Everything Cincinnati Players Said about Alabama at Cotton Bowl Media Day

DALLAS — Even though it was in a slightly different format because of changes in COVID policies, the Cotton Bowl still held Media Day on Wednesday over Zoom giving the media the chance to talk to new players from both No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 1 Alabama.

Here's what the Cincinnati players had to say about facing the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl on Friday:

Transcript: Cotton Bowl Media Day - Cincinnati

DL Curtis Brooks

OPENING STATEMENT

DL CURTIS BROOKS: We're extremely excited just for the opportunity to be here. Got a chance to play on a huge stage for a National Championship, just everything we all wanted and worked for. We just wanted the opportunity to play for championships, so let's get it going.

QUESTIONS:

Q. As an all‑AAC first team member, is there an add pressure on you to perform every game, especially against the number one team in the country?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: I wouldn't say pressure. It's just more of an opportunity just to go play. I've been in Cincinnati for quite a few years, so I don't really know if I feel too much pressure, but I just love the opportunity to go out there and just compete every chance I get.

Q. Yesterday they asked Coach [Mike] Tressel about if there's any kind of unheralded guys on the defense. You know, a lot of talk about "Sauce" (Ahmad Gardner) and Coby [Bryant] and things like that. And he said he kind of felt like that was the case up and down the depth chart on the defense, but he specifically mentioned you. Do you feel kind of like an unheralded, overlooked guy? Does the defense, in general, feel like that, do you think?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: I don't know if I can really speak on like if I'm ‑‑ on that situation. But I know out there on the field, we all play as one. And we're together. So that off‑the‑field attention, I'm happy for anybody that gets it. If it doesn’t come, that's okay.

Q. You guys have come a long way over the time of since you got to UC. How do you keep in perspective this moment and not let it get too big for you?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: You just prepare like it's any other week. Keep the same routine. Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) is always preaching routine and sticking to what you're doing. And that's exactly what we're going to do. Even though, like, we're on a huge stage, a huge opportunity, we still want to keep the same routine, just to keep it going the same way.

Q. What do you anticipate those early moments being, playing at Jerry World (AT&T Stadium) and coming out onto that surface and that many people there? What do you anticipate that feeling like?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Breathtaking, I'm sure it will be. But as soon as the ball goes down, I'm sure all the butterflies and stuff will go away. But I know as soon as the first run‑out, the first glance at the crowd, it will be something spectacular.

Q. You came from Virginia. When you moved to Cincinnati, what was your first impression of the chili in Cincinnati?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: I first came to Cincinnati, I was not a huge fan of the chili, especially the Skyline. But I got some great friends from Cincinnati, Malik Vann, Darrian Beavers, kind of sat me down and forced me to eat it one more time. And I'm actually a huge fan of it now. Crazy.

Q. What's your message to people, the haters of Skyline chili who don't think it looks good?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: You can't just try it one time. You have to go back and try it again. Have to.

Q. Just wanted to ask kind of last January, what was it like when a lot of the guys, yourself, Coby [Bryant], guys that decided to come back for another season, kind of the feeling, like Marcus [Brown] too, do you kind of remember what was going through your head? Kind of the expectations for this year when a lot of guys decided to come back.

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Well, what's funny, none of us actually discussed what we were going to do, as far as coming back. It just all kind of happened. And once we realized, looked around and realized who was back, we realized we could really do something special this year. And it played out in that way.

Q. I wanted to ask you about, kind of piggybacking on that last question, you are a sixth‑year guy. And you, obviously, aren't the only one. You've seen a full program turnaround, Curtis. What has it been like experiencing that and how much have you kind of been able to realize what this week means, knowing where you came from almost six years ago?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Oh, man, I still remember the feeling of the first time getting in Cincinnati, the first time being on campus, how practice used to feel, and then how practice has changed now. But as far as seeing the program turn around, man, it's been something spectacular. Coach Fick (Luke Fickell), he's really, in a way, a legendary coach in my eyes. Because he's brought so much success to not just to the team but to individual players, everyone. So with that being said, he just helped the whole program, everyone winning, so the turnaround was huge.

Q. Just take me through what was it in the middle of the season that really saw your play take a step up and be able to make the impact up the middle that you have from, what, probably the Notre Dame game, Indiana‑Notre Dame game on.

DL CURTIS BROOKS: I don't know. I guess it's just preparation, you know, a lot of work, a lot of hours. We just go out there and go play. I really try not to worry about stats too much when I'm playing the game. You just go play, go have fun, and usually things like that just take care of itself. And it did.

Q. You mentioned how practice used to feel and then how it feels now. What's the difference between then and now, do you think?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Oh, man, I just remember being as a freshman, I could walk out there, you know, maybe my shoes weren't tied up all the way, maybe my ankles weren't taped, might not have been strapped up all the way. Can't do that now. It's intense out there every practice. Even on a Thursday walk‑through, it's a mental focus that we have to have. And I really feel like that and, along with the weight training, really helped the program turn around, in my opinion.

Q. You mentioned all the seniors on this team. Is there, like, a sense on this team that it's kind of now or never for Cincinnati, that you really need to take advantage of this moment and try to finish this thing? And how big would it be, not only to beat the number one team in America, but to just finish this thing and win a national title?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Well, first off, for the seniors, it's definitely now or never because it's our last chance. But as far as Cincinnati, I don't believe this is the last time Cincinnati will be on a stage like this. The program is headed in the right way in all directions, in my opinion. So I really believe Cincinnati is going to become a household name, one of the top 10 programs that Coach Fick [Luke Fickell] preaches about all the time. I definitely think that's possible.

Oh, and knocking off Alabama, oh, man, talk about a dream come true. As a kid, watching football, Alabama, Nick Saban, that's who was on TV all the time. And now we get the opportunity to go play them. It's everything you ask for as a football player.

Q. Obviously, with going up against Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, that's a huge challenge for you guys to try to contain him and put pressure on him. What have you seen on film that makes you think that's something you guys as a D‑line can really accomplish on Friday?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Well, first off, Alabama's offensive line, the first thing that pops up when you watch the film is that they're coached up really great, you know, tight hands, quick all across the line. So that's the first thing I notice right away. But it's definitely ‑‑ we're definitely going to get our opportunities to go rush and get after them. Bryce Young, Heisman, he won it for a reason, really, the best in the country. That's what the Heisman means and stuff like that. So definitely, we just looking for the opportunity to go out there and play.

Q. You talked about that decision to come back for you for a sixth year. Have you had any guys maybe seek out advice about if they should use that extra year for them moving forward?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: For sure. And I tell them all the same thing. It's the risk and reward to everything. So if you come back, make sure you're honing in on your craft, focusing. Don't just come back.

Q. Don't come back just to do it, come back with a purpose, I guess?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: Right.

Q. Take me through that moment, you're at the senior banquet, you've got The College Football Playoff show on. I know everybody kind of knew, the way that things played out on Saturday, that you all were in. But what goes through your mind when you see that Cincinnati is in the college playoff and you get that reward for coming back and working as hard as you have?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: You really see your hard work unfold right in that moment. In that moment, I had my mom and my dad with me, with all of the seniors in the banquet. You know how you draw it up in your head in the picture‑perfect frame, that's exactly how I dreamed of it.

Q. What's been the difference between preparing for this playoff game compared to the bowl games you've played in the past?

DL CURTIS BROOKS: That goes back to the routine thing I was just speaking about. Coach Fick [Luke Fickell] prepares the same for everyone. Of course, there's a little bit more moxie there because we got an opportunity to play for a national championship; but, basically, it's just the same preparation, the same work, the same schedule, stuff like that.

S Bryan Cook

OPENING STATEMENT:

S BRYAN COOK: So a great opportunity for us as a team, as a program. And I think we're all, including myself, are just grateful for the opportunity we have to compete. That's really all I have.

QUESTIONS:

Q. What have you seen from Alabama's tight ends, and how much of a challenge do they present in the passing game?

S BRYAN COOK: It's a nice challenge. Each and every week is a nice challenge. The tight ends, they move around a little bit more. They have certain jobs for the team. So I just have to key in on those guys. But as far as anything else, just game planning and seeing, okay, cool, that's what their tendencies are, and from that point on, just making sure we are in our position to make plays and limit their plays.

Q. Being from Cincinnati, what is it like just to represent your hometown and staying local?

S BRYAN COOK: It's great, honestly. Like, coming back home, see all my guys I haven't seen for years. My mom 20 minutes away which is good. I can see her and the family. So from that aspect is also good. And also the football aspect. Being able to play on the big stage and have your hometown friends come home and see you play, so it's definitely a big thing. Especially since as a kid, you dream of these opportunities and these experiences.

Q. When you have two corners like you guys have, what makes them ‑‑ what does that do for a team? What makes them so special?

S BRYAN COOK: It's great. Honestly, especially as a safety. Like, the ability to make checks and things like that. And that we rely on certain things and not having to lean on one side or the other. Like, have trust in both of those guys for sure. And also, like, be able to checks on the fly. They're very intelligent as well.

So things are very smooth as far as making checks and making sure everybody is in the right position. And it also gives a lot of freelance, I would say, on the field, especially with the ability they have. Like, okay, I can trust these guys to do certain jobs that might not be able to do sometimes or put in the package, I end up asking them to do this instead, just for the play and move on. But I think having those type of guys on both ends definitely does make my job a little bit easier.

Q. There's so many next‑level guys on this team, so many guys that came back for the senior year for the opportunity that you guys have now. But what has the success of this team done for guys like yourself, for your future prospects, for guys that have shown what they can do and possibly for the NFL draft?

S BRYAN COOK: It's done a lot, I would say. Guys coming back. Coby [Bryant] coming back. [Darrian] Beavers coming back. So it just helped us improve from what we had last year to what we have now. But I think everybody else would say the same thing. Right now, we're just focused on the next game. Everything else will just play into the part. Obviously, it does. You have to have a little buzz for us, especially for future‑wise. But I try not to get too caught up in that aspect. Just at least not right now, because you have a game to play.

But from looking at it, it definitely does help us a lot as far as getting looks and things like that, more scouts coming to practices and things like that. I just take it with a grain of salt. Appreciate it, but keep moving forward, because the job's not finished. That's the thing to do.

Q. Do you think that a lot of people that have not paid attention to Cincinnati very closely are going to be surprised at how many next‑level, NFL‑type guys are on this team?

S BRYAN COOK: I would say yes, but then again, it's like, I don't really know. I said I mentioned the fact that I only know what outside ‑‑ I kind of keep myself in a bubble. Does that make sense? I keep myself in a bubble. So like, I only know what I know. What I pay attention to. What I give time to.

So, like, a lot of people might not think or might not know, that's not their fault, because that's not something they were brought into or really seen. All I can say is, like, we do have a lot of guys who can actually play on the next level. But I'm pretty sure any player from any team would say the same thing. Like I said, you have that aspect. You have these guys who can play fairly well. And you just keep moving forward and keep trying to improve, improve, improve.

Q. When you watch Jameson Williams on tape, is there anything you can do to kind of prepare for his speed, his quickness, how suddenly he can get on you and turn a 5‑yard play into a 50‑yard play?

S BRYAN COOK: I mean, yeah. You watch film, you can definitely see it. But I think with just any other receiver, things like that, you have to understand, cool, what they like to do. How they like to get the ball, and where they feel most comfortable at and make it uncomfortable for them. But that's with any offense you'll face. As quarterback we see running backs. Like, just making sure a big player ‑‑ as my coaches say, using the left hand to play against you. So find just different ways you can attack him as well.

Because I know we play defense and you're trying to figure out how to attack us. But the defense mentality we have is a very aggressive one. So just figuring out things we can do to kind of, like, get him off his game just a bit and things. Make him think a little bit more rather than just running. Because it's a little different, you're just sprinting down. Like on track, for instance, you're not thinking about track, you're just running. So if you have to run and think a little bit more, then you might slow down a little bit. So just little things like that.

Q. You're about to play for a National Championship, which is a dream come true for guys on 130 teams. How do you keep this moment? What's the hardest part of keeping this moment from getting too big?

S BRYAN COOK: I think the hardest part is obviously things like this, if I'm being honest. This only comes when you reach a certain status as far as, like, playing ball. So I think things like this and keeping our head level, understand that we're here for a reason. You're not just here because of the fact, okay, cool, they let us in. No, we played well throughout the whole season. And now let's continue to do that. And not really thinking to changing things up or trying to do things differently, in that aspect. So with all this, you have to be able to narrow in on what you've got to do. Who the game plan is, who we're facing against, and make sure you go out on the 31st and you play ball, and compete at a high level.

Q. So we're screwing up your routine. Is that what you're saying?

S BRYAN COOK: At the end of the day, you got to compete. I have no problem doing this. Don't get me wrong. But it's not something you get in week two of the season, but you got it now. You know what I'm saying? Things like that, but it's nothing big, honestly speaking.

Q. I wanted to ask you about a question that was asked of Curtis Brooks just about this team and if this feels like now or never. And he said no, he feels like this is just the start for Cincinnati as a program. Where you are now, would you agree with that?

S BRYAN COOK: Yeah, I would agree with that. There's a lot of, you know, kudos to Coach Fick [Luke Fickell], a lot of guys coming in. I wasn't highly recruited, but a lot of highly recruited guys coming in from high school and you can fully develop and get them on the same accord so they can play regularly. So things like that.

Me, I've been here for three years, missed one year because of an eligibility year. So I'm kind of seeing how it came from the bottom to the top and then now we're in a nice position. And obviously with the team moving to the Big 12 ‑‑ yeah, the Big 12 ‑‑ it's just more opportunity for guys to really show what they can do.

So I would agree with Curtis Brooks as far as it's just the beginning. You're going to see a lot of big things from this team moving forward. I have a lot of faith in the young boys that kind of mentor in that aspect. I'm excited to watch them play more than anything.

Q. The Peach Bowl last year, what was that performance like for you when you were able to show what you could do on that stage, and then also did it give you a boost heading into this season?

S BRYAN COOK: It was good. I would say I'm very hard on myself. So I look back at the film, I still could have made a lot of plays that I missed. Plays I did make, I could have made a little better. Especially with the way it ended, you can't help but think about things you could have corrected.

From the outside looking in, I definitely played well, but there's always room for improvement. So no matter how good or bad a game is, you can still improve. And even your best play, you can definitely improve on. So that's how I feel about that game.

And as far as a confidence booster, it's more like settling for me. Does that make sense? Because I'm very close to [James] Wiggins. We still talk to this day. He's doing his thing at Arizona, Washington, things like that. I think for now with them having them help coming up in the program and learn different things. I've been playing safety for three years now.

So just learning from them on a day‑to‑day aspect, I just think that, this season for me, it's just more like, okay, now I have a routine and I have a little thing that I got going for myself and finding my own way to play the position, if that makes sense.

So that was pretty much it. Like I said, I just want to improve on different things and be, like, the best version of myself I can be. So rather than coming from The Peach Bowl which was a good game, I played good, but just improving on that game week in and week out. And that starts before even the first game starts. That starts with spring ball, things like that. And transfer up into camp and the season. Just day‑to‑day thing, honestly.

Q. As a Cincinnati native, what are your thoughts on the local chili?

S BRYAN COOK: Well, I'm planning to get a lot of criticism about this, but I personally think Gold Star's better for me. I don't eat Skyline. When I was younger, I ate it, and I had a bad tummy ache. So ever since then, I never ate it again. I probably am biased. I probably should try it again, give it another shot. But I would rather eat Gold Star. I don't eat it that often because I have other foods to eat. But if I was to pick, I would pick Gold Star. But I'll give Skyline another chance to redeem themselves.

Q. In general, just about the whole idea of Cincinnati chili, people outside the area might not think it's that good. But how would you sell someone on what makes Cincinnati chili good?

S BRYAN COOK: I've been growing up on it. To me, it's a shock if you don't know about it. For me, it's a culture ‑‑ not a culture. I think you can say a city culture thing. That's what we have. So you eat it. Growing up with it, we're used to this. So you bring your parents from out of town, try this, this is really good. To me, yeah, it is, but I've had it my whole life. Does that make sense?

I don't know. But as far as selling it‑wise, I can't really give perspective. You just have to try it for yourself because you have two different ones. You can have your preference. People on this team like Skyline. I'm not one of those people at this moment, but just find your preference. Come to any city, try things we have. You go to Philadelphia, you got cheesesteak. There's just some things you have to try when you come to the city, if that makes sense.

WR Tre Tucker

OPENING STATEMENT:

WR TRE TUCKER: Obviously, I'm extremely excited. I think it's a big, big, big accomplishment for our program and all the work that we have put in through this offseason. So I'm just excited to get out there and compete with my brothers, and hopefully make it to the National Championship.

QUESTIONS:

Q. I know you're an Ohio kid being up from Akron. Cincinnati has the most Ohio kids from any team in the State. How much pride do you guys have in taking ‑‑ in representing the State of Ohio, especially in the College Football Playoffs this year?

WR TRE TUCKER: So obviously, we have guys from other states on our team. And I always find myself arguing with them, saying Ohio is a top state. So I take it very serious. And I'm from northeast Ohio so, like, sometimes I'll argue with the guys down here that are in Cincinnati that northeast Ohio is better. But as a whole, Ohio is a great state. Tremendous football. And I'm just honored to be a part of it.

Q. Just wanted to ask you about the trajectory of this team and kind of the now‑or‑never feeling of getting here now? And of being a one‑and‑done shot. How much do you feel like this team is still just beginning in some ways with where Luke Fickell has already taken it?

WR TRE TUCKER: It's definitely still continuing to build. I'm a junior myself. And I just remember my freshman year. We were, I think, 11‑3. And right then and there, I'm like, wow, we've reached a high point. How much higher can we go. And then you see the next year we do what we did. And then obviously this year coming up. So I don't think there's a ceiling for us right now. I think we're still building. And Coach Fickell is doing an amazing job and all the guys that he has with him. And I think this program is on its way to becoming a top 10 program in the future, which is one of his goals that he always talks about, being a top 10 program. So I think that's definitely within reach. And I'm just happy to be a part of it.

Q. Wanted to ask you about the way the team played at the end of the season. Because you think back to the middle of the season. There were a couple of games that got a little bit shaky, a little bit nervy for the team. To play the way you did the final few weeks as a launching point into this game, how important was it to play some of your best football at the end of the season to build that confidence back up for a game this big?

WR TRE TUCKER: Well, obviously, like you said, during that time, that little stretch we had, we knew what we were capable of. There was just a couple things going wrong. And I just remember coming back to one of the practices after those games. And we just were like, we're just going to play against each other. We're just going to go, basically, good on good and do stuff like that. Scrimmage against each other. Because that's really how you get better. And I'm a believer of that as well. And I just remember, those practices were great.

That was probably one of the best practices we had in a while. And I remember feeling that spark, and it translated to the game that upcoming Saturday. So I think it was definitely important for us, but we always knew we were capable of it.

Q. Do you feel like you're playing your best football now?

WR TRE TUCKER: Yeah, I think we are. Well, we've played SMU, ECU, Houston, so I definitely think we're right about there.

Q. Your first time in the playoff for Cincinnati but obviously you guys have played in big games on big stages at Notre Dame, the Peach Bowl last year. How prepared is this team for this moment?

WR TRE TUCKER: Yeah, so I actually remember coming in my freshman year. During camp, we had like practices at night. And I remember like one of our focuses was being able to play on the big stage, because, obviously, I wasn't here the year before, but they played UCF at UCF. And some of those guys will say that's the loudest stadium they've ever played in to this day. And that the stage was insane. So I remember that my freshman year. Just coming in as a freshman, I'm like, okay, like, I guess I can get ready for this too.

