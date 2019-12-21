Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide

Safety Xavier McKinney is one of numerson players considered leaving Alabama early for the 2020 NFL Draft.Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a confusing time for Alabama football fans. 

While bowl practices are under way, numerous players are weighing their options about whether to leave early, plus the Early Signing Period began on Wednesday.

It's a lot to take in, but BamaCentral is here to help. 

While the situation will remain fluid for a while, here's a look at each position group, with active players, departures and incoming freshmen. 

The number of players listed is specific to the active roster.

Each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best  and overall ranking by 247Sports composite are included. 

(NFL) means the player is thought to be considering making the jump to the NFL. The deadline to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is Jan. 20. 

* indicates recruited at another position.

c-granted extra year of eligibility

This listing does not list incoming players who may have already signed their scholarships, but haven't announced their school of choice.  

Offense (40)

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32 (NFL)

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Departing: 

TBD

Incoming: 

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6

RUNNING BACKS (6)

Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2 (NFL)

Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6

Brian Robinson, 2017, 4 145

Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*

Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244

Jerome Ford, 2018, 4, 370

Departing:

TBD

Incoming:

Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43

Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86

Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 420

Najee Harris scores a touchdown against Auburn
Alabama Athletics

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Jerry Jeudy, 2017, 5, 21 (NFL)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39

Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62 (NFL)

Henry Ruggs III, 2017, 4, 75 (NFL)

Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88

Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143

John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275

Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*

Departing:

TBD

Incoming:

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101

Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197

Jerry Jeudy celebrates a touchdown against Southern Miss
Courtesy Alabama Athletics

TIGHT ENDS (6)

Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131

Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308

Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382

Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690

Giles Amos, former walk-on

Departures:

Giles Amos, former walk-on

Incoming:

Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 489

Miller Forristall practices with extra protection around his neck.
Alabama Athletics

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4 (NFL)

Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7

Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31 (transfer from FSU)

Jedrick Wills Jr., 2017, 4, 34 (NFL)

Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40

Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76

Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113

Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132

Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177

Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177

Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187

Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180

Scott Lashley, 2016, 4, 201

Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290

Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623

Hunter Brannon, 2017, 3, 943

Departing:

Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623

Incoming:

Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 339

Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470

Defense (40)

DEFENSIVE LINE (11)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn, 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Departing:

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Incoming:

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17

Will Anderson Jr., 2020, 4, 78

Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194

LINEBACKERS (14)

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13 (NFL)

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Departing:

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Incoming:

Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 46

Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses
Alabama Athletics

SECONDARY (15)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6

Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43

Xavier McKinney, 2017, 4, 58 (NFL)

Nigel Knott, 2016, 4, 66

Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71

DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84

Jeffery Carter, 2019, 4, 91

Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107

Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109

Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115

Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122

Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127

Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145

Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435

Departing:

Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71

Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115

Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145

Incoming:

Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 58

Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 178

Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303 — Already enrolled  

Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (JUCO)

INCOMING ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)

Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 208

Special Teams (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA

Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA

Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA

Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA

Total: 84

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice Report: Early Enrollee Jahquez Robinson Already Learning the Defense

Christopher Walsh

Shorthanded Crimson Tide threw newcomer Jahquez Robinson into the mix for individual drills

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide interior linebacker Joshua McMillon's application for a hardship medical waiver approved

Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Allie Wright

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide to the win with 14 points

Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

Christopher Walsh

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has no regrets about coming back and earning his degree

Alabama's Limited Players Gearing Up During Bowl Practices

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide hits midway point of on-campus workouts for the Citrus Bowl

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Earl “Red” Blaik

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

All Things Bama Podcast: SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. Breaks Down Alabama's Early National Signing Day

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings