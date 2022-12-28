Everything Bill O'Brien and Alabama's Offense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

NEW ORLEANS — Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and select offensive players met with reporters on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide continued preparations for its matchup against Kansas State in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alongside O'Brien were quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., tight end Cameron Latu and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks. Here is everything Alabama's offense said on Wednesday:

Transcript - Alabama Offense - December 28, 2022

OC Bill O'Brien

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: I would say the first thing, right off the bat, is we are thrilled as a football team to be here in the Sugar Bowl. The history of the Sugar Bowl is awesome. Thinking about all the great games that have been played in this bowl game and to be a part of it. This is personally my first Sugar Bowl, so just honored to be here.

And most importantly, playing a very talented Kansas State team. Kansas State is a team that is really disciplined. They play a unique style of defense. They play hard. They play tough. They've got good speed at the second and third levels. They play very tough up front. Good pass rushers. Good guys against the run. They do a good job of taking the ball away.

So we have a big challenge ahead of us. Our two weeks of practice in Tuscaloosa and now in New Orleans have been very, very good, very productive. The guys have been great. They've been working really hard. It's great to have Bryce Young leading our offense out here this week and last week in Tuscaloosa and looking forward to him having a really good game.

I think this is a unique time for our football team. It's a chance for our team to get better and practice. A lot of young players are getting a lot of reps in practice and the veteran players are doing a good job of leading them. It's a really good group to coach. Very fun group to coach. They play hard. They practice hard. They care about each other.

So it's just been a really good experience to be preparing for this bowl game. So with that, I'll open it up to questions.

Q. Bill, this has been a challenging season given the fact you have such a quarterback like Bryce Young but maybe the receivers playing inconsistent all season.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: I think every season is challenging each in its own way. I mean, I think this season there have been times where we've been very, very productive. Other times maybe not as consistent as we wanted to be.

I think everybody plays a part in that. I don't think it's just one position or one person. I think it's a team game. At the end of the day, we've been very good for most of the season. But certain times during the season we weren't as consistent as we wanted to be. And hopefully, we've really worked on that the last two weeks and will play a very consistent, productive football game on Saturday.

And, look, I think at the end of the day, like I said, this team has practiced hard, they've played hard. You're talking about a 10-2 record. The record that Coach [Nick] Saban has of 15 seasons of ten or more wins, I mean, that's incredible. That's an incredible record. And I think as a football team we take a lot of pride in that.

Like I said earlier, it's been a lot of fun to work with this team this year.

Q. Earlier this week, Tom E. Curran went on -- of NBC Sports Boston, went on WEEI to say that there was a strong indication that you could be back in New England next year. With your contract situation and what's going on in the future with different opportunities that may be available to you, is that something that you have thought of, or do you want to be back at Alabama next year?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: Yeah, I would tell you that the focus for me and for this coaching staff and for these players has really been on these games that we're playing. This game coming up, the games that we played this year, the games that we played last year, I think those things -- almost every year I've been in coaching, at least over the last 12 years for me, have come up a lot. And those are things that are addressed after the season.

We are very focused on this game. We've been focused on every game we've played here this year and last year. So like I said, it's kind of that time of the year when things come up and things pop up.

I haven't spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. So I wish them well in their last however many games they have left.

But we're very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability.

Q. With Bryce [Young] coming to play this game, obviously it's huge for you. I wanted to know what that meant to you, that decision. And also, is there a chance the fans will see some more quarterbacks potentially for the future at the end of this game?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: The first answer to your first question is I think it's unbelievable. I think when you talk about Bryce, Will Anderson, the other guys that decided to play in this game, I think that says everything you want to know about the culture of Alabama football that's been built by Coach [Nick] Saban, the players that have played here in the past, for these guys to play in this game.

Coach talks about it all the time. I mean, the best way to create value for yourself as a player is to play football. And so those guys took that message to heart. They really enjoyed playing with their teammates.

Bryce is an outstanding leader. That's the guy that I'm around the most, so I'll speak to him personally. He's a great leader. He believes in the culture of Alabama football. He wants to go out on a winning note. He's practiced really well. He's done a great job with the younger players and even the veteran players that have come back to play. So I think it's a great opportunity for us as a football team, and I'm very proud to be Bryce's coach.

