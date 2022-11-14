Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week
Live Updates from Saban's first official press conference of the week ahead of facing the Governors.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday afternoon, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters as the Crimson Tide prepare for a home game against Austin Peay.
The Tide are coming off road win against former assistant Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, elevating Alabama to No. 8 in the AP Poll. This will be the second-to-last home game of the season before Alabama meets Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout Saban's press conference. Video as well as a full transcript will be added soon after the conference's conclusion.
Live Updates
- Saban's press conference is slated to begin at noon CT.
- Happy to see his players excited about the comeback win
- Focus is on how to improve and be more consistent, both players and coaches
- Austin Peay is one of the top FCS programs in the country, specifically on defense
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Saban: "Lack of turnovers comes down to player awareness"
- Saban has a lot of positives for wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
- Brian Branch is a versatile player and a competitor
- When postseason goals are no longer an option, players have a choice to control their identity
- Terrion Arnold plays well when technique is correct.
- Tyler Harrell is getting healthier
- It's important to have an entire team of guys who aren't in the spotlight but do a great job for the team
- Younger players have done a better job of staying ready compared to previous years