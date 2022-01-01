Everything Luke Fickell and Cincinnati Said After Facing Alabama

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to break through and make the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, the Bearcats did not have enough to match the power, depth and talent of the Crimson Tide in the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

Here's what Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and seven of his players including quarterback Desmond Ridder, defensive back Ahmad Gardner and wide receiver Alex Pierce had to say after the 27-6 loss to Alabama.

Cotton Bowl Transcript - Cincinnati

Opening Statement

CINCINNATI HEAD COACH FICKELL: Obviously, this is gut-wrenching and really, really difficult for everybody, but most importantly for the 30 or so seniors that have brought this program and this team so far. Those guys have done everything. They've sacrificed. They've committed. It's really tough. We didn't get it done tonight, and we didn't play complementary football.

We knew it was going to be a big deal, and I think that's kind of where the game is won. At no phase of it did we give ourselves the best opportunity. It's very difficult. It's difficult on these guys because they've worked so hard. They've committed so much. They've done everything we've asked them to do. We just were a bit short, obviously, tonight.

Q. Dez (Desmond Ridder), obviously this is the last game in your Bearcats career, but I just wanted you to maybe reflect a little bit about that career and the good things that you're going to remember from that and think about. Obviously, this game didn't go the way that you wanted it to.

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, met a lot of good brothers and a lot of close friends that will be with me the rest of my life. I played a lot of great football with a lot of great players. My true freshman year, when I wasn't playing to all the way until now. And this loss I'm going to remember.

I just want to thank Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) and all the coaching staff, all the training staff, academic staff. And all of our fans who supported us even in our down years. And everyone who came out this weekend and over this past week to come out, traveled to Dallas and support us. I just wanted to say thank you.

Q. Follow that up with just your thoughts on this game, the emotions you have going through you right now, obviously coming up on the short end of this journey you guys have been on.

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, obviously that's not how we or anyone would want the game to end is with a loss. So it hurts for us seniors, because we can't come back here and do anything with our brothers and try to get at them again next year.

But we know that at the end of our seasons, the only thing we can do is learn. These young guys are going to take it in, watch the film and continue to get better and continue to grow and continue to be a greater Cincinnati team in years to come.

Q. What was it about what you got in terms of both pressures and coverage looks that was different from what you'd seen on tape? Or was it exactly what you expected and they just executed so well that it gave you too much trouble?

QB DESMOND RIDDER: They didn't do much different than what we saw on film. To sit there and draw the twists and stunts that they do on the board and work it out through practice, it's another thing to come down here and play it on a big stage.

Our offensive line has done a great job all year, all season. And I want to thank them for what they've done for me. I missed a couple of completed easy throws, but it's just different between practice and on film. I think they did their best.

Q. Obviously an outstanding season this year. Today's loss was a tough one, but how do you see the defense progress in the years to come?

LB JOEL DUBLANKO: Guys with a little bit of experience are coming back, and I'm just really excited to see how they grow and see how these players step up. They've been under us a little bit, just with how much seniors and seniority we have on this team right now. But I'm just really looking forward to seeing how these guys grow and develop as leaders and as men.

I mean, I was just in the locker room talking to -- going through everybody. And just telling them I'm looking forward to seeing them grow and who they become as men and leaders. And seeing them ball out in the field.

I love everybody in that locker room. And especially the defense. All those days of practice, we just go through so much together. And the off-season, just trying to -- they are truly my brothers, and I want nothing but the best for them, and look forward to seeing them grow.

Q. Desmond [Ridder], I wanted to ask you about something Coach Luke Fickell said last year at the end of the year, that you were a good team -- do you feel like this team was great this season? Do you view this as a great season for football?

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, I definitely feel like it was a great season. It obviously didn't end the way we wanted to. That's going back and playing the champs. I'm sure if we played them again next year with the same team, it would be a different score.

I would definitely say it was a great season. All these guys in the locker room had a ton of fun. That pressure was put on us, we still won a conference championship. We obviously wanted it to end differently and win with a national championship. But for us and coming from Cincinnati, from the American Conference, this is about as good as you can ask for.

Q. Desmond [Ridder], you talk about unfinished business and coming back to this team and have more in the tank. Do you feel like even though it doesn't end in a national championship, that there is some finished business here as you go forward for you and for the team?

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, for myself, I feel like for both of them, for the team and myself, the only way is up. I went out on a loss and our team went out on a loss. The only thing we can do is improve and get better.

No one out there, whether myself or offense or defense or special teams played exactly perfect and exactly 100 percent. Until we do that on the biggest stages of our lives, there's still room for improvement and ways to get better.

Q. This question is for the student-athletes. What does it feel like representing the American Conference and showing folks that you don't have to be in those other conferences to be in these big games like you did this afternoon? I know it didn't come out the right way?

LB JOEL DUBLANKO: I would say that the path is there. You just got to go out there and handle your business. Obviously, we would have liked for it to end differently. But we got here and we kept telling ourselves that we weren't necessarily carrying a flag for everybody else, but ourselves and representing our city and our program. But we did it, and we're just going to keep fighting.

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, we weren't carrying the flag for anyone but ourselves. You can say the American Conference -- we're just grateful to have this opportunity and to be able to be in the position we're at. Like you said, we also wanted it to end differently, and wish it could have ended differently. So I'm hoping that there are other so-called Group of Five teams, or teams from any conference that can make it in the playoffs and show they can compete with the best of the best.

Q. This is for both Dez and Joel. Just walking off the field -- is it disappointment, is it pride, is it a mixture of both? I know it's kind of a tough moment. Can you describe what you were feeling there at the end of the game?

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, I would say for myself, it was definitely a mixture of both. It was a little disappointing that we couldn't execute the way that we wanted to. We couldn't go out there and really play complementary football, as Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) stated earlier.

And then you know it was joy. It was seeing all those Bearcat fans, seeing all the fans in the stands who stuck around all the way to the end who made the 12, 13, 14-hour journey from wherever they were in the United States, to come watch us play football, it was just a surreal moment.

I made sure that I was one of the last ones to leave the field, just to thank everyone who supported us along our journey.

LB JOEL DUBLANKO: Like Dez said, just a combination of both. Obviously, super disappointed to lose that game. Like you said, not really playing complementary football like we do, and like we have all season. But looking around and being able to look around and see all the Bearcats and people that came from all over the country who came and supported, it's truly a blessing.

And I'm so thankful that God put us in this position. I really felt like His hand was on us the entire season. Just keeping guys safe and protected from injuries and all of that. Just really thankful for the opportunity and yeah.

Q. There has always been a big debate of whether the Group of Five schools deserves to be -- what do you think you guys showed tonight when it comes to that debate, in terms of does the smaller schools deserve a shot?

LB JOEL DUBLANKO: Absolutely we do. I don't know what the score was -- whatever it was. But I just think that so many of those plays were just inches away of making the play -- or just a couple of missed tackles here and there, and that really cost us.

I think we absolutely belonged in this game. At the end of the day, we just didn't execute like we have all season. I definitely think people can play with the top dogs. And we're just right there, inches away, but just didn't get the job done.

QB DESMOND RIDDER: Yeah, I definitely think the so-called smaller schools, Group of Five schools, could potentially keep making the playoffs, as long as they put together seasons upon seasons. I think that it's not just one season of undefeated record. You can't go 2 and 6 or 2 and 10 in the season before, and then go undefeated and expect to make it in the college football playoffs.

I think it has to be a program that's built up over years and years of just good football and good execution football. And like Joel [Dublanko] said, the score was 27-6 and there was no fight to stop. We wanted to fight to the end. And our execution just wasn't there on offense. We weren't playing complementary football, so I think the score reflected a different game.

I think any of the teams in America can come out here and play with anyone they want to, as long as they come out here and execute and play their best ball.

Q. Coach, obviously this is one is a tough one to digest. You said it was gut-wrenching a little bit ago. At the end of the day, you've got to be proud of this group of guys; like you said, the seniors. What's your message to them as they end their careers in Cincinnati?

COACH FICKELL: In the game of life, like sports, it very rarely ends how you envision it. These guys have done a phenomenal job. There's so much they've been through. I mean that for the whole group, especially the seniors. So it is very difficult. It's very tough.

But more than anything, I told them I do not want to see them hang their heads. I do not want to see any fraction of anything amongst the brotherhood that they have built. Because when you get beat like that, there's times you start to wonder why. We never pointed a finger and we won't start to point a finger. Those guys deserve the very best.