On the second question, I think that's probably a better question for the head coach. He makes those decisions. I am the offensive coordinator.

Q. How would you respond to criticism about the offense and to play-calling this season?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: Yeah, I don't — I guess, yeah, I don't really pay attention to that. Sorry, but I don't know what the criticism would be.

Look, we're all trying to do better. We're all trying to do the best we can to be as consistent as we can. I think over the last two seasons, we've been pretty productive. I think we've averaged 40 points a game, thereabouts.

Are there areas that we can be better at? Certainly. There's always areas that we can be better at that we work hard to do that. So as far as criticism and things like that, I don't know. That's probably a question for somebody else.

Q. Coach, obviously Bryce Young is one of the best scramblers in the game. Can you speak to that. And do you think there were times this season when the offense relied too heavily on his ability to do that?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: Yeah, I thought he did actually a really good job of scrambling. Those are plays that when those plays open up, whether it's maybe a three-man rush and they're dropping eight and he has the ability to run and get us a first down or even a lane in a four-man rush or a five-man rush opens up and he drops back and sees that lane open up, he goes and takes it and he gets us 10 to 20 yards relative to the drive. And those are big plays.

So I think those are plays that he's really good at. He scans the field, he sees what's happening, and he can feel where the rush lane opens up and he can take advantage of that. So I think there's been times when he's done a great job of that.

Other times, you would say, hey, maybe we can protect better. Maybe we could run a better route. Maybe he could read the play better. Maybe I can call a better play. Whatever it is, we're all in it together and maybe we could have done a better job to limit some of those scrambles. But for the most part, I think his scrambles this year were really productive, and they really helped our team.

Q. This is going to wrap up your second season in Tuscaloosa. How would you evaluate just from beginning to now how things have gone for you and just your overall experience?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: I've loved it. I've loved coaching these guys. I've loved being a part of this staff. These guys work really hard. Those of you that follow us day in and day out, I'm sure you see the work that goes in. These kids, they practice hard, they lift hard, they go to class. They do things the right way. And I think it's been a great experience for me the last two years to be here to see how it all works.

And then being able to see how Coach [Nick] Saban does has been a great experience for me. It's an invaluable experience.

And then working with the staff, working with the offensive staff. And then when we cross over, we work with the defensive staff, that's been a great experience for me.

But I've really enjoyed coaching these guys and really looking forward to the game on Saturday. We've got a very tough opponent, like I was saying. But these guys have practiced hard, and I think we'll be ready to play.

Q. Getting a lot of Bryce [Young] questions I know. But what's it been like to coach him this year? I'm thinking that here's a guy in a unique situation. He's doing Heisman House commercials, things like that. You've coached NFL players, college players. How has it been like dealing with that dynamic and how has he handled that as far as remaining a college player when he's got all this in front of him?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: I think that's a great question. That's a question that I get asked a lot from people that I know and respect.

And the one thing I'll tell you about Bryce is he's the same guy every day. He's a very consistent guy. And you're exactly right, he's probably the first player in the history of college football to actually go through what he's going through relative to NIL and all the things that have come into the college game. And I think he's handled it incredibly well.

I think the way that he's been able to — I mean, he just graduated in three years — that's incredible — with a fantastic GPA. And to do what he's done on the field and to represent the University of Alabama, the top football program, in my opinion, over the last 16 years in the country, is just an incredible testament to who he is as a person.

So I think he's done a great job. And the most important thing -- and I tell this to young players all the time -- if you watch Bryce, he's a very consistent person. He's not an up-and-down person. He's the same guy every day. He's very positive. He's great in the meetings. He's awesome on the practice field. And obviously in the games, he's a very productive, excellent player. So it's been great to watch that over the last two years.

Q. You had Bryce [Young] come back this year, but there were a lot of new pieces around him. From the beginning of the season to the end, where have you seen the most growth in your offense as a whole?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: Yeah, look, I think there has been a lot of new players that have stepped up over time during the year. And I think the future of Alabama football on both sides of the ball and on special teams is excellent. I think that's where the most -- where you see the most growth, is the younger players that have -- that maybe some of you haven't really seen because they've gotten a lot of practice reps, maybe not a lot of game reps. But they've really come a long way relative to where they were in August to where they are now.

