DeVonta Smith Named 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

Smith's trophy case is now overflowing as his latest accolade was announced by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been named the 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday morning.

The honor is given annually to the top male and female athlete in the SEC. Kentucky volleyball player Madison Lilley was named the Female Athlete of the Year.

"We are proud to honor DeVonta and Madison, who not only excelled in the SEC but were also recognized as the best in their sport across the country. They are the ultimate examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “DeVonta and Madison both were members of national championship teams and recipients of their sport’s national player of the year award. Each has competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics, benefitted from the world-class support provided by their universities and, through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, have reached the pinnacle of collegiate athletic success.

"Congratulations to DeVonta and Madison and thank you for being part of the SEC!”

Smith is the first Alabama athlete to earn the honor since former running back Mark Ingram did so in 2010.

Smith led the nation in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the 2020 college football season. Following the Crimson Tide's 52-24 victory of Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he was named the Offensive Most Outstanding Player.

In addition to the Biletnikoff Award, the Maxwell Award and the Paul Hornung Award, Smith also won the 2020 Heisman Trophy and was named the AP National Player of the Year. Additionally, he was also dubbed both the Sporting News and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Smith was selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2021 NFL Draft back in April.

DeVonta Smith Named 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

Amite, La., native, DeVonta Smith, led the country in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He helped the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 season, including a 52-24 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship victory over Ohio State. Smith was named the Offensive Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after setting championship game records for the most receptions (12) and receiving touchdowns (3) while accounting for 215 of the Crimson Tide's 464 receiving yards, all of which came in the first half.

Smith was honored with the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the AP National Player of the Year award, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Player of the Year while also taking home the Biletnikoff Award and Paul Hornung Award. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He holds the SEC and school career record for receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He owns four- and five-TD games making him the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling 4 or more receiving touchdowns.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

Smith is the fourth Alabama football player to win the award and the first since Mark Ingram in 2009-10. He marks the 12th Alabama athlete to be recognized since its creation. Past winners include: 2011-12 Brooke Pancake (women’s golf); 2010-11 Kayla Hoffman (gymnastics); 2009-10 Ingram Jr. (football); 2003-04 Jeana Rice (gymnastics); 2001-02 Andree’ Pickens (gymnastics); 1990 Dee Foster (gymnastics); 1988-89 Derrick Thomas (football); 1986-87 Cornelius Bennett (football); 1986-87 Lillie Leatherwood-King (track and field); 1984-85 Penney Hauschild (gymnastics); 1978-79 Reggie King (basketball).