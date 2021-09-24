September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Derrick Henry Congratulates High School RB That Broke Single-Game Rushing Record
Publish date:

Derrick Henry Congratulates High School RB That Broke Single-Game Rushing Record

The former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back reached out to Kayleb Wagner of Baker High School to extend his congrats.
Author:

Sports Illustrated

The former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back reached out to Kayleb Wagner of Baker High School to extend his congrats.

No matter what level former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has played at, he has always been a record-setter.

Last weekend, though, one of Henry's high school records fell. Among Henry's many accolades, he held the record for most rushing yards in a single game in the state of Florida history with 502 yards. Last Friday night, Kayleb Wagner of Baker High School in Baker, Fla. broke that record.

Wagner was born without his left hand and part of his forearm. However, that did not stop him from rushing for 535 yards and six touchdowns over opponent South Walton High School. Remarkably, he did so in just 25 carries — an average of 21.4 yards per rush.

​​“I think it is incredible,” Henry told reporters Thursday. “I thought it was really cool. I got to talk to him a little bit on Instagram and hopefully he breaks some more. That was really cool, definitely an inspiration to me and I am sure he is an inspiration to his team and everybody over there in that community. It was definitely cool to see and hopefully, I can do something for him these upcoming weeks.”

Henry later reached out to Wagner and offered to send him some game-used gear.

“We went back and forth for five minutes or so,” Wagner told MaxPreps. “He congratulated me, said he would send me a pair of his cleats and game gloves. It was very, very cool. I think it really hit me then that I had the record.”

Currently a junior, Wagner split carries last season at Baker before becoming the team's sole starter at running back in 2021. Despite being a town of just 900, the Baker Gators are a high school powerhouse. Last season, the team went 15-0 and won its fifth Florida Class 1A state title.

While he didn't break his own record on Thursday, Wagner was still a force to be reckoned with in his team's 43-42 victory over Northview. In the game, Wagner rushed for 426 yards and five more touchdowns on 34 carries.

Derrick Henry
All Things Bama

Derrick Henry Congratulates High School RB That Broke Single-Game Rushing Record

10 seconds ago
2023 DL Jayden Wayne, Tacoma, Wash.
Recruiting

2023 Prospect Jayden Wayne Talks Recruiting and Alabama Visit This Weekend

1 hour ago
Alabama recruiting: Premier Progam
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Going Beyond Borders

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
John Metchie III at Florida
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: After Three Weeks, Is Alabama Still the Most Complete Team in the Country?

4 hours ago
Nick Saban during pregame warmups vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

All Things CW: The 2021 Crimson Tide's Biggest Problem is That It's Not the 2020 Team

6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Punch

8 hours ago
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eddie Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, Ken State game program, Sept. 24, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 24, 2021

15 hours ago
Riley Tanner, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Late-Game Goal by Riley Tanner Pushes Alabama Past Missouri, 2-1

18 hours ago