And yeah, fast forwarding to now, we've played at Notre Dame, played at Indiana which is a very hostile environment. It's nothing new. I think we're used to it now. And actually at home, like for me personally, I think at home is insane. Obviously those guys are rooting for us, but I think coming into our place and playing in front of those fans, our amazing fans every week helps as well. So I think it's just another game for us basically.

Q. What do you think makes your two cornerbacks so tough? What is it about those two guys that makes them so difficult?

WR TRE TUCKER: Well, first, they're very smart. You know, like you can have a lot of athletic ability, but football smarts is very important as well. Ahmad [Gardner], he's very smart. Like sometimes we'll line up out there and he'll tell me my route before I even run it. Just based off alignments and things like that. Which sometimes blows my mind, because I'm like, how do you know? I haven't even run the route yet. So it just shows the preparation that he puts in. And Coby [Bryant] is extremely smart. Honestly, I line up on the field. That's where he is the most. Me or Tyler [Scott] or me or Jadon [Thompson], whoever is out there, you know, we'll come out in a certain type of set. And like I said, he already calls out what we're running. We just look at each other like, all right, you know. And obviously they're both very long, they're fast. They're physical. They're extremely athletic. And they're great, great team players.

Q. I'm just wondering kind of how it's registered with you when you see the last few days, programs around the country, they haven't been able to play with bowl games because of COVID. When, I think, there's only been one game that had been canceled all season. So it seemed like kind of the country and college football have been in a much safer space.

WR TRE TUCKER: So honestly, I mean, that's unfortunate. But our health staff, they take great care of us.

Q. I wonder what the sense of urgency is like from the younger guys with this senior class that has meant so much to this program. Is there a belief or a feeling that, hey, we got to get this thing across the finish line for these guys to kind of lay the foundation for where this program is at right now?

WR TRE TUCKER: Yeah, a lot. I know, these past practices, including myself, we've been on them a lot. Because a lot of these guys, like Coby Bryant, all those guys, they came in when the program was at a low. So they know what it takes to become basically great. And I think sometimes when you walk into a program that's already building up really well, you kind of get complacent. And Coach Fick's not going to let that happen.

So we have to stay on them, let them know your time is coming, but basically you got to work really hard to do that. And just learning from guys, like I said, Coby. And myself, I remember coming out as a freshman and I think he was in his sophomore year or junior year, I don't remember. And seeing how he works, how hard he works, a guy that's played a lot of football and continues to still work hard. That means a lot to me because I honestly ‑‑ if you've played a lot of football, you're a starter and things like that, you can be like I've got it, I'll let them guys figure it out themselves. But no, he's always been hands‑on help. There's a lot of other guys like that as well.

Q. Coach Fick [Luke Fickell] has talked a lot about what the seniors on this team have accomplished, four‑, five‑, six‑year guys and kind of how far the program has come under that. What does it feel like for you, though? When you came in, you joined an 11‑win team. And it's kind of been a string of success in your three years. Does it feel a little bit different? Are you able to understand where it came from before you got there?

WR TRE TUCKER: Yeah, so I committed in 2018. And that was the season right before they went to that military bowl, I believe. I just believed in what Coach Fick was building here. I didn't really care what the record was; I just knew he's building something special, and I wanted to be a part of it.

So fast‑forward to when I got here, I just remember them saying, yeah, we had an 11‑win season last year, but that doesn't mean anything. You can have a really good season and the next season, you don't do as great. They were on us hard. And we worked hard as freshman. And, like, they still had guys coming back. So there weren't that many freshman playing that year. So I actually got a little bit of time. And I got to be around those guys a lot. So it was really helpful.

Q. You're obviously a well‑rounded player, but you've developed into one of the top returners in the country. I'm curious, how do you think the return game will play and how big of a factor in the outcome of this game?

WR TRE TUCKER: Special teams will be very important. I don't know where that's coming, kick return, punt return. All those special teams will be important. We were actually watching film on them, and Texas A&M had a kick return for a touchdown and they ended up winning that game. So could that have been a point to where they would have won? Maybe, I don't know, but I know special teams will be very important. And I hope that I get a few chances to return some and see what I can do with it.

