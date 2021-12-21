Early Enrollee QB Ty Simpson Already Making Impression on Alabama Teammates

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. share what they've seen out of Simpson so far.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson has only been on campus a few days, but he is already practicing with the team and making an impression on his new Crimson Tide teammates.

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class has enrolled early and is helping Alabama prepare for Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff on scout team. He can briefly be seen in the practice footage released by Alabama yesterday wearing a black No. 3 jersey.

Ty Simpson wearing the black no-contact No. 3 jersey watching Bryce Young in practice UA Athletics video

Back on signing day, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of Simpson, and said it was a high possibility that the quarterback out of Tennessee would be participating in bowl prep.



"It's every player's opportunity if they're mid-year, if they graduate and want to come in and try to contribute in bowl practice, and he's indicated he may be interested in doing that," Saban said. "Obviously it will help his development and it'll help us by having another hand at that position, which is always important, whether it's scout team or taking reps with the first and second team in terms of his development."

Current Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young said he got to know Simpson well from the recruiting process and that Simpson is already working hard to soak in all the knowledge he can.

"So seeing how attentive he is in meetings, he’s really trying to stick onto it," Young said. "Everything OB (Bill O’Brien) is saying in meetings and he’s talked to me, talked to the other guys about just how we see things and for a young guy that’s that curious and wants to learn, that’s always a good sign."

Young has also been impressed with Simpson's skills early on.

"You can tell he’s a natural thrower," Young said. "He’s made some really good throws even early and that’s not easy when you’re kinda thrust into — straight from coming from high school — you’re thrust into us and playoff practice mode at the end of the season kinda just thrust in and taking some reps. He’s made some good throws, and he definitely has all the potential in the world, and we’re all excited to see him grow and develop.”

Simpson is already having to go against one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football at practice, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. But Anderson said he's taking it easy on the young quarterback: for now.

"I went up to him, and I told him, 'You don't have to worry about me hitting you right now,'" Anderson said. "'But just know, in the springtime, you're gonna see me all the time. I'm always going to be in your face. You ain't gotta worry about me right now.'"

Simpson can practice with the team, but he will not be eligible to play in the playoffs.