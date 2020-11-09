SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Dylan Moses Returns to Home State for LSU, Calls Matchup a "Regular Game"

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the possibility that Alabama football's upcoming game against LSU could be cancelled grows more and more likely due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Tigers' roster, Crimson Tide senior linebacker Dylan Moses made it clear that he and his defense will be ready regardless of whether or not the game will take place.

Moses, a Louisiana native, seemed unshaken at the thought of once again traveling back home to take on the Tigers. In addition to Moses, both redshirt-junior linebacker Christopher Allen and sophomore linebacker Christian Harris also hail from Baton Rouge, forming a trio of Crimson Tide linebackers that will be returning to their home state to take on LSU this weekend.

"As far as the Louisiana guys, we’re looking at it as another game," Moses said. "We’re not trying to put too much into it. I’m a senior now, I’ve played in this game a couple of times, so I’m looking at it as a regular game."

After suffering a knee injury prior to the 2019 season that kept him on the sidelines for the entire year, Moses was unable to compete last season as LSU came to Bryant-Denny Stadium and handed Alabama its first loss.

Despite not being able to play, Moses was still in attendance and dressed out despite not being able to enter the game.

“I really wanted to be out there with my teammates," Moses said. "I wanted to give them an extra push, extra motivation. One of their leaders isn’t out there but he’s willing to come out there and dress up and give them the support that they needed in that particular time frame. It definitely meant a lot to me."

Moses said that while missing the game last year was tough and it was difficult being forced to watch from the sidelines, he said that it wasn't really different to him than any other game last season.

"It wasn’t just that game, it was every game," Moses said. "Missing an entire season, that was a lot for me: I haven’t missed a game in my entire football career, since I was a little kid. An entire season, it was hard."

After missing the entirety of 2019, Moses returned to Alabama this season. Despite a slow start to 2020, Moses has slowly improved his game on the field week by week, increasing his tackle numbers and even intercepting a pass in the Crimson Tide's most recent game in Mississippi State.

Alabama coach Nick Saban agrees that Moses' game has gotten better and better.

"I think Dylan has played better and better as the season has gone along," Saban said. "I think he probably had to get the sea legs back under him early in the season after missing one entire year of football. But I think he's much more confident now. I think he feels better about the role that he's in in terms of assuming command and leadership and making calls and trying to help other players play better. So I'm very pleased with the way he's progressed throughout the year.”

After last year's LSU game, videos surfaced of Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and other players trash talking the Crimson Tide, infuriating Alabama fans and reigniting a rivalry that had grown fairly cold over the last few years.

According to Moses, he and his teammates don't use the material provided by LSU last year as a motivating factor.

"We’re not worried about that at all," Moses said. "We’re just trying to play one game at a time and get better each and every week."

This story will be updated with video from today's press conferences.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Looking forward to seeing him in Tiger Stadium.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU-Alabama Game In Jeopardy Due To COVID-19 Issues With Tigers

Due to a small outbreak with the LSU program, Saturday's contest is in doubt

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Nick Saban Confirms Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out for Season

Sanders was involved in a car accident in Clarksville, Fla. on Saturday that required him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital

Joey Blackwell

by

Bama Dave

How Nick Saban, Alabama Handled COVID-19 Protocols During Bye Week: "I Didn't Have the Heart to Tell Them They Couldn't Go Home"

The Crimson Tide coach emphasized social distancing and mask wearing for players who decided to go home this past weekend

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football vs Kentucky Kickoff Time Announced

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Felicia Knox is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The freshman midfielder for Alabama soccer scored the game-winning goal against Auburn this past weekend on the Plains

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Returns to College Football's Top Spot

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Stars Leading 34-31 Win

Former Alabama running backs are leading a strong season for their position group, with three notching 100-yard games last week

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Even though the Tigers have been struggling during the 2020 season, it's still Alabama and LSU in Death Valley, where the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in 10 years

Christopher Walsh

by

tmarkc

Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide continues a streak of 13 straight years being ranked No. 1 at least at one point during the season

Tyler Martin