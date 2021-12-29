Everything Alabama Football Players Said on Cotton Bowl Media Day

Defensive lineman D.J. Dale, linebacker Christian Harris, tight end Cameron Latu and wide receiver Slade Bolden all stepped behind the microphone to speak to the media for the final time before their appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

DALLAS — Wednesday marked media day for both No. 1 Alabama football and No. 4 Cincinnati ahead of the teams' matchup at the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

For the Crimson Tide, defensive lineman D.J. Dale, linebacker Christian Harris, tight end Cameron Latu and wide receiver Slade Bolden all stepped behind the microphone to speak to the media for the final time before their appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Here's everything Alabama players said on media day:

Transcript: Cotton Bowl Media Day - Alabama

DL D.J. Dale

OPENING STATEMENT:

DL DJ DALE: I'm very excited. It's a dream come true. I feel like, growing up as a kid, you dream of being in this position. So I'm just happy to be here. It's a blessing.

QUESTIONS:

Q. Just wanted to ask you the ties to Birmingham and obviously playing in big games, but playing high school football in the Birmingham area, how did that prepare you for big games? Obviously, you played in a lot of big ones last year and preparing going into this year as well at Clay‑Chalkville.

DL DJ DALE: I feel it started just growing up, you know, growing up with the kids at school, everything was all about competition, even in P.E. just playing against each other, but playing against the best competition growing up, even from Little League, just prepared me for this situation and even carrying over to middle school and high school, playing against some good guys and guys who I've played against in college. Yeah, I've been playing in big games for a while.

Q. I know we talked to the Cincinnati guys yesterday, and we know what point they're trying to prove by beating the number one team in America. What statement could Alabama make by finishing this job, not only winning this game, but winning another national championship? What further would that say about this program that maybe hasn't been said yet?

DL DJ DALE: For, like, right now in this season, I feel like it would just show consistency. We showed flashes of the team that we could be and, like, the potential that we have. So I feel like that's what we are focused on right now, just being consistent. And like you said, just finishing, finishing the season strong. And I feel like we have good seasons year in and year out, but it's time to finish.

Q. The offensive line for you guys had a really big game against Georgia. How have you seen that group grow throughout the course of this season?

DL DJ DALE: I mean, they've grown a lot. I feel like they have a lot of chemistry. It was a lot of missing pieces because we lost a lot last year, but they just kept their head down and worked hard through all the negative comments or whatever was said about the offensive line. They just took it. They had a chip on their shoulder. They had a point to prove. And I feel like they've done that, and I feel like they've come together and just, over time, they've grown and just been consistent. I feel like that's how they got better.

Q. You're a big run stopper for the Tide. And Jerome Ford is having an excellent season for Cincinnati. How do you plan on slowing him down this week?

DL DJ DALE: Just doing my job. I mean, Jerome is a great player. He's a real good back, a very great back. So just being disciplined and doing what I can do, just playing the right technique and just doing my job, nothing more, nothing less.

Q. I was impressed that you started out talking about this being a dream and being a blessing to be here. Most people expect Alabama to expect to be here. So how do you keep from taking it for granted?

DL DJ DALE: I really haven't even thought about that. That's just the way I am, honestly. I feel like just, over time, you have a lot of ups and downs throughout life. So you just got to be grateful for what you have and just make the best of every opportunity that you have. And that's the way I go about everything.

Q. Going back to your own offensive line, how have you seen Emil [Ekiyor Jr.] grow throughout the season and improve in the interior?

DL DJ DALE: Emil, you know, he's an older guy on the offensive line. He's become very vocal over the course of the season. And I feel like that kind of, when you become more of a vocal guy, you kind of hold yourself accountable, like, when you speak up. And I feel like he knows that. So he's been on ‑‑ I don't know what's the word, but he's been doing very well.

Q. Back to the fact of you just growing up in Birmingham with Alabama in your backyard, I don't know, but I'm assuming maybe you were a fan growing up as a kid. So how surreal is it playing for the in‑state school now and now going to two straight college football playoffs?

DL DJ DALE: Actually, I wasn't a fan ‑‑ like, I wasn't always a fan growing up. I was ‑‑ I started off as a Texas fan because I liked Vince Young and I was playing quarterback and stuff in Little League. So that was my team.

But after he left, I became an Alabama fan. But it is a dream come true just from watching the games with my brothers and uncles and picturing me on the field someday. So I just try to take in every moment and not take it for granted. So sometimes you just wake up and you're really living your dreams. And I'm thankful for that.

Q. DJ, what have you seen from Cincinnati's offensive line on film that might be different or unique or similar to another team you've played against in your career at Alabama? And have you watched the interior player? One of their players on the offensive line is 6'9". What can you tell us about him?

DL DJ DALE: They all good offensive linemen. They play together very well. They're very good on the combos. They just work very well together. I feel like that's why they're a good running team, because all of the pieces work together. And they play with a lot of energy and a lot of effort and a lot of toughness.

Q. How ‑‑ just for you personally. Like your favorite experience and maybe something that's like, man, you know, this is a bummer.

DL DJ DALE: I haven't had really any bummers, I would say. I mean, I'm just happy to be here, honestly. So that's kind of my high. I've been on a high this whole time. I'm just happy to be here.

Q. If I remember correctly, you scored a few touchdowns when you were at Clay‑Chalkville High School, lining up in the backfield on goal line situations. Have you ever gotten in Coach [Bill] O'Brien's ear when you get to the goal line and say, hey, man, put me in? Or is scoring touchdowns overrated?

DL DJ DALE: No, it's definitely not overrated. I mean, you know, I actually have joked around with him and asked him, we joke about it a lot. But it's not nothing that I, like, press him about or anything like that. It's whatever. If I get one, I get one. And I'll be happy to do that. But I joke with him a lot though.

Q. I wanted to ask you about your Head Coach Nick Saban. What is your favorite Nick Saban story since you've played with him?

DL DJ DALE: Favorite story? It would probably be one of his jokes or something like that. I don't know. I can't really think about it right here on the spot, but it probably just one of the jokes he's said.

Q. So DJ, I want to know, like, in all realness, the fact that these playoffs and this bowl season have been so different these past two years, do you feel like you guys are missing out on anything, or has it become second nature after going through it last year in the pandemic?

DL DJ DALE: I don't feel like we're missing out on anything, but I feel like for us, we came here to play a football game and to win a football game. So everything else, it really doesn't matter to me. I assume that's how the whole team feels, but I can't really speak for everybody. But I don't really feel like I'm missing out on anything or the team is missing out on anything because we came here on a mission and just to get it done. And then I have to get back to Tuscaloosa. So that's all I really care about.

LB Christian Harris

OPENING STATEMENT:

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I just want to say good morning. It's definitely a blessing to be here. Another opportunity for us to, like you said, last year, be in the playoffs and compete for a spot in the National Championship after this game if we handle this. So it's definitely a great opportunity for us.

QUESTIONS:

Q. Just wanted to ask you, during practice, you go up against a lot of good players on the offensive side of the ball. But Jameson Williams. You've been here a few years now, you've seen some receivers. I'm not asking you to kind of compare, but what makes him so special when you see him from the defensive side of the ball?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: To me, he's a dog. Each and every play, he wants to win, no matter who he's going against. And I think he shows that mentality in the game as well. So you really see no fall‑off when he comes ‑‑ his effort in practice and the game. He treats everything the same. He really develops those great habits that he does in the game and practice. The world's just starting to see.

Q. What have you seen from Cincinnati's tight end [Josh] Whyle? Just what kind of challenge does he present in terms of what he can do in the passing game?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I think the tight ends are utilized very well in their scheme. They have very great players. All around the offense, not just their tight ends. So they are all very disciplined in doing their job and executing their game plan. You see the success that they have from that. So, like I said, they're a very great team, and they'll present really great challenges for us.

Q. You get to play for Nick Saban and you get to be a defensive leader for the team. Can you take us through the Saban experience in the playoffs, especially with the role that you have?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I mean, it is a new season when you get to the playoffs. You know, you start 0‑0 and just wanting to go home. That's the mentality we got to have as a team. That's something we really strive on, making sure everybody stays on the same page with. And, of course, playing for Coach Saban is great. It's a blessing. He's the greatest coach of all time. And I love learning from him. Any moment where that's him correcting me, I love that, because at the end of the day, I know he's making all of us better. And that's what he wants for us.

Q. Obviously, you played in this defense for a while now, and you've gotten to play under Pete Golding. And he was telling us earlier this week that he kind of just doesn't listen to the criticism. And he says if you're in this business long enough and you listen to criticism, you won't be in it very long. Do you and some of the guys on that defense, do you guys take that personal when you hear him catching heat, whether it be social media or fans on sports talk radio? And can you just talk about your relationship on playing for him?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I don't really pay attention to the external factors, the outside noise, whether they're criticizing him or not or us or not. I mean, I know at the end of the day, Pete's a great coach. And I trust him. I came in never playing this position before. And throughout these three years, he's really done well with developing me and still doing so, even to this day. So he's a great coach. And I really appreciate what he does for us.

