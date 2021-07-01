Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Miami

With numerous home-and-home scheduling agreements about to kick in, Alabama will likely play its final neutral-site opener for a long time when it takes on Miami in Atlanta

Remember that whole thing about how Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos was supposedly in line to become the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator after the 2019 season, only to end up at Miami?

Instead, Nick Saban hired Steve Sarkisian, while Enos is now the offensive coordinator for Mike Locksley at Maryland. That's how well things went with the Hurricanes, but at least he's coaching former Crimson Tide quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Instead, former Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has the same position with the Hurricanes, and it appears to be a good fit. Crimson Tide fans will remember his up-and-down years with the Tigers, going from being a Broyles Award finalist in 2013 to moving on to be UConn's offensive coordinator in 2017.

Last season, things clicked for Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, who passed for 2,686 yards, with 23 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions, and completed 64.1 percent of his throws. His 152.74 passer-efficiency rating was 22nd in the nation, but third in the ACC behind North Carolina's Sam Howell and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

He also ran for 538 yards and four more touchdowns.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that just about everyone surrounding King is back as well, along with Lashlee calling plays.

However, and this will be the big question mark going into the Alabama game on Sept. 4, King tore his ACL in Miami's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State on Dec. 29. He's expected to be back for the start of training camp, but facing a veteran Crimson Tide defense during his first game back may not be ideal.

Note: Early Thursday morning, King became the first Miami player to agree to a sponsorship deal under new NIL rules, with Tampa-based companies: College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving and Murphy Auto Group. The Miami Herald reported King received a $10,000 signing bonus and will receive monthly compensation as well, with the overall value of the deal topping $20,000.

As for the complementary pieces surrounding King, Miami has dangerous slot receiver Mike Harley (57 catches for 799 yards, seven touchdowns), and the running back combination of Cam'Ron Harris, Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton.

What'll be interesting to watch during fall camp is the backup quarterback competition between Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia, plus how some added transfers might displace established starters.

Among them are Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who over two-plus seasons has 76 catches and 1,180 receiving yards.

On defense, the Hurricanes added Georgia cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and Tennessee defensive end Deandre Johnson, who both originally hail from the Miami area.

Johnson will be especially leaned upon as the Hurricanes had three defensive linemen selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. One has to wonder how well Miami will hold up against Alabama's pounding running game, especially since the speedy Keotntra Smith is a little on the smaller size for an interior linebacker (listed as 5-11, 205 pounds).

The bigger concern for the Hurricanes is the pass rush. Johnson can't do it by himself and Diaz is especially known for developing linemen. The player to watch may be redshirt freshman defensive end Jahfari Harvey.

Alabama vs. Miami

Date/TV: Sept. 4, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 7-2 in ACC

Final 2020 AP ranking: 22

Head Coach: Manny Diaz, third year, 14-10

Number of returning starters: 19

Key returning players: Offense: QB D’Eriq King, WR Mike Harley, Jr., OL Jarrid Williams, RB Cam’Ron Harris

Defense: DT Nesta Silvera, DL Jon Ford, DB Bubba Bolden, DB Al Blades Jr., LB Zach McCloud

Key departures: DE Jaelean Phillips, DE Gregory Rousseau, TE Brevin Jordan, DE Quincy Roche

Last time out: Lost to No. 21 Oklahoma State at the Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, 37-34

Series: Alabama leads 14-3

Last meeting: The programs haven't faced each other since the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 1992 season for the national championship. The No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the No. 1 Hurricanes 34-13.