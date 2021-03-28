Draft Shakeup Could Help Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones, Impact Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith
The draft got a lot more interesting for former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones over the weekend.
In case you missed it on Friday, there was a big shakeup among the top picks for the 2021 NFL Draft as the San Francisco 49ers traded their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for the No. 3 overall selection from the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins then moved back up to No. 6, and also acquired a fifth-round selection from the Eagles, in exchange for No. 12 overall, a fourth-round pick, and a 2022 first-round selection.
Picks 1-3 are looking like locks to be quarterbacks, especially with the 49ers moving up to No. 3 (you just don't give up two first-round picks to take a player at another position).
Unless one of those teams are extremely high on Jones, and it seems unlikely but you never know, that means the draft will really begin at No. 4 for most Alabama players.
Or does it?
Atlanta holds the the fourth pick, and while the Falcons may want to start grooming an eventual replacement for Matt Ryan, they have other needs that are bigger priorities.
Carolina is at No. 8, and Denver is ninth, and both could use a quarterback, but if they want a guaranteed shot at either Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or Trey Lance, they're going to have to move up. So could the Bears and Patriots, which means the Falcons can spend the next month holding out for the highest bidder if they want.
At No. 5, Cincinnati was thought to need more help on the offensive line, but just signed free agent Riley Reiff. There's been a lot of talk that quarterback Joe Burrow would like to reunite with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.
Having moved down to No. 6, the Dolphins figure to be in excellent position to reunite DeVonta Smith with Tua Tagovailoa, but Miami already has Devante Parker, Will Fuller, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. at the position. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts may be too tough to pass up given the uniqueness of his position.
At No. 7, the Lions definitely need some wide receiver help for new quarterback Jared Goff, but if Chase and Smith are both still available Detroit could have a very tough decision as Sports Illustrated analyst Jay Mora Jr. recently noted (see video). Jaylen Waddle would also be appealing.
There's still a month until the draft (April 29-May 1), but it appears likely that three things will likely happen:
1. There will be some more eyebrow-raising trades near the top of the order.
2. A team will almost certainly move up to get Jones. After his Pro Day performance on Tuesday, even if he isn't considered one of the four best quarterbacks in the draft he's not going to be around long after the others are selected.
3. We could see something similar to 2013, when Alabama players went 9-10-11 in the draft with Dee Milliner, Chance Warmack and D.J. Fluker. This time it could be Smith, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle.
2021 NFL Draft Order
(First three rounds)
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Baltimore Ravens
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. New York Jets
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Kansas City Chiefs
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles Chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angeles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints