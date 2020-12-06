DeVonta Smith Proves at LSU that Heisman Trophy Shouldn't be just a Quarterback's Award

The senior wide receiver had a brilliant night consisting of eight receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eight receptions. 231 yards. Three touchdowns.

If Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn’t have a case to be including in talks for the Heisman prior to Saturday night’s 55-17 thrashing of LSU inside Tiger Stadium, he certainly does now.

While the Heisman has leaned more and more towards a quarterback’s award over the past couple of decades, Smith makes a case that just because he’s on the receiving end of passes doesn’t mean that he should be considered for the most prestigious award in college football.

The funny thing is, Smith doesn’t even concern himself with it.

When asked about why quarterbacks typically win the award more than wide receivers or other players, a calm and collected Smith simply explained it in his typical logical way.

“I would say probably just because the quarterbacks, like, there’s more things for you to do, more stats that you can add to it,” Smith said. “But I mean, I’m here to win a championship. If I’m in the Heisman race I’m in it. Not too much really focused on it but I’m honestly here just to win a championship. That’s the reason I came back.”

And that’s exactly why Smith deserves the award.

True leaders don’t seek out recognition. All they care about are the results that they put out for their team. Over the past couple of decades, the Heisman has shifted away from an award centered around character and conduct in addition to athletic skills to an award solely based on stats and plays on the gridiron.

Why not give it to the man that doesn’t want it? Isn’t that what the award is supposed to be for? To give recognition to the contributions that the player has made to his team, especially when the player being recognized is so humble that he avoids the spotlight?

You’ll never find someone who is more qualified than Smith, both from an athletic standpoint and from a personal standpoint. Smith has contributed so much to the Crimson Tide this season and has never asked for anything in return. He’s the perfect player at his position, the perfect teammate and the perfect role model.

Just ask Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“I love Smitty,” Saban said. “I think he’s an outstanding player for our team. He’s probably done as much this year for our team as any player that we’ve ever had. He’s a great leader on the team. It’s not fair to compare him to somebody else that you didn’t even see but I don’t think there’s many players in the country that have done more for their team than Smitty does for our team.”

In this day and age, humility is something that has been lost. It is something that falls by the wayside when watching sports. Nowadays, people yearn for the big catches and in-your-face celebrations. The loud and obnoxious players certainly attract more clicks and views in a social-media society.

But what about the quiet guys? The ones that simply clock in, perform admirably, and clock out?

Smith is the definition of humbleness. Don’t believe me? Check out his answer about one-handed catches when asked about his spectacular one-pawed touchdown grab in the LSU game:

“To me, one-handed catches are not something that you practice — they just happen,” Smith said. “When you try to attempt a one-hand catch on purpose, it never works out right so it’s just something that happened — just happens.”

A wide receiver that doesn’t practice one-handed catches because it’s showboating, yet goes out on the field and performs one when it’s necessary?

C’mon, man. I wish I had that sort of talent.

A Heisman candidate should express prowess on the field as well as character, both of which Smith has. In addition, an aspect that typically is associated with both of those qualities is work ethic and the drive for continuous improvement.

For me personally, I know that if I had a three-touchdown, 231-yard night against one of my biggest rivals I would be quite happy with myself.

But not Smith. When asked about what he thought about his performance on Saturday, Smith quickly pointed out that his night was not perfect.

“It was alright,” Smith said. “There was some stuff that I felt that I left out there — we left out there — that I wish I could have [done] different but I mean, we won so that’s all that really matters.”

On the season, Smith has assembled a total of 80 receptions for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns. This year he has also set the all-time SEC receiving touchdown record with 38 in his four years. He is also quickly approaching the all-time SEC receiving yards mark. Currently in third, Smith is just 49 yards behind second-place Amari Cooper and 345 behind first-place Jordan Matthews.

The numbers are there. Now it’s time for the accolades to be there, too.

After all that, what’s his secret to success?

“Trusting the game plan and executing the plays that coach calls,” Smith said on Saturday night.

Just another quote to further the campaign of an oft-overlooked contributor.

Heck, both of Alabama's Heisman winners weren't quarterbacks. Why can't Smith be the third?