Emil Ekiyor Living a Lineman's Dream With Big Hit Against Ole Miss

The senior offensive lineman received a lot of love for his big hit during the game against Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It's not often a single offensive lineman gets the spotlight for a big play, but Emil Ekiyor's pancake during the Ole Miss game was a shining moment in the Crimson Tide's win against the Rebels.

Ekiyor, who was playing right guard, pulled and laid out an Ole Miss defender, which helped Jase McClellan by creating a running lane, but it was also a play that excited his teammates.

"That hit gave us a lot of energy," JC Latham said about Ekiyor's pancake. "I knew Emil had the capability of doing that Just seeing him make that block, I was really proud of him."

Latham Said he and Ekiyor discussed the subject before the game, and Latham shared how Ekiyor said he would do it had he ever got the opportunity.

"It's a dream for a lineman to able to just run through somebody like that."

Brian Branch said that Ekiyor has tried doing the same move against him in practice, and while Ekiyor never succeeded in practice (at least according to Branch), he was happy to see his teammate show out on the field.

"Emil’s a strong offensive lineman, and that would be scary for any defensive player to see an offensive lineman pull, especially a DB," Branch said.

When asked if he had any thoughts on the Ole Miss defender who was on the receiving end of the hit, Branch smiled and said "That’s Emil for you.”

The Tide, now sitting at 8-2 and ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, will take the field against Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

