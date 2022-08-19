DJ Dale Remarks on Jaheim Otis Transformation, 2022 Leadership

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Leadership is a recurring theme surrounding Alabama football this season. Earlier this week, defensive back DeMarcco Hellams expressed how he wants to relay the championship standard to his fellow teammates. On Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban explained the difference in players leading and other responding to leadership.

On Friday, that message continued with senior defensive lineman DJ Dale, who shared his thoughts with the media on the team's leadership this year.

“The leadership this year is great," Dale said. "We hold everybody accountable, and there hasn't been any pushback from the younger guys. You know, just the small details, and everyone is doing it. The younger guys and the older guys do it. So it's easier for them to follow, fall in line and do what we try to get them to do.”

Dale has made it to the CFP in two of his three years at Alabama, defeating Ohio State in 2020 and losing to Georgia in 2021. The experience of victory and defeat on college football's biggest stage is something he can share with the younger defensive linemen and, according to Dale, it's resulted in a room of guys ready to perform.

“Right now, it doesn't matter who's in," Dale said when asked if this was the deepest defensive line group he's been a part of. "Everyone is able to communicate with each other. Everybody has a feel for what's going on. We could have three younger guys, and right now would all know what to do and communicate with each other to execute the call.”

Dale was impressed with how the young guys have bought into the program. Whether it's Khurtiss Perry, Isaiah Hastings or Jaheim Otis, Dale applauded their hard work and think's they'll be ready when the time comes.

But Dale showed a particular joy for Otis, who weighed over 400 pounds during his senior year of high school. Since then, however, Otis has committed to losing weight and has shown a much slimmer build heading into his true freshman season. Dale went under a similar body transformation during his freshman campaign, and he's happy for Otis' progress.

"Coming from high school you're able to kind of eat what you want, and it takes a lot of discipline," Dale said. "We have a great nutrition staff, and [Otis] has done everything asked him to do."

Dale joked about how Otis would ask "Have you heard about my weight today?" in the locker room, but he's ultimately happy for him seeing the joy on Otis' face.

As far as Dale is concerned, he wants to win another championship before his time at Alabama concludes, but Dale is also thinking about the bigger picture regarding leadership.

"Just to leave a positive impact on my teammates and these younger guys, to continue to do for some of us older guys to be for the next up," Dale said about his personal bucket list. "I just want to have a positive impact on all my teammates.”