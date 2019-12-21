Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a confusing time for Alabama football fans.

While bowl practices are under way, numerous players are weighing their options about whether to leave early, plus the Early Signing Period began on Wednesday.

It's a lot to take in, but BamaCentral is here to help.

While the situation will remain fluid for a while, here's a look at each position group, with active players, departures and incoming freshmen.

The number of players listed is specific to the active roster.

Each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite are included.

(NFL) means the player is thought to be considering making the jump to the NFL. The deadline to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is Jan. 20.

* indicates recruited at another position.

c-granted extra year of eligibility

This listing does not list incoming players who may have already signed their scholarships, but haven't announced their school of choice.

Offense (40)

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32 (NFL)

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Departing:

TBD

Incoming:

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6

RUNNING BACKS (6)

Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2 (NFL)

Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6

Brian Robinson, 2017, 4 145

Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*

Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244

Jerome Ford, 2018, 4, 370

Departing:

TBD

Incoming:

Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43

Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86

Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 420

Alabama Athletics

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Jerry Jeudy, 2017, 5, 21 (NFL)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39

Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62 (NFL)

Henry Ruggs III, 2017, 4, 75 (NFL)

Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88

Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143

John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275

Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*

Departing:

TBD

Incoming:

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101

Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197

Courtesy Alabama Athletics

TIGHT ENDS (6)

Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131

Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308

Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382

Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690

Giles Amos, former walk-on

Departures:

Giles Amos, former walk-on

Incoming:

Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 489

Alabama Athletics

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4 (NFL)

Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7

Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31 (transfer from FSU)

Jedrick Wills Jr., 2017, 4, 34 (NFL)

Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40

Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76

Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113

Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132

Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177

Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177

Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187

Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180

Scott Lashley, 2016, 4, 201

Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290

Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623

Hunter Brannon, 2017, 3, 943

Departing:

Matt Womack, 2015, 3, 623

Incoming:

Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 339

Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470

Defense (40)

DEFENSIVE LINE (11)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn, 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Departing:

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Incoming:

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17

Will Anderson Jr., 2020, 4, 78

Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194

LINEBACKERS (14)

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13 (NFL)

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Departing:

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Incoming:

Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 46

Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172

Alabama Athletics

SECONDARY (15)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6

Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43

Xavier McKinney, 2017, 4, 58 (NFL)

Nigel Knott, 2016, 4, 66

Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71

DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84

Jeffery Carter, 2019, 4, 91

Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107

Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109

Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115

Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122

Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127

Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145

Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435

Departing:

Shyheim Carter, 2016, 4, 71

Trevon Diggs, 2016, 4, 115

Jared Mayden, 2016, 4, 145

Incoming:

Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 58

Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 178

Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303 — Already enrolled

Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (JUCO)

INCOMING ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)

Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 208

Special Teams (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA

Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA

Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA

Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA

Total: 84