DeVonta Smith Named 2020 Paul Hornung Award Winner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama wide receiver and return specialist has been named winner of the 11th annual Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Tuesday afternoon.

Smith becomes the first Alabama player to win the award that is presented to the most versatile player in major college football.

"I am truly honored to be named the winner of the Paul Hornung Award," Smith said. "I take pride in being the most complete and versatile football player I can possibly be, and to have my name mentioned in the same breath as Paul Hornung is truly special."

Wide Receiver

A prolific pass catcher and standout on special teams who scored touchdowns receiving, rushing and returning punts

Most recently, touched the ball three different ways for 145 all-purpose yards and three scores in Alabama's 34-14 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the CFP

Converted 60 percent of his receptions into scores or first downs through 12 games

Led the nation total receiving yards, touchdown receptions and yards after catch; and averaged 24 yards per punt return

Named AP Player of the Year while being selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff, Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year

Smith was chosen as the Paul Hornung Award winner from among five finalists by a 17-member national selection committee comprised of sports journalists, coaches and retired NFL players; online fan voting accounted for the 18th vote. The Louisville Sports Commission created the award in 2011 along with football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung, who passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at age 84.