I mean, even today in practice, you see guys — I don't want to mention names. But at every position, younger players that are really, really taking a big step and improving. And I think that bodes well for the future of Alabama football. There's a lot of really good, young players in this program. And everybody's excited to see how that goes in the future.

Q. You mentioned not having been in contact with anybody from the Patriots. Have there been any other NFL teams you've been in contact with? And this is, obviously, the last year of your contract. Is there any interest in returning for another year?

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR O'BRIEN: I have a lot of friends in the NFL, so the answer would be yes to that. I mean, I just — I talk — I have a lot of coaching friends in the NFL. So yeah, there are some of my closest friends. But relative to working in the NFL, no.

And relative to working here, like I said, I love it here. I love my experience here. I'm very focused on this game coming up, and then whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place.

But really just focused on this game and doing as good a job as I can with the players and the coaching staff to have a productive offense on Saturday.

QB Bryce Young

Q. Bryce, talk about New Orleans so far. Have you been able to enjoy it a little bit?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah. It's a really fun city. We're seeing the French Quarter. So a lot of history. And we've had some stuff as a team that we've done. So it's an honor to be in such a prestigious bowl, such a great city. We're having fun.

Q. What does Alabama mean to you? A lot of rumors this might be your last game. What does it mean over the years and the success you've had?

BRYCE YOUNG: It's hard to put that into words. From coming here, being so much younger as a freshman, just being such a great step for me not on the field but academically and as a man. Growing up, learning to be far away from family, live on my own. Obviously, Alabama gave me that on the field to be able to play with such great player, to be coached by the best. Just to be embraced by the best fan base in the country. I can't describe how much the university means to me. So I'm forever grateful. Just happy to have this opportunity and being here for the time has been a blessing. So super happy to be a part of this.

Q. How much of you deciding to play in this game was also for the fans? I know you talked about wanting to do it for the team and being a leader and playing the rest of the season. But how much of it was for the fans that maybe couldn't see you when you were hurt earlier?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah, that was a part too. We're so grateful for the support that we have, for our entire fan base, the whole community at the University of Alabama. It's a big family there. And that means a lot too. I always want to do my best, put my best foot forward, of course, for my brothers and for the team, but again, for those who support us. Again, we have the best fan base in the country. People who ride and die for us and support us through ups and downs. Always there for us. I know how much it means to us, to the community, to the State, so I always want to do my best to make all the supporters proud.

Q. Someone asked a really good question of your OC (Bill O’Brien) about it's been new in the era of Bryce Young, with NIL and everything. How do you navigate that? And, really, how did you handle it so far?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah. Like you said, with NIL, college football is a different landscape. There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of things that are changing. College football has been the same for so long, and now there's so much change.

For me, I look at it as everything has been -- it's been a blessing for all the student athletes. All the sports have been able to be compensated, rightfully, to be able to provide for their family, put themselves, put others in better situations and to do whatever they need to do with NIL. But for me, I've been blessed with having opportunities, but it hasn't been too hard to navigate for me because of just making sure that I have priorities. I made sure that was the main thing for me. That was a big thing for me and a big thing for this team. We all support each other in our endeavors outside the field. But making sure, when it comes to athletics, making sure that the product, making sure that I'm working, making sure I'm doing what I have to do to put my best foot forward for the team. That's always been most important for me. Always will be most important.

I'm grateful for the opportunities with NIL that have come for people across the country in all sports. But at the end of the day, the most important thing for me is to be the best version of myself as a person, as a player. That's not going to change.

Q. When do you shoot these commercials? Do you go somewhere to shoot them? What's that like?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah. I mean, really, it's just working them into the schedule, into the off-season sometimes where I don't have any football engagements. They give us that. We all have a month off, around a month off that we all get to go back home and do stuff. So it was making sure that it was times that I didn't have obligations with the team, times in that month that I wasn't already working out and doing what I had to do.

So luckily, I have a good team and a good group of people that I work with, a lot of great brands I work with. And I was able to make sure that I was able to work around my schedule. But it was just in times where I was free, I didn't have any other things I had to do with the team.