It doesn't feel like that right now. But I can't be more proud of that group of guys, in particular the seniors for what they've done for us and the program and our community and for me and my family.

Q. Hey, Coach [Luke] Fickell, can you just talk about the excitement around the city of Cincinnati and what it means?

COACH FICKELL: It's phenomenal. Last year was a great year, but it was difficult because of the situation. To have the electricity and the energy that was back in Nippert Stadium and amongst our campus and within our city.

I don't do a great job of recognizing and maybe stepping back to see some of that, but I took the opportunity there at the beginning of the game to kind of take a peek and to recognize the energy that these guys have created for our football team and for our program, but also for our community, our city, and our entire state.

Q. Coach [Fickell], how does it feel to start building a legacy? You guys had a great year next year. You came back and did even better this year. How does it feel to be building something special for Cincinnati and a Group of Five?

COACH FICKELL: It doesn't feel great right now, but step back here and reflect a little bit more and recognize where it is that we've come from. And I mean that just in the last five years. And I mean that with this group of guys.

I don't know if I can see it or think about it right now in the midst of this, but I promise you my wife (Amy Fickell) will make me, later tonight, try to take a couple of deep breaths and recognize where these guys have taken us and what they've done for us.

Q. Coach [Fickell], you spoke about the upper classmen and the importance of this group of guys, just how you want to thank them and what you want to say about what they've done to be a part of what Cincinnati has become in football.

COACH FICKELL: Words can't describe what it is that those guys mean to me, mean to us, mean to this program. It's really difficult to put in words. They've done so much. And everybody just kind of recognizes the wins, but the reality is they've created an environment, a culture, they've created an atmosphere that's a true family.

And in families, we do have issues and we do have ups and downs. But you really look around that locker room and there's obviously some heavy hearts. But then you see the love that they have for one another, and sometimes it takes something that doesn't go quite as well for you to kind of step back and recognize just how far these guys have really grown and grown together.

Q. Coach [Fickell], your time at Cincinnati has kind of been defined by these checkpoints, getting up to the AAC conference championship, losing it, and coming back and winning it. Getting to a New Year's Six bowl game. Does this feel like that right now? Like, you got to another checkpoint, and this is going to be something that will help propel you past the next time?

COACH FICKELL: That's the last thing that I reminded them as we broke it down in there is you don't ever forget the feeling. Just because you worked so hard, you have to recognize the things that aren't guaranteed to you.

I don't think you should ever forget the feeling that it's like when you do come up short. I know for myself, I know for a lot of guys in there that are built the same way, this will be an incredible motivation for finding a way to take the next step, and take that next step with a lot of new guys.

Q. Coach [Fickell], you addressed it a little bit, but guys, like Evan Prater, Tre Tucker, Deshawn Pace, these are the leaders of program, how do you think this loss will impact them as they take the reins?

COACH FICKELL: I hope, I hope it does. I hope they continue to grow. The motivation is always key to me. When you can sit there and see how much it means to those guys that are not going to have another opportunity to wear that helmet, put that C paw on their chest and go out there and represent our team, I hope they don't ever forget about what they saw from those guys.

Because when the times get tough, and they will, in preparation for games, they'll have to draw upon those things to continue to motivate them.

Q. Luke [Fickell], are you able to reflect on the job you've done at Cincinnati to get here now? And are you able to see where you still want it to go from where you are sitting right now, even after tonight's loss still?

COACH FICKELL: No, I haven't had a chance to reflect, but I know we're not where we want to be. I continue to reiterate: In order to be a top-ten program, which is what we strive to be, there's got to be consistency. Consistency year to year as a program, consistency on the football field, consistency in everything that we do. We won't rest. We won't relax until we get to that point.

Then when we get to that point, then we'll push to be a top-five program. So that's probably the best reflection that I've got. I don't know exactly where we are right now. But I know this hurts and I know that this will be a great motivator as we continue to climb back.

Q. Coby. I just wanted to ask you, in moments like this -- and, unfortunately, your team had done so well during the regular season. What were some of the messages that your coach said to you guys after this game?

CB COBY BRYANT: Really, the first thing's first. He appreciates us fighting to the end. That was the biggest thing. You know, me being a leader for this team and the other leaders as well, just kind of piecing together to get the guys just to finish. You know, the outcome of the sport doesn't define who we are. I'm super proud of the year that we had, as a senior coming back for a fifth year. I have no regrets. I appreciate all the guys fighting for me, as a senior, and vice versa. So I'm definitely appreciative for all those who've poured in, not only for myself but for the seniors as well.

Q. Coby, just what did you think was the toughest thing of stopping Alabama's offense today?

CB COBY BRYANT: You know, we can always say the toughest thing, we have to go back and watch it on film. It's hard to say because I was pretty much doing my job. The biggest thing, we just got to get our hat's off to Alabama. They came out and beat us fair and square. We have to respect that. When you take a fair loss like that, all you can do is keep your chin up and keep it moving. Go back to work.

Q. Coby, did they do anything that surprised you out there?

CB COBY BRYANT: Not really. I wouldn't say they surprised us. But they just came out and played football. They beat us fair and square. Like I just said, you got to get your hat's off to them and give respect when it's due.

Q. With Cincinnati getting to this point, a place where people didn't think they could get, do you think this hurts or helps them down the road when it comes to getting in more playoff games?

CB COBY BRYANT: Like I said, we don't really pay attention to the outside noise and what people think of us. Honestly, it's about the team. Just like I announced in the locker room for the leaders that's coming back next year, lead those guys better than what I did. That was the biggest thing for me, as a leader, just to lead the guys for the future leaders just to -- so they can get back to this moment. I always told them have this feeling that you feel right now throughout the whole off-season, throughout the spring ball, throughout everything. Just come back and just be willing to work and trust behind Coach Fickell because he has a great plan. He's a great coach. Like I said, it was a great year. I'm greatly appreciative.

Q. Being a leader on this team, Coby, I want to know what your message is to the rest of the team. Because you said you did come back as a fifth-year senior. You have no regrets. And, futuristically, sir, I wish you the best should you decide to make yourself eligible for the NFL draft, but what was your message to the team?

CB COBY BRYANT: I literally stood up in front of the whole team and thanked them. It was a great season. And just like I said earlier in the questions, you know, the final score doesn't determine who we are. It's the fight from when the clock says zero that determines who we are. And, honestly, I feel like we fought to the very end. Just like I said, you have to give respect when it's due. They beat us fair and square. I respect them. They came out and got the job done. But like I just said, I made sure that I grabbed the younger guys and just had this feeling, just to use this chip on your shoulder. Have these feelings you're feeling right now. Use it in the off-season to motivate you so you can be great and have a better season than we did now. That was the biggest thing for me, as a leader, is to leave this program better than when I came in. So that's really the biggest thing. It's not really about the accolades or anything. It's about me being a leader and being a great example for the younger guys.

Q. When the score is around 7-3, 10-3 near the half, it was a really close game. Do you think there was anything at all that you might have changed for the score, any certain play you could have changed to make it closer?

CB COBY BRYANT: Like I said, that's pretty hard for me to answer. Like I said, I'm pretty much focused on my job. I try not to do other people's jobs. It's about the 1% that I do for the defense and just to be the leader. Every time we got off the sideline, I just told them, Keep going. Give me all you got. Give me 100% every play. Lay it out there for me, and I'm going to do the same. That's kind of hard to answer, but I just try to be the best leader I can be for this team.

Q. Just kind of a follow-up, no regrets coming back for your senior season. Where do you feel like you've grown this year? Where do you feel like kind of the biggest difference from Coby last year to now is?

CB COBY BRYANT: Just me being an extremely good leader. It's always a blessing and a great feeling when younger guys come up to me and tell me how great of a leader I am and how much they look up to me. That's better than, honestly, any accolades to me. Character is the biggest thing for me. That's what my family raised me to have great character. Everything isn't just about sports. So just to hear younger guys say how good of a person I am and a leader, that was the biggest thing for me. Honestly, that was part of the reason why I came back, was to be a better leader, not even just the back end or the defense but for the whole team so they could have someone to look up to.

Q. Good evening, sir. I appreciate your time. I just would like to get your thoughts on not necessarily the outcome of the game but just your thoughts on how Cincinnati played tonight against Alabama.

