast up and down the court.

Read More

“Our defense is getting exposed,” Oats said. “We have to fix it. It starts with me. I haven’t put enough emphasis on it.”

Oats was visibly concerned after the tough loss. Defense is cornerstone of his teams and it hasn’t been there the last few weeks. Davidson was lights out from 3-point shooting, going 12 of 24. The Bulldogs also got 38 points in the paint, including 22 from the 6-foot-10 Brajkovic.

“They use up a lot of clock,” Oats said. “You have to be prepared to defend for the whole 30 seconds. They did a good job with the passing lanes and stretching it out.”

The Crimson Tide’s offensive troubles can be summed up with individual performances. In a struggle win against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Jaden Shackelford was scoreless while Keon Ellis hit for 20 points. Against Davidson, Ellis was scoreless until seven minutes remaining in the game and Shackelford hit for 20.

The bottom line is Alabama hasn’t put together a complete game yet. Nate Oats hinted at that after the Jax State game, saying when guys like Jahvon Quinerly, J.D. Davison, Shackelford and Ellis get it going at the same time, watch out.

First, Oats has to figure out how to get them all playing that way.

“I don’t know how many wake-up calls we need before SEC play starts but we have to pick it up,” Oats said. 

Alabama bench
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

9 minutes ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's Heisman Trip
All Things Bama

Davidson Basketball Coach Wowed by Alabama QB Bryce Young

12 minutes ago
122121_MBB_OatsNa_Davidson_RC8035
All Things Bama

Defensive Struggles Continue to Haunt Crimson Tide Basketball

43 minutes ago
Jahvon Quinerly shooting FT
All Things Bama

No. 10 Alabama's Last Minute Rally Comes up Short in 79-78 loss to Davidson

3 minutes ago
JD Davison vs Memphis
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson at the Inaugural C.M. Newton Classic

3 hours ago
Trevon Diggs 10th interception in 2021
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Trevon Diggs' Stock Only Keeps Rising With 10th Interception

6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama team runs on to the field at Texas A&M
Recruiting

Texas A&M Leaps Alabama as No. 1 Class by End of Early Signing Period

7 hours ago
Jahmyr Gibbs
Recruiting

Alabama Lands Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs from Transfer Portal

7 hours ago