Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a confusing time for Alabama football fans.
While bowl practices are under way, numerous players are weighing their options about whether to leave early, plus the Early Signing Period began on Wednesday.
It's a lot to take in, but BamaCentral is here to help.
While the situation will remain fluid for a while, here's a look at each position group, with active players, departures and incoming freshmen.
The number of players listed is specific to the active roster.
Each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite are included.
(NFL) means the player is thought to be considering making the jump to the NFL. The deadline to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is Jan. 20.
* indicates recruited at another position.
c-granted extra year of eligibility
This listing does not list incoming players who may have already signed their scholarships, but haven't announced their school of choice.
Offense (40)
QUARTERBACKS (4)
Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32 (NFL)
Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180
Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321
Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399
Departing:
TBD
Incoming:
Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6
RUNNING BACKS (6)
Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2 (NFL)
Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6
Brian Robinson, 2017, 4 145
Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*
Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244
Jerome Ford, 2018, 4, 370
Departing:
TBD
Incoming:
Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43
Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86
Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 420
WIDE RECEIVERS (8)
Jerry Jeudy, 2017, 5, 21 (NFL)
Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39
Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62 (NFL)
Henry Ruggs III, 2017, 4, 75 (NFL)
Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88
Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143
John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275
Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*
Departing:
TBD
Incoming:
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101
Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197
TIGHT ENDS (6)
Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131
Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308
Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382
Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690
Giles Amos, former walk-on
Departures:
Giles Amos, former walk-on
Incoming:
Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 489
OFFENSIVE LINE (16)
Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4 (NFL)
Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7
Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31 (transfer from FSU)
Jedrick Wills Jr., 2017, 4, 34 (NFL)
Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40
Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76
Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113
Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132
Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177
Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177
Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187
Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180
Scott Lashley, 2016, 4, 201
Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290
Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623
Hunter Brannon, 2017, 3, 943
Departing:
Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623
Incoming:
Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 339
Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470
Defense (40)
DEFENSIVE LINE (11)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28
Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47
Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62
Stephon Wynn, 2018, 4, 74
Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77
Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83
Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101
Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164
Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176
DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254
Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)
Departing:
Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83
Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)
Incoming:
Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17
Will Anderson Jr., 2020, 4, 78
Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85
Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194
LINEBACKERS (14)
Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10
Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13 (NFL)
Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67
Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78
Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91
Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100
Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104
Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110
Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123
Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133
King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158
Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177
Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c
Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA
Departing:
Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67
Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177
Incoming:
Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21
Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34
Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 46
Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172
SECONDARY (15)
Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6
Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43
Xavier McKinney, 2017, 4, 58 (NFL)
Nigel Knott, 2016, 4, 66
Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71
DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84
Jeffery Carter, 2019, 4, 91
Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107
Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109
Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115
Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122
Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127
Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145
Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435
Departing:
Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71
Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115
Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145
Incoming:
Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 58
Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 178
Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303 — Already enrolled
Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (JUCO)
INCOMING ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)
Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 208
Special Teams (4)
Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA
Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA
Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA
Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA
Total: 84