TE Josh Whyle

OPENING STATEMENT:

TE JOSH WHYLE: Good morning. It's an exciting time. Never thought we'd be here, but it's a dream come true. And I'm really excited for this game on Friday.

QUESTIONS:

Q. Obviously, you're from Cincinnati. We've heard a lot the last several years, decade or so, Ohio State is the team of Ohio. What is it like as a Cincinnati native and now playing for the team to be representing Ohio in the playoffs this year?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, I mean, it's everything that I ever wanted. When I was being recruited in high school, I got recruited by a couple of schools. But when I visited UC, I knew it was the place I wanted to be, and I knew I wanted to believe in Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) and everything he had to offer. And seeing all of it just come to light and being here in this moment, like I said, it's a dream come true.

Q. What differences have you noticed on film that makes Alabama's defense special compared to other tough defenses that you've had to face this year?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, so, the first thing I noticed, I think I was watching, it was the Auburn game. And just their intensity. I mean, they're a salty group. They fly around with the football, and we've got to be ready for it. They're good with their hands. They're really good up front, their linebackers. And they're good in coverage. So we're going have to be on our Ps and Qs and play some of our best football yet this year.

Q. Talking about the Cincinnati thing, I've heard you guys kid the Colerain [High School] group because there's so many of the guys from there. You had such a fierce rivalry with them at La Salle [High School]. What's it been like to get together and form friendships from guys you used to want to beat so bad and become the Cincinnati contingent all together from all these different high schools and now represent as one?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, it's really cool. You know, obviously like you said, playing against each other in high school and then being teammates, it's a different relationship. But you have that relationship that you've built along the years. Some of the guys I played in grade school, middle school, whatever. I also have DeVonta Smith, he plays for Alabama. He went to La Salle, and I'm really excited to play him as well and catch up with him after the game.

Q. Interesting how your season went, had a lot more production later in the year. Is that just, hey, the offense goes where the offense goes? Did you feel like there was ‑‑ I mean, you were a good player coming into the season, so it wasn't like it was a surprise to see you have some big production. Were there any changes in the offense as this season went along that got you a little more involved?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, I got this question a lot throughout the season. It's really ‑‑ we did nothing different. We remained who we were. I remained who I was. I just said throughout the season, I just try to be in the right spots at the right times and I know Dez (Desmond Ridder) will find me eventually. And that's what we did. And it started paying off. I try never to be a "me" player. As long as I find a way to contribute on the field, whether that's blocking or catching the ball, I'm happy with it.

Q. I wanted to ask you as a tight end at UC, you've seen the tight end lineage go through this program here in the last few years, even all the way back to Brent Celek. So there's been a lot of successful tight ends. But I'm curious how much the success that Travis Kelce's had and him becoming a national star has had for this football program and him ‑‑ the other night when UC, after he scored the game‑winning touchdown, that kind of stuff. How important has that been to the program?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, it's really cool to see him on that stage and to know that it's doable from where I'm at right now. It's like he's kind of set a standard in our tight end room. We have a poster, a sign in our room that says, "Be the best tight ends in the country." And we just try to live by that. And try to be like him. And we also had Josiah Deguara and Bruno Labelle.

I was hurt my first couple years here, and I kind of just watched them. They took me under their wing and taught me everything I know.

Q. So not to quote my favorite rapper, but how important is it for you guys to seize this moment and this opportunity that you guys have in front of you right now?

TE JOSH WHYLE: It's everything we could ask for. This is what we play for. We play for championships. This is what we prepare for all season, all offseason. And to be here and then not take advantage of it would be a real regret. And we just want to make sure that we come out the most‑prepared football team and hopefully get a win.

Q. What it's been like to have this fan base, this UC fan base, kind give this support all season for you guys? Obviously, we're expecting them to travel pretty well for this game. So just your thoughts on that.