Q. What have you seen from Cincinnati's offense that makes them slightly different than the teams you may have faced in your career?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I mean, I think all the teams are pretty different in their own way. I think Cincinnati is, like I said earlier, really good in being disciplined with their game plan, whatever their coach calls for them. I mean, they do well with executing it. Like I said, you see their success throughout the whole season of how efficient their offense is able to move, whether that's in the running, passing game, having a mobile quarterback to not just be able to stand in the pocket. He can move around and extend plays. They have a lot of threats all over the field. And you've got to make sure you're on all 10 toes and be ready.

Q. How would you evaluate the season that you've had personally relative to any goals or expectations you might have set for yourself going into it?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: Any season ‑‑ I think this season right now, I'm really just focused on where we are right now for the Cincinnati game. I've had my ups and downs, but, like I said, I think coming together as a team, we all came together at this point, and we're locking in to get ready to finish this off for the season. So if we had a rough time in the season, we definitely are making it up.

Q. So from an outsider looking in, obviously, you guys all come to Alabama for these experiences. But do you ever sit back and just think of how surreal that you're in this moment and the team is as dominant as it is year in and year out?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I mean, it's truly a blessing. It is pretty cool to be able to go places and play in big games like this. But you can't let the moment be too big for you or act like you haven't been there before. At the end of the day, this isn't a vacation that we took; it's a business trip. And we have to come in every day and work like we do to practice and prepare for a game like we do any other week. So I'm in the position of a person with more of a business mindset of understanding what's at stake. It really helps us out.

Q. On that note, though, you guys are in the hotel room. When football is done for day, what are you doing to unwind and let loose a little bit and maybe let off some steam?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: We are really around the hotel. So playing a game or just chilling, watching film, or getting recovery in, get some treatment. It's a time for us to really bond with the team, us just being here a lot and being able to spend time with each other some more. Yeah, that's really all we do.

Q. Could you talk a bit about Desmond Ridder, the Cincinnati quarterback. He's had a great year. Is there a way that you plan on containing him this week?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: I plan on doing what Coach [Nick Saban] wants us to do. Whatever my job is individually and whatever everybody else's job is, whenever that play is called, to execute whatever that is. Like I say, he's a great player. He can extend plays. He can do it all, honestly. So there's a lot of threats that he presents for us, and we've got to be ready for it.

Q. Is there any weaknesses you've discovered in his game?

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS: He's a really great player. I know we got to execute the Coach's [Nick Saban] game plan and be ready for the challenges he presents for us.

TE Cameron Latu

OPENING STATEMENT:

TE CAMERON LATU: Very excited to be in the playoffs. We worked so hard this offseason and this season to get where we're at. And we overcame adversity and really found who we are to be where we're at, so we're excited to play in this game.

QUESTIONS:

Q. Just wanted to ask you about Jameson Williams and what kind of receiver he is to open up other receivers like you at the tight end position and when [John] Metchie was on the field and Slade [Bolden]. What does he do to kind of open up, take the top off the defense for you guys to succeed as well?

TE CAMERON LATU: He brings a lot of speed to the offense, so he can really bring two defenders off somebody so he can open up another receiver or he could just run right past the defense and just score touchdowns like he's been doing all season. But he allows other receivers to get open by taking double coverage because of his speed. So that's what he's been doing.

Q. Obviously coming into this tight end's room, Jahleel Billingsely had such a good season last year. Wins the National Championship. And then from week one against Miami, you make a couple plays and you've really taken over some of the playing time at that position. Can you speak to your relationship with Billingsley and how you guys kind of work off each other and help each other improve your games?

TE CAMERON LATU: Jahleel, he's like my right‑hand man. Ever since he came in, we clicked in the tight end room and just kind of grown up together. We both have different attributes we bring to the offense. And both of us, I think, are a great duo to this team.

Q. You mentioned adversity in your opening statement. Just talk about the wild ride that this 2021 season's been.

TE CAMERON LATU: It's been a special journey, especially knowing that a lot of people doubted us throughout the season. And we had to just find our identity as a whole. And know that if we didn't come back from the loss that we weren't going to be able to come ‑‑ be where we're at right now. So we had to just lock in and find the weaknesses and just build on that.

Q. So your background deals with adversity just with the fact that you switched from defensive end to tight end. That's kind of in the story line for this Alabama team this year is handling adversity. So if I want to ask a question to somebody about adversity, I think you're the one. How has that worked in your favor this season? And just even talking about being doubted, why do you think that going through that adversity has been a benefit, possibly, for this year?

TE CAMERON LATU: I think the adversity helped me because it just built my mentality more to really strive for what you want. And to never stop until you get it. And don't really listen to the doubters and just focus on yourself one day at a time. And that's all I was doing from when I got here and started tight end to now, is just not really worry about nobody else but yourself and just put your team first.

Q. Just wondering, yesterday UCLA, I think they became the seventh school that had to opt‑out of a bowl game because of COVID issues. When you've seen these things happen over the course of the last few days, how does that register with you as a football player who's got a very important game coming up?

TE CAMERON LATU: Well, you know, we know what's at stake. And we know what's out there in the world, the virus and stuff. So we know how to handle it. And we made rules within our team to stay away from the virus. So we got that under control.

Q. Kind of a random question. Both Slade [Bolden] and Bryce [Young] have referred to Coach [Bill] O'Brien as "Coach OB." Do you know who started that nickname or how that came to be?

TE CAMERON LATU: His initials are OB. We don't say "O'Brien," we just say "OB" because it's faster. I don't know, I say both.

Q. You talked about making that decision to stay within the hotel. What are you guys doing to pass time when you're not out on the football field? Are you doing anything in particular as a team to just kind of pass the hours?

TE CAMERON LATU: Recovery, watching film, and just bonding as a team. That's all we're doing, just getting ready for the game.

Q. Anything fun, though, anything in particular?

TE CAMERON LATU: Getting ready to win. That's fun.

Q. You mentioned that, after the A&M game, a lot of people were counting you guys out. It's hard to think of Alabama as kind of an underdog thing, underdog role. Will Anderson mentioned that, I think, on Monday. Do you guys take kind of that me‑against‑the‑world approach when it comes to games like this and since that A&M loss?

TE CAMERON LATU: We really just try to put it into perspective that nobody matters besides us and what we do when we play the game. And we dictate how we play the game. And we try to just not worry about what they do because they got to react off us. So we try to just put our first foot forward and just try to ‑‑ you know what I'm saying ‑‑ dominate the game.

Q. You can take a second on this if you need to, but I was wondering, looking back on the season as a whole, just for you personally, what have been your highs and lows, like your favorite moments ‑‑ it could be on or off the field, really?

TE CAMERON LATU: That's a tough question. There's a lot of highs and lows throughout the season.

Q. It could be like something fun that happened in the locker room; it could be a [Coach Nick] Saban thing.

TE CAMERON LATU: From us growing as a team over the course of the season, because you could tell how much more together we are throughout the season as you go game clip to game clip and how much we've improved together and as individuals. You know what I mean? That's what I like the most.

Q. Obviously, you have a much more featured role in the offense this year as a pass catcher. But you've had the opportunity now to catch balls from Bryce Young this year and work with Mac Jones in practice last year. Can you talk about some of their similarities and how they might be on the same page when it comes to just their love of football, because they both come across like complete football junkies?

TE CAMERON LATU: First of all, both players are extremely smart. You got to be at that position. And they both play just football great. And that's all. I can't compare. They're two different players to me, but they're both great players.

WR Slade Bolden

OPENING STATEMENT:

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Good morning, y'all. Thank y'all for having me. I know we're excited. Hope y'all are excited for Friday. It's going to be a good game, good times. And I'm excited. And I know y'all are too.

QUESTIONS:

Q. With Bryce Young, we see him, we get him on Zoom, we talk to him a little bit, but we don't really get to know I guess the full Bryce Young. Are there stories, is there a moment that stands out to you that people wouldn't see of him that would explain who he is?

WR SLADE BOLDEN: A good story I would say is just I've watched film with him before. And just in watching film. And just seeing how he sees different teams' coverages and how he looks at film the way he does, you realize how smart of a player and how instinctive he really is. And he kind of gives you a backside of, like okay, well, this makes sense on why he does so well during the game, because he studies the game so well. And he sees different things that not many people can see, watching film on another team.

Q. Quick question for you, going back to the Texas A&M loss. Obviously, Alabama doesn't lose a heck of a lot of football games, but can you walk me through what practice was like following that week? And do you feel like that was really a turning point for this team because you guys have seemed locked and dialed in since the moment you lost.

WR SLADE BOLDEN: I feel like practice didn't change much when it came to how we did things. I think definitely our mindset was a little different. Maybe that's kind of what you're asking. We all said, like, we didn't want to forget how it felt to lose that game. So we knew that we had to go out every day, you know, so forth, practices, whatever, every game, and not forget what happened. Not forget that feeling and continue to come out and practice every day like it was our last game because you never know when it's going to be your last. Because we weren't expecting to lose that game, but it happened. So thankful that we got back on the right track and got back on the right mindset after that game.