CB AHMAD GARDNER: Honestly, I feel like we played to the last whistle, until the clock hit 00. Unfortunately, I didn't get to play in the last bowl game, but this one I did play in. I was just very fortunate and made sure the back end, the defense was just finishing strong.

Q. What did you see from Alabama's offense from your perspective today?

CB AHMAD GARDNER: I seen what I seen on film. I didn't expect the running ball that much, but

it wasn't nothing we couldn't handle. We tried to execute as much as we could.

Q. Just what was kind of the message in the locker room from maybe some of the guys or Coach Fickell? Just afterwards.

CB AHMAD GARDNER: Just keeping our head up, you know? Bigger than just football. I had the honor of playing with all of my teammates this year. It was a huge blessing. I feel like we went out like we were supposed to. We should have got the win.

Q. Just how did you feel like Alabama kind of targeted you? It seemed like they went after you a couple of times with Jameson Williams. And obviously seemed like you held your own in the back field in breaking up the pass.

CB AHMAD GARDNER: He's a great player. I feel like they didn't try to target me as much. I'm not sure how many targets I had. All I know is he's a great player. We went out there and played like we were supposed to.

Q. On the sideline, I mean the last couple minutes, the score is what it is. What are you guys going to say to each other or even on the field at that last drive? You talked about playing to the final whistle. What are you guys kind of saying to each other out there at the end?

CB AHMAD GARDNER: That's all we kept saying. Just don't stop. Keep giving it everything we got. It would have been easy for us to be like, all right, yeah, we lost. Let's just relax and let them impose their will against us. But we kept fighting.

Q. They ran for over 300 yards against your defense in this pivotal game. What do you think you could have done to stop that kind of rushing attack? Thank you.

CB AHMAD GARDNER: I don't know what we could have did. We did what we prepared to do, as far as the way we ran our defense. Hats off to them. They had a great O-line, great backs. And they showed that.

Q. Can you describe what you saw from Alabama's defense? You know, six points for you guys kind of made it difficult for you guys to punch it in today.

WR MICHAEL YOUNG: Very fast and physical, as you guys saw. They fly around a lot, sideline to sideline. They have great players. They did a lot as far as upfront with their front seven, and they did a lot on the back end with variations of different coverages. They definitely showed their hand today, but they did a good job. They executed really well. Hats off to them.

Q. We just spoke to Coby, and we just spoke to Ahmad. They said that this team played to the very end, from whistle to whistle. Can you just talk to me about during these moments where you knew you had to make some type of play to get a stop or something to turn this game around. What was part of not only your game plan but just your mindset with seeing what you could do to disrupt Alabama.

WR MICHAEL YOUNG: Nothing really in particular other than stick to our game plan. We were confident with our game plan going in, confident in your coaches and what they set up for us. Ultimately, it was just, you know, we were just thinking about when we got the chance, when our number's called, make the play. Nothing too deep. Nothing too specific, other than when, like I said, your number's called, you make the play. Any form it comes in, whether that's a catch, whether that's a block, whether that's a run, it didn't matter. You just do your job to the best of your ability and let everything else take care of itself.

Q. What were you guys kind of saying to each other? You had quite a number of three and outs, just on the sidelines after those. What were you saying to each other on the sideline trying to keep yourselves in the game?

WR MICHAEL YOUNG: We just knew we'd get another opportunity, just keep our foot on the pedal, and we'd go out there, just make the most of it. We didn't have too many rah-rah guys trying to galvanize the group. I think we have a pretty strong group, a very senior-led, very intrinsically motivated group to where no one has to necessarily call out or preach or anything like that. We just knew what the task was at hand. You know, we knew we'd get the opportunity, and we'd just go out and make the best of it.

Q. As you mentioned, a big senior class. What was kind of the message in the locker room afterwards?

WR MICHAEL YOUNG: Hold our heads up. Obviously, we knew this wasn't going to be an easy task, but just the fact we made it this far when so many people have doubted us. Even though we don't necessarily pay attention to the outside noise, we know it's there. And the fact that we pulled off what we did in the fashion in which we did it, just to hold our heads high. You know, it won't be the last time you see Cincinnati. That's not just saying from a senior standpoint. I truly, wholeheartedly believe that this will not be the last time you'll see Cincinnati on this stage. I'll just leave it at that.