TE JOSH WHYLE: I think I have 25 family members coming. It's been a real blessing to have them travel to the games. I remember in South Bend, they were cheering UC, whatever, whatever. And it was like it was our own stadium. It was crazy. To have that at your back, it's a really good feeling. And we appreciate it a lot.

Q. Just what do you remember about playing with DeVonta [Smith] that year at La Salle? I think he played a little offense for you guys. And was there any talk? I think it was the same year when the other DeVonta Smith made the game‑winning catch for Alabama in the national championship, was there any talk about him having the same name?

TE JOSH WHYLE: I don't remember anything about him having the same name. But one memory I do have back in high school was we were at an early practice, it was the day before the game. And Coach [Luke Fickell] got on him, he was a freshman or a sophomore at the time, and he kind of got down in the dumps because Coach got on him, whatever. And I just went up and I was like, "Listen. He's only being hard on you because he knows you're going to play on the biggest stages of football." And to see him take responsibility for himself and to see him here now, both of us here now, it's really cool.

Q. I want to ask this because I know, in a game like this, in this particular matchup against Alabama, there's so much outside noise, and people have been talking and hinting at home that you guys are the underdogs. How do you not let that get to you as a team, or, on the other end of it, do you guys use that as motivation as you get towards this game?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Personally, I try to not listen to that at all. We've kind of had that all year, people doubting us, saying we're not as good as we are. But I kind of just try to tune that out and focus on who we are. Because at the end of the day, that's all that matters.

Q. When you sat down, you said you never thought you'd be here. That idea, a lot of people thought about that ‑‑ thought about Cincinnati that way. When are you talking about thinking that, and how did you come to the realization that you could be here?

TE JOSH WHYLE: So when I got recruited, man, a long time ago, that was ‑‑ I came in and they were coming off a 4‑8 season. And nobody thought UC could be here in any moment. And just believing in Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) and everything that he's taught us along the way. The thing that he said after the last season was we're a good football team. We win a lot of games. But it's time to be a great team. And I think we have the chance to do that this year. And I'm really excited for it.

Q. At the other end, now that you're here and this stage is in front of you and you're doing things like this press conference, how do you keep this moment from getting too big?

TE JOSH WHYLE: I mean, like I said, I just try to focus on the game, focus on our preparation. Don't let this stuff get to my head or anything. And on Friday, we'll see how it plays out.

Q. You've referenced that interest you had coming out of high school. And it felt like your first couple years, even locally, so many questions you got were like, why did you choose to stay home at Cincinnati? Is it funny or maybe rewarding to look back on that now considering where you guys have made it and what you're about to do? Obviously, seems like that decision paid off for you.

TE JOSH WHYLE: Absolutely. It's kind of like an I‑told‑you‑so moment. That's a big decision as an 18‑year‑old. To not listen to all the noise about, we have the best facilities, all that hoopla, whatever. But going where you believe, you know, is the best fit for you. That home away from home. And I can truly say I think I made the right decision. And I'm really happy about that.

Q. Only 25 family members coming down. The other hundred couldn't make it?

TE JOSH WHYLE: That's what I said. They'll all be tuned in back home. They'll have a watch party and everything.

Q. So when you and Malik [Vann] committed right around the same time in the spring of 2017, it was seen as, along with Jerrel [Jordan] the couple months before, a movement of getting Cincinnati kids to stay home. Do you ever look around the locker room at all the Cincinnati kids and kind of take pride in the fact that you were one of those guys that made it, you know, the thing to do to stay home and be a Bearcat?

TE JOSH WHYLE: Yeah, that's Coach Fick's [Luke Fickell] biggest thing, that 300‑mile radius, keeping the guys here. Because you have something to play for. But one thing I don't know if many people know is that back in high school, my recruiting class, we had probably 20 guys in a group chat. All around Ohio talking about, we should go to UC, this and that. And the majority of us came. Malik being one of those guys. Ja'von [Hicks], Blake Bacevich. And to have that, that was really cool. You know, to talk about it and to see that we're all here now. It's awesome.

Q. As someone from Cincinnati, how would you describe the taste of Skyline Chili to an outsider?