Q. I wanted to ask about the wide receiver room and the progression of many young guys within that room from fall camp through the regular season, obviously moving to now and what you have seen from a number of those guys being highly productive this year.

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Right. I feel like a lot of those guys have done a good job. They've all improved throughout the season from the beginning. They've seen firsthand that all it takes is one guy to go down and the next guy needs to step up. Like in the Auburn game with Jameson [Williams] going out after the first half with the targeting and also [John] Metchie going down in the SEC. Anything can happen. And everyone has to be ready. So I feel like that's kind of got these guys going a little bit more because now they know, that anything ‑‑ if there was something to happen, the next guy can be up, so they've got to be ready. But they've done a good job with that.

Q. What's been the impression in the receiver room of Ahmad Gardner, the Cincinnati cornerback, and just as a group how aware are you of him not allowing a touchdown since he's been at Cincinnati?

WR SLADE BOLDEN: When we're looking at film and looking at any team, whether it's Cincinnati or teams we've played in the past, looking at the coverages and how they play different receivers and the leverages and all that stuff, with Cincinnati obviously both corners are very athletic. They've done a good job all year. And we have to be on our best game and be the most prepared we can when going to face them. Just like we have been all year. And that's what we do every game.

Q. It used to be that you would hesitate if you were a coach counting on a true freshman to come through and make a big play like [Ja'Corey] Brooks did in the Iron Bowl. What is it about these guys, you come in and they're just so ready for big moments like that now?

WR SLADE BOLDEN: I feel like it all comes with how we prepare. And I feel like we're going against the best defense every day in practice so, that also prepares us for moments like that. And also you got Coach [Nick] Saban on the field every day at practice. So, you know, if you could do well during that, I feel like that's harder than actually going out there and playing in the game. So that also could be a good reason. But Ja'Corey did a good job, stepped up in a big moment. Happy for him. But we're continuing to improve from that.

Q. So obviously, all of you players that come to Alabama, you know what to expect and you want to be here in postseason, but I'm just curious, from the outside looking in, we can only imagine. What is it truly like to be in the dynasty that we're all getting to watch? And is it something that you expected when you came here?

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Well, I was expecting and also hoping that's how it would be. Now, this is my third time being in the semis, and I'm only thankful and blessed for that. But it's a very ‑‑ you know, I'm very thankful for these games and being able to be in this position and just continuing to say that we're not done yet. And we still got this game, and hopefully everything works out the way we have planned all year.

Q. I'm just wondering, at the start of this year, this season has been different because players around the country have been able to have access to the vaccine that they didn't have last season, but these last few weeks with the latest variant, I'm wondering, did you sort of think that you were past the worst of this, or not even the worst of it, but just that you had to worry about positive tests and outbreaks. And I think now we've seen, like, seven schools that have not played in bowl games.

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Yeah, I mean, I never know when it's actually going to end. I hope it ends as soon as possible. That would be great. But you never know when it's going to end. So I feel like we're just prepared for the worst. And we have the best doctors and trainers, to me, in the world. So I feel like if I know ‑‑ I'm going to trust in them. And I don't feel like they're going to steer us wrong. So I know that we're going to do our best to handle any kind of situation that comes to us, and I feel like we've done that to the best of our ability all year and last year. And I think we'll continue to do that as well.

Q. I just wanted to ask you about your Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien, what your relationship with him has been like this season, and kind of what kind of experience he's been able to pass on to you considering his impressive resume.

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Right. It's been great having Coach O'Brien this year. I feel like it didn't take long for us to connect as an offense with him. And I feel like it's only improved, the chemistry throughout the season. And we all trust when O'Brien's play‑calling, and we know that he's going to put us in the best position. And the best thing about Coach OB is he wants success for us and he wants us to do well more than him. So he's going to try to put us in the best situation that he thinks. And we all trust and believe that that's the best as well.

Q. I know you don't really like talking about yourself, but do you kind of feel like you're a little bit underrated, and does that create a little bit of a chip on your shoulder where you're out there?

WR SLADE BOLDEN: Yeah, I try not to think about it. But there's a lot of people, you know, when I was getting recruited, said that I would never play at Alabama, that I never should have came to Alabama. And then I started playing, and then, oh, he'll never start. And then I started. So yeah, there's always something else, you know, he'll never do this or that, but it's okay because I enjoy it.