Even with a Loss, Alabama Still Looks Like Alabama to Mike Leach

It's pretty big news across the SEC and all of college football when Alabama loses. It has been a pretty rare occurrence during the regular season over the last decade.

So what's it like for the coach that has to face them after a loss?

That is what Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was asked about during Wednesday's teleconference. The Bulldogs were on a bye last weekend and had the chance to watch the Crimson Tide get taken down by the Aggies.

"I’m sure they were pretty motivated to play A&M in the first place, and they’ll be motivated to play us," Leach said. "We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team we can be."

Over the last ten seasons, Alabama is 7-1 coming off of a regular season loss with the lone loss being in the 2014 Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma after losing the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Despite the loss and some of the Crimson Tide's struggles, Leach still sees Alabama as one of the most talented teams in the country like any other year.

"They're pretty good," Leach said. "They look a lot like Alabama does you know. I mean, they’re good at nearly every position and play well. The two super explosive receivers [DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle] are gone, but they've got some new guys that I think are pretty good as well."

It has been 14 years since Mississippi State beat Alabama with the last win coming during Nick Saban's first season with the Crimson Tide in 2007.

Leach and Co. will be looking to change that as they come into Saturday's matchup well rested off the bye after a big victory on the road against the same team that beat Alabama.