Q. How did Alabama kind of, I don't know, match your expectations of what you expected going in, in terms of their defense?

OL JACOB RENFRO: Yeah. So we knew Alabama was a phenomenal football team going in. They got great players all around. So we expected them to be really good. That's what they were. They came out and they punched us in the face a little bit. We needed to respond better. I believe that started with me. I just needed to be better in my communication, my calls, and just how I play football.

Q. I appreciate your time, sir. Being a part of this offensive line, can you talk to me a little bit about what Alabama's defense was able to do to maybe disrupt your game plan this evening?

OL JACOB RENFRO: Yeah. So we knew their defense line was going to be super active. And they were super active. They were stunting. They were blitzing. They were looping. They just caught us off guard just a little bit. I believe we responded all right, but you know, we just need to be better in the future.

Q. Kind of what was the reaction? You had two drives with field goals to begin the first half and second half. Does it feel like a success? You were able to get points on the board, or disappointment at not able to score a touchdown when you get to the goal line?

OL JACOB RENFRO: Our main goal is to score touchdowns. When we get stopped on the 9-yard line, you have to settle for a field goal, it's not the best feeling in the world. So we just needed to finish more drives, put some more points on the board.

Q. Jacob, I just wanted to know what your message was to the team. And, more importantly, Mr. Young said this was not the last time we're going to be seeing Cincinnati in these types of playoff games. Just wanted to know what your thoughts were around that, sir.

OL JACOB RENFRO: I'm in 100% agreeance with Mike. We have a phenomenal team coming back next year. I know we're losing a lot of seniors who built this program, but our young guys who are stepping up, they stepped up a lot and are looking forward to this off-season to get prepared for next year because this will not be the last time you see Cincinnati in the playoffs.

Q. What were you guys kind of saying to each other on the sidelines, on the field, as the time wound down? The score what it is. A couple of guys before you were talking about just play hard to the final whistle. They felt like you guys accomplished that.

OL JACOB RENFRO: Yeah. Never give in; never give up. That's not who we are. That's not how we train. That's not how we do anything. So just never gave up. Fight to the finish, no matter what the outcome was. Just never give in.

Q. Darrian, obviously, the rushing attack, they were able to get over 300 yards today. What do you think made their run game so tough to stop?

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: They have really good players. They have a really good coach and really good players. They schemed us up good. We tried to make some adjustments, tried to slow them down; but, like I said, it's just a really good team.

Q. Appreciate your time, sir. Thank you so much. I just wanted to know in situations like this where your team had thrived so much in the regular season, and you face a tall task, if you will, like this, was there ever a moment where the game got to be too much for you, in your opinion?

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: No. This is what we live for, man. We play football. When our back's against the wall, we try to come out and change the aspect on the game. Like I said, they just have really good players. They played their heart out. We played our heart out. They just got the win.

Q. Just a quick follow-up to that. Both Michael Young and Jacob Renfro said that this is not the last time we're going to see Cincinnati in these types of playoff games. I just wanted your opinion on that, please, sir.

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: Yeah. I think this team is a top-ten program. You're definitely going to see a lot of Cincinnati in the future. We have a lot of young talent. Obviously, we have a lot of seniors leaving, but we have a lot of young talent that's going to step up and keep Cincinnati rolling.

Q. What did you say or what was your message after the game to your guys with a hard-fought loss? Thank you.

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: I just told them I love them. I love them and it's an honor to play with them. That includes the seniors that came back with me. That includes the young guys, like I said, that's going to step up and play next year. I love all my teammates. That was the message we had to get through. And they have a mission too. They have the same goals we had. The young guys need to step up and have the same goals. That's the message we have.

Q. Darrian, what did you think that long touchdown pass near the end of the first half kind of did for you guys? It was right before half-time. Gave them a two-score lead. Obviously, you guys had time to talk about it at half-time as well.

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: Any touchdown hurts. Our defense, we drive on and try to make plays and try to stop their offense from scoring. Obviously, every touchdown hurts; but, like I said, we have to forget that. We have to go one play at a time. Once that touchdown happened, we try to forget about it and keep our heads up. Obviously, we went straight into half-time, but we had to play the rest of the game and try to forget about all the touchdowns and all the stuff they had. They have really good players. Shout-out to them.

