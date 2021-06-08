Early Deficit Dooms Alabama in 8-5 Elimination Loss to Florida State at WCWS

Florida State jumped out with six early runs on Montana Fouts to eliminate Alabama in the semifinals of the WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY— Before Alabama had even sent all of the starting nine to the plate, Florida State leadoff hitter Kaley Mudge had three hits and the Seminoles had an 8-0 lead.

Led by all-American catcher Bailey Hemphill, the Crimson Tide did not go down without a fight.

The Alabama offense chipped away at the lead starting in the bottom of the third, but ultimately found themselves in too big of a hole as the Seminoles hung on for a 8-5 win to eliminate the Crimson Tide from the Women's College World Series.

In her first start since her perfect game against No. 2 UCLA, Montana Fouts was rocked for three runs in the first inning with a three-run home run off the bat of Elizabeth Mason. Less than two innings later, she had given up six runs, and was pulled from the circle for Lexi Kilfoyl with the Tide trailing 6-0.

Kilfoyl allowed RBI hits to the first two batters she saw, and Alabama faced a 8-0 deficit.

Hemphill did all that she could to get her team back in the game and extend her storied career. She first got the Tide on the board with an RBI single in the third and then sent a two-run blast over the left field wall in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-4.

In the fifth inning, Alabama had the chance to make an even bigger dent in the lead after Hemphill's home run. A two-out walk by Jenna Johnson and single by KB Sides put two on base for Savannah Woodard. She sent a single through the right side to score Johnson, but Sides was caught out trying to advance to third which ended the inning.

Instead of having two runners in scoring position with the tying run at the plate, the inning was over for the Crimson Tide. Alabama would not score another run in the game.

Kilfoyl was steady in relief, holding the Seminoles scoreless in the final four innings of the game. But the damage was already done against the Alabama pitching staff.

After shutting out the Alabama offense on Sunday night, Florida State turned to three different pitchers to get the job done on Monday. Kathryn Sandercock started the game, Caylan Arnold came into the circle in relief, and Danielle Watson entered to relieve Arnold after the Hemphill home run.

At the plate for the Seminoles, Mudge went 5-5 against Fouts and Kilfoyl with two RBIs and two runs.

Needing just one win in two attempts against the No. 10 Seminoles, the Crimson Tide could not get it done. The loss closes the book on Alabama's seven "super seniors" Hemphill, Elissa Brown, Taylor Clark, Alexis Mack, Sarah Cornell, Claire Jenkins and Krystal Goodman.

This story will be updated.