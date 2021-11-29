What Nick Saban Said on Monday of SEC Championship Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Alabama head coach Nick Saban is taking the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship game for the ninth time since he's arrived in Tuscaloosa.
It will be a familiar foe on the other sideline with Kirby Smart leading the Eastern division champions and No. 1 team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs.
Saban spoke to the media on Monday to recap the Iron Bowl and preview Alabama's SEC Championship matchup with the Bulldogs.
Live Updates from Nick Saban's pre-SEC Championship press conference
- Saban says Georgia has been the most consistent team in the country this season. Overall, he was very complimentary of the Bulldogs in his opening statement.
- He thinks the offensive line needs to play more physical and aggressive.
- "We have to coach the players that we have."- Saban on the injuries at running back. He's never been in a situation before where his team was down to one scholarship running back.
- "We loved Will Anderson in high school."- Saban has always been high on Anderson Jr. since he was a high school prospect.
- Instead of having to overcome adversity, Saban would like for Alabama to not put themselves in position where they have to overcome adversity. He'd rather they just play good from the start (obviously.)
- "I think he's been one of the most productive players in college football as a defensive player."- Saban on Will Anderson Jr. He says Anderson's done as much for their team this year as any player ever has.