Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

BamaCentral is proud to announce a new regular feature, the the Pro Athlete of the Week among former Crimson Tide athletes, with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry the inaugural winner.

Henry rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 31-17 win at Indianapolis.

Combined with his 188 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10, and 159 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns in Week 12, Henry was just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958), Eric Dickerson (1984) and O.J. Simpson (1976), and Adrian Peterson (2012).

He also surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for second straight season.

Henry played for Alabama from 2013-15, and was the Crimson Tide's second second Heisman Trophy winner. He also won the two other major national player of the year awards, the Maxwell and Walter Camp, making him the first player in Alabama history to pull off that trifecta. He also won the Doak Walker Award for best running back.

The Southeastern Conference’s first 2,000-yard rusher, Henry topped Bo Jackson’s numbers and broke some of Herschel Walker’s longstanding single-season records including his 1,891 rushing yards on 385 carries set in 1981. Henry had 2,219 on 395 carries with 28 rushing touchdowns while helped lead Alabama to the 2015 national championship.

Also considered:

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 104 rushing against the Chiefs despite playing with a shoulder injury. He's topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had seven tackles and a blocked field goal

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had a 20-point game against the Magic, to go with seven points and six assists.

Both Landon Collins and Mack Wilson had eight tackles for their respective teams.