Q. Bryce, you kind of talked about it in Tuscaloosa a few weeks ago, but obviously it's a trend for people to skip these bowl games as they're high-projected picks. Can you tell us why you decided to play in the Sugar Bowl?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah. How I looked at it was it was just another opportunity to play with my brothers. And I love the guys on my team. I love this team. I love this program. Going to work with the group of guys that I'm privileged to go to work with every single day, I see how hard we work as a group, how much we pour into this, and how much this means to us, how much it means to me. And it was easy for me because I just feel grateful that I get to go out and play with these guys, to compete and practice, to share that field. And for me, looking at it, I looked at it as another opportunity. And for me, as a leader of this team, it's something I pride myself in, there's a lot that I think it's most important to lead by example, to make sure that anytime that I'm leading and telling other people to do things, I have to do that first. I have to make sure I'm doing the right things. And I have to be comfortable with being held accountable. For me, another opportunity to lead the team in every way that I can, be out there and around there with my teammate, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I'm just honored to be a part of this team. As a leader, I feel like it was important to me to make sure that we finish this year.

Q. Bryce, from the beginning of the season until now, where do you think this offense has grown the most as a whole?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah, I think there's been a lot of growth. I think there's been so many people that were younger and had to step up to different roles. There are a lot of true freshmen that have been playing and doing a lot, having a lot of production. I think just the comfortability level, it's a feeling-out process at first.

Of course, a lot of people stepping into new roles, roles they weren't used to before. And week one, there were people who came in and were able to contribute. But, really, you see how much they've grown, just being comfortable, getting better, making sure that they were — all the little details. So I think just having time with us being on the field, us growing in our confidence, trusting each other, I think that's probably it.

Q. Bryce, I don't think you went to the Heisman ceremony this year; right? You didn't go back?

BRYCE YOUNG: Right.

Q. Why not? And, if you don't mind, who did you vote for?

BRYCE YOUNG: They tell us we're not allowed to disclose who we voted for. They don't let us say. But it was just there was some stuff that I wanted to get done to make sure that I was good for this game. I wanted to make sure that my body was --

Q. Was there a disappointment level though in not repeating or at least making it back to New York?

BRYCE YOUNG: No. My goal has never been to win individual awards. I've been blessed in the individual awards that I have won. I have a team. I'm forever grateful, though. That's never been a goal of mine. My goal lies with the team. I want us to have the most success we’ve had. My goal was never to do anything individually. So, because of that, that was really nothing I aimed for.

Q. Early enrollees joining, what you thought of [Eli] Holstein and just early impressions there? And also, Ty [Simpson], obviously, how have you seen him grow this past year?

BRYCE YOUNG: Like you said, we have some early enrollees that were able to come and join us for the bowl practices and are with us now. They bring some juice, that new energy, guys going out there trying to get their foot in. It's kind of interesting because we're not installing. We're so deep into the season, and they kind of just have to try to get in where they fit in and do the best they can to contribute and learn on the fly. And I think the whole group that have come in has done a really good job of that.

Eli, him being around, you can tell he's trying to learn everything as quickly as he can. Again, like I said, we're so deep into the game-planning and stuff, it can be hard when you're just now trying to learn the offense. But he's done a good job of understanding stuff. He's been very attentive in the meetings, soaking everything in. And the reps he gets, obviously, when you first get here, you're on scout team and you're doing your best to try to figure everything out there. But from the things I've seen, all the individual drills and everything, he's done a really good job of how he carries himself and how he can throw the ball. So I'm excited to continue to watch more.

And then Ty, Ty's grown a lot tremendously. Obviously, he's super talented, super gifted. And really just seeing him step up on and off the field, him just being more comfortable, him settling down. As a quarterback, the more you can understand the offense, the ins and outs, once you start to get that knowledge, everything becomes easier, the pictures start to clear up. And you can see that growth. He's gotten so much more comfortable with the playbook from when he first got here. And that definitely shows up on the field.

