Defensive Struggles Continue to Haunt Crimson Tide Basketball

BIRMINGHAM -- With Alabama looking for an opponent to step in to replace Colorado State on quick notice at the C.M. Newton Classic, Davidson quickly obliged.

It was good news for the Crimson Tide, trying to finish the non-conference schedule strong before SEC play starts next week.

Luka Brajkovic and the Bulldogs didn’t let that happen, giving the Crimson Tide all it could handle in a 79-78 loss.

In a game with scoring run on top of scoring run for both teams, Alabama made the last one, scoring nine straight points in the final minute and a half.

For the third straight game, the Crimson Tide failed to find a rhythm and was outplayed on defense.

“We have to pick it up with intensity,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Until we do that we won’t beat any quality teams. It’s not what you want going into the Christmas break.”

With the SEC slate next up, Alabama finds itself struggling to find itself. The Crimson Tide didn’t have to look hard to find an example of who it wants to be. Davidson resembled what the Crimson Tide was last season, a hard-nosed defensive team with big 3-point capability and the ability to move fast up and down the court.

“Our defense is getting exposed,” Oats said. “We have to fix it. It starts with me. I haven’t put enough emphasis on it.”

Oats was visibly concerned after the tough loss. Defense is cornerstone of his teams and it hasn’t been there the last few weeks. Davidson was lights out from 3-point shooting, going 12 of 24. The Bulldogs also got 38 points in the paint, including 22 from the 6-foot-10 Brajkovic.

“They use up a lot of clock,” Oats said. “You have to be prepared to defend for the whole 30 seconds. They did a good job with the passing lanes and stretching it out.”

The Crimson Tide’s offensive troubles can be summed up with individual performances. In a struggle win against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Jaden Shackelford was scoreless while Keon Ellis hit for 20 points. Against Davidson, Ellis was scoreless until seven minutes remaining in the game and Shackelford hit for 20.

The bottom line is Alabama hasn’t put together a complete game yet. Nate Oats hinted at that after the Jax State game, saying when guys like Jahvon Quinerly, J.D. Davison, Shackelford and Ellis get it going at the same time, watch out.

First, Oats has to figure out how to get them all playing that way.

“I don’t know how many wake-up calls we need before SEC play starts but we have to pick it up,” Oats said.