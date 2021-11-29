What Nick Saban Said on Monday of SEC Championship Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Alabama head coach Nick Saban is taking the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship game for the ninth time since he's arrived in Tuscaloosa.

It will be a familiar foe on the other sideline with Kirby Smart leading the Eastern division champions and No. 1 team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Saban spoke to the media on Monday to recap the Iron Bowl and preview Alabama's SEC Championship matchup with the Bulldogs.