Q. How have you seen the young wide receivers progress over the course of the season?

BRYCE YOUNG: It's an interesting year. Came in, especially freshman, played a lot and made really big plays, stepped up. That's something that's really rare. Especially here. And to do it at such a high level. To come in with the professionalism that the young receivers have, I always respect him for that. At first, it's just trying to come in and know the plays and know the plays and not mess up and make sure we're doing things right. You can see now, with all the experience they've gotten throughout this year, they're so much more comfortable. They know where they're supposed to be. They can have that much more creativity with their routes. They know where they need to be. They've grown a lot. I think it's just that consistency and the experience they've had, at least all the growth that we've seen this year.

Q. Regardless of whether you're coming back or not, how confident are you in those guys' abilities when they come back next year?

BRYCE YOUNG: I'm extremely confident. I drop back and look for the guys open. They get open regardless of what's going on. I haven't had anything to do with that all year long. They've been doing that all year. So those guys are extremely talented. Great group of receivers. And for them to be so great at this stage, it's going to be really, really fun just to watch them grow and watch them progress. So again, just see all they've done, so many as young guys, as true freshman, it's only up from here for those guys.

Q. Can you talk about the fact that neither team had any opt-outs? And what does that say about these programs and this game?

BRYCE YOUNG: Yeah, that's something we take a lot of pride in. And for them too. I think it speaks for both of our programs, just the culture that's been built.

Obviously, I can only speak for us, and obviously, I only know us, but I'd imagine there's similarities with that stat being the same. We take a lot of pride in who we are. We have a lot of pride in winning games. And you know, for us, we have a standard. And that's something that we live by. Something that we make sure that we really believe in.

As leaders, with myself being a leader and our leadership, making sure that we lead and making sure that we live up to that standard. We take a lot of pride in this. It means a lot. It means a lot to everyone on the roster. That's something that was really important for us. And obviously, I can only speak for our team, but with there being no opt-outs on both of the teams, I think that speaks to both of the programs and how much pride and just the programs themselves.

Q. You've played under Bill O'Brien for the last two years. What would you say when you hear some criticisms about him from the fans? What is your response to that?

BRYCE YOUNG: To be honest, I'm not huge on social media. But I can just speak from my perspective. You know, I've learned a tremendous amount from OB [Bill O'Brien]. Coach has taught me so much. I've grown so much as a player under him. And getting to have the experience of him coaching the greatest, some of the best players to play the game, him having so much knowledge, and me as a younger quarterback, getting able to gain that, to learn the ins and outs of the system, and see all that he's brought, it's been an honor for me to play with him for these past couple years. I've grown tremendously. And a lot of the success I've had, a lot of the success we've had as an offense, that's credited to OB (Bill O’Brien). All the stuff that he brings. How he carries himself day-to-day. Someone who comes in, and he's always teaching. He's intense; he'll get after it. But he's always teaching. There's no time where he's not pushing us to be better. There's so much that I've learned from him. And that's someone that I'm super close with. I have a great relationship with. So I'm forever grateful and super blessed to have had him as my coach.

Q. When you saw Kansas State was going to be the opponent for game, what was your initial reaction? And as you started to learn more about the team, what sticks out?

BRYCE YOUNG: Following that, me individually and us as a team, we have a tremendous amount of respect for Kansas State. Makes so much sense why they've had so much success when you turn on the film and watch it for the first time and getting ready to play them. It made so much sense to see why they've been so successful. Why they've had all the success, it made sense. That tenacity. Just watching defense, but the tenacity that they play with. Very well coached. Very well disciplined. From top to down, really good defensively. And you can tell, they play for each other. Play really hard. Play fast. It makes a lot of sense. Very tough, physical team. Just being able to watch that and seeing all the things and getting the study it now, it makes so much sense why they've had so much success. And me personally and everyone the team has a tremendous amount of respect for them.

Alabama TE Cameron Latu

On playing in the Sugar Bowl: I’m pretty excited to just come out here with my guys, and just compete for the last time this year. Just show that we’re a good team and that we can finish the right way, as a team.

On the biggest challenges he sees against K-State: Definitely from an offensive standpoint, their defense is very disciplined and they play very together. They’re just all one defense; they move together, tackle together, they just do stuff together. We’re going to have to find the zones and get the ball to our playmakers to make plays.

