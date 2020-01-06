TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced Monday that he will return to Alabama for his senior season.

The announcement came via Smith’s Instagram Monday:

With Smith, Jeudy and junior Henry Ruggs III, the trio combined to form one of the most prolific receiving cores in Crimson Tide history.

Over the course of his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith has accounted for 118 receptions for 2,109 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. In his junior season alone, Smith registered over half of those numbers, making 68 receptions for 1,256 yards and 14 trips to the end zone.

After reflecting over his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith made his formal return announcement in his Instagram post.

"There's a lot I have left to accomplish as a player and as a student, and I feel that my time is not up at Alabama," Smith said. "I have unfinished business to take care of and the only way to do that is to stay one more year. After praying and talking with my family and Coach Saban, I've decided that I will return for my senior season.

"Roll Tide!"

The highlight so far of Smith’s career was the Crimson Tide’s 2019 matchup against Ole Miss on Sept. 28. In that game Smith drew in five touchdowns, four of which were in the first half, and accounted for 274 receiving yards on 11 catches in what is considered one of the best wide receiver performances in Alabama football history.

After Alabama’s 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, Smith took a moment to reflect on his time at Alabama.

“It’s been great,” Smith said. “I mean, I came here to compete at the highest level and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

While Jeudy have declared for the draft, Smith has decided to stay while Ruggs has yet to publicly announce whether he will remain at Alabama for his senior season or leave for the NFL like several of his teammates.