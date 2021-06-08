Early Deficit Dooms Alabama in 8-5 Elimination Loss to Florida State at WCWS

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Early Deficit Dooms Alabama in Elimination Loss to Florida State at WCWS

Florida State jumped out with six early runs on Montana Fouts to eliminate Alabama in the semifinals of the WCWS
Author:
Publish date:

OKLAHOMA CITY— Before Alabama had even sent all of the starting nine to the plate, Florida State leadoff hitter Kaley Mudge had three hits and the Seminoles had an 8-0 lead. 

Led by all-American catcher Bailey Hemphill, the Crimson Tide did not go down without a fight. 

The Alabama offense chipped away at the lead starting in the bottom of the third, but ultimately found themselves in too big of a hole as the Seminoles hung on for a 8-5 win to eliminate the Crimson Tide from the Women's College World Series. 

In her first start since her perfect game against No. 2 UCLA, Montana Fouts was rocked for three runs in the first inning with a three-run home run off the bat of Elizabeth Mason. Less than two innings later, she had given up six runs, and was pulled from the circle for Lexi Kilfoyl with the Tide trailing 6-0. 

Kilfoyl allowed RBI hits to the first two batters she saw, and Alabama faced a 8-0 deficit. 

Hemphill did all that she could to get her team back in the game and extend her storied career. She first got the Tide on the board with an RBI single in the third and then sent a two-run blast over the left field wall in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-4. 

In the fifth inning, Alabama had the chance to make an even bigger dent in the lead after Hemphill's home run. A two-out walk by Jenna Johnson and single by KB Sides put two on base for Savannah Woodard. She sent a single through the right side to score Johnson, but Sides was caught out trying to advance to third which ended the inning.

Instead of having two runners in scoring position with the tying run at the plate, the inning was over for the Crimson Tide. Alabama would not score another run in the game. 

Kilfoyl was steady in relief, holding the Seminoles scoreless in the final four innings of the game. But the damage was already done against the Alabama pitching staff.

After shutting out the Alabama offense on Sunday night, Florida State turned to three different pitchers to get the job done on Monday. Kathryn Sandercock started the game, Caylan Arnold came into the circle in relief, and Danielle Watson entered to relieve Arnold after the Hemphill home run. 

At the plate for the Seminoles, Mudge went 5-5 against Fouts and Kilfoyl with two RBIs and two runs.

Needing just one win in two attempts against the No. 10 Seminoles, the Crimson Tide could not get it done. The loss closes the book on Alabama's seven "super seniors" Hemphill, Elissa Brown, Taylor Clark, Alexis Mack, Sarah Cornell, Claire Jenkins and Krystal Goodman.

This story will be updated.

Screen Shot 2021-06-07 at 9.00.51 PM

Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Early Deficit Dooms Alabama in 8-5 Elimination Loss to Florida State at WCWS

WCWS Game 12 June 6th Florida State vs Alabama (8) (1)
All Things Bama

Alabama Can't Cash in on Opportunities Against FSU; Eliminated From WCWS

Alabama softball super fan Emily Pitek, left, with Colleen Cornell, mother of Crimson Tide pitcher Sarah Cornell
All Things Bama

Postcard From OKC: Getting to Know Alabama Softball Super Fan Emily Pitek

060421_WSB_MurphyPa_TowKa_UCLA_RS0962
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs Florida State

Julio Jones
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Nick Saban Played an Important Part of the Julio Jones Trade

WCWS Game 12 June 6th Florida State vs Alabama (4)
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Florida State at Women's College World Series

Nick Saban, A-Day Game 2018
All Things Bama

Nick Saban's Contract with Alabama Football Extended Through 2028 Season

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week