On Bryce Young coming back for the bowl game and the low number of opt outs on both sides of the field: First of all, it is a blessing to have Bryce as a quarterback, because obviously he’s the best at what he does. Not a lot of people have an opportunity to play with guys like Bryce. His ability to read, he’s a good quarterback, no need to explain that. Low opt outs just shows how locked in we are and how connected we are as a team. We stick together and went through this season as one. It’s great to have everyone come out and play with us; it shows how committed they are to the game, so we’re happy to have no opt outs.

On things offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien does better than most: Definitely keeping his cool. Like if it’s a bad play it doesn’t affect him, nothing affects him. Just like in the Auburn game people say he was laughing on fourth down before he threw that ball to Jahmyr (Gibbs). He was laughing, he’s not even fazed. He has his mind in such control where it’s nothing. There are not too many guys like that, a lot of people get pressured or fold to temptations, he is the same every day. The consistency is crazy. Having that on your team, that leader on your team just makes people better and it’s helped me a lot, so I’m blessed to have him.

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

On his response to fan criticism of Coach Bill O’Brien: A lot of people have never played in a college game before, never coached in a college game before. He’s coached in the NFL, he’s coached in college, so I guess he knows what he’s doing.

On the season’s toughest challenge and how he’s overcome that: Probably the adversity we went through with the losses. As a whole, bouncing back from those and responding the right way, not letting the outside noise get to us and just playing our game.

On focusing on the Sugar Bowl and not thinking about missing the College Football Playoff: I think we all just bought in to Bama. Us not opting out and showing that we’re together, that we want to play to the (Bama) standard.

On what the draft-eligible players not opting out says about the program: I think it shows we’ve bought into the program. We’re all together, nobody’s opting out. We just want to play to the standard of Bama football.

On if it was a group decision for draft-eligible players to return for the bowl game: I think it was more like we just couldn’t sit back and watch our team play and us not be up there. It wouldn’t feel right.

Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks

On refocusing after the transfers left: We loved all the guys that were here but, you know, as a team they’re not here anymore so the guys that are in the room know they had to step up. We all had to step up. Really nothing had to change. Everybody still plays their role and everybody has to do their job.

On the trajectory of the wide receiver group in to next season: I kind of like our position group. I liked it for what it was but I feel great about it. The young guys are developing still and some of the older guys that are here are helping them [the young players] develop. I feel like we’re going to be great.

On how some of the younger players have grown throughout the season: Just growing mentally from the playbook and just off the field, how they carry themselves. They’re some great kids and some great student athletes. We all grow as receivers together because we piggy back off of one another.

Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

On the state of Alabama’s offensive line group coming into the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the impact of freshman OL Tyler Booker: Having five transfers has definitely impacted our depth in a big way. I think the biggest thing is that we got into a lot of shape. We take double reps just from missing guys and things of that nature, but [OL] Tyler Bookers really stepped in and did a great job all year. He came in with a great mindset and really matured for his age and took care of business from day one. So, just him transitioning to the role of a starter was no real problem because he was already working his tail off all year and he’s been ready for the moment. So, I’m excited to see what he does for the game [Sugar Bowl] because I know he’s prepared well. He’s a really good young player.

On which New Orleans dish he would choose if he could only have one: That’s a tough one. There’s so much good food down here [New Orleans] and it’s kind of hard to choose. But, I’m going to go with the really good desserts. I had some really good beignets when we first got here so I’m going to roll with that one. I’ve had beignets before but they’re different down here.

On the five players who transferred from Alabama: I don’t think it’s necessarily something you can sense throughout the year. I think it’s kind of towards the end, maybe, that guys got a little checked out at the end of the season and we just knew that “Oh he might be leaving.” It wasn’t really expressed amongst the team and there wasn’t really anything said in the locker room. Guys still showed up to practice and everything and didn’t really complain much, but towards the end of the season we all understood that they made a decision that was best for themselves and we wish them the best wherever they go.

On what the benefit is of players transferring out of the program: I think it’s good. You kind of just eliminate the guys that are not necessarily bringing the culture down but the guys who were here this year really didn’t complain and be negative, but I think it’s good to have everybody here that wants to be here and I think it’s helped the preparation. This week we’ve done a really good job of preparing and the intensity and focus has been good. I think it’s probably just because everyone’s here that wants to be here.