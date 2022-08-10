Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Sixth Practice of Fall Camp

What the Crimson Tide's head coach had to say ahead of the team's first fall scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The preseason No. 1 Crimson Tide is wrapping up its first week of fall camp. Alabama will hold its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, and head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media Wednesday night at approximately 4:45 for the last time ahead of the scrimmage. 

Follow along for live updates throughout, and a full transcript and video after. 

Live Updates

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Do the Miami Dolphins Have a Shot at the Playoffs?

By Hunter De Siver32 minutes ago
Alabama basketball in Paris
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Arrives in Paris

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Lions receiver Jameson Williams play catch with quarterback Jared Goff after practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park. Lions
Bama/NFL

Rookie Jameson Williams Switches Jersey Number to No. 9 After Asking Matthew Stafford

By Hunter De Siver3 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Three-and-Out: What Leadership Looks Like for Alabama in Fall Camp

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: How to Watch Preseason Week 1

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, SEC Preview, Mark Ingram Jr., Aug. 10, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Christopher Walsh16 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Super Bowl Champions A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis' Place on the Rams Defense

By Hunter De SiverAug 9, 2022 5:10 PM EDT
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.
All Things Bama

Kool-Aid McKinstry Confident Heading into Sophomore Season

By Katie WindhamAug 9, 2022 2:41 PM EDT