Q. Just as a follow-up, just like the third quarter, it seems like you guys came out pretty strong. Had some good stops to begin the third quarter.

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: Yeah. It's just like I said. We got to go one play at a time. Obviously, they had a touchdown; but in the third quarter, we tried to come out strong and set the tone. This is what we pride ourself on.

Q. Hey, Darrian. You were there 4-8., but that's only one loss the last two years. You guys are come from high school programs that played for state championships or were just dominant. How much harder does that make it when you haven't had that experience, and it's in the final game?

LB DARRIAN BEAVERS: I came from UConn. So my first two years at UConn, we had a lot of losing. It always hurts. Every loss hurts. We put our heart and soul into this game. Every loss hurts. It's never a good feeling after the game. So yeah.

Q. First of all, Alec, I know, obviously, this didn't turn out like you wanted it to, but I hope that you will remember for the rest of your life what a spectacular year this was.

Now, my question is: It seemed like with all the extra preparation time, you sometimes think you might see a lot of very different, exotic, and new things. But from what I've seen from both teams this year, it seems like you guys sort of did what you normally do. But were there any things that were different or were a surprise, different from what you've seen on tape when you studied Alabama?

WR ALEC PIERCE: No. They kind of did the same things we were expecting. Might have changed a little bit of things up, but for me it was a lot of man coverage out there. They bailed out a lot and were trying to keep us in front. But, yeah, that's all stuff we saw on film. You're right. We did stick to what we've been doing all year and didn't try to change anything because we didn't think we needed to. Yeah.

Q. Alec, I just wanted to ask you, sir, was there anything specific that you said to Desmond [Ridder] after the game?

WR ALEC PIERCE: Just thanked him for everything. You know, it's been a great ride with him. Extremely special player. I've just enjoyed every minute of catching balls from him. He's just been a great leader to this team and really got us to the point where we were at. So I thanked him for that.

Q. Just a real quick follow-up if I may. A lot of your teammates have said that this is not the last time that we are going to see Cincinnati in these playoff-type situations. I just would like to get your thoughts on this, sir.

WR ALEC PIERCE: Oh, I agree completely. You see they're moving conferences in the future. I think it will lay out the blueprint for them. They'll have much more opportunities for big games and be able to have a more fair chance of getting in. I think Coach Fick and the coaches are building something special, and they bring in great recruits. A lot of guys that haven't got chances to play just because we've had such an older team, but I'm really excited to watch them in the future to see what they do.

Q. Just from your perspective, two passes in the end zone. One got knocked down at the line of scrimmage, but it seemed like it gets some separation and the one you had to jump for. Could you take me through those plays, those two, just what it was like from your perspective?

WR ALEC PIERCE: Yeah, they were both similar plays. The first one was the RPO with glances on both sides. Des [Ridder] pulled it. I think you saw the safety down, so he pulled it and gave me a chance. Unfortunately, got knocked down at the line. And then the second one was a similar play, but it was a straight pass play. It was a post, actually, but down in the red zone, a post basically turns into a glance. Same thing. I had enough separation, got my hands on it. I just wish I was able to bring it in.

Q. With such a prolific offense such as yours, how did Alabama shut you down to only 144 passing yards, shutting down you and the rest of your receiving core? Thank you.

WR ALEC PIERCE: I think they did a really good job getting after the quarterback and just not allowing us to have time to go through our progressions and give the receivers a chance to make plays.

Q. You faced a really, really good defense -- particularly a really good secondary -- every time you go to practice. And now you obviously faced this team. In what ways was this familiar, in terms of the things they do and the kinds of guys you were playing against when you played Alabama tonight? And what was different from the very fine defense you face every time you go to practice?

WR ALEC PIERCE: I think I get a unique look every day in practice. I get Ahmad Gardner pressing in my face, not choking out any space there is. Alabama, today they played a lot. They bailed off me most the game. They didn't really do a whole lot of press. They did a lot of zone. But our defense is mostly man or at least on the outside, it plays out as man. And they're really aggressive and physical in press. I think those guys, you can see they do a great job. They did a good job containing Alabama today, I thought. So we got some special players on the outside.