Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday afternoon, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters as the Crimson Tide prepare for a home game against Austin Peay.

The Tide are coming off road win against former assistant Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, elevating Alabama to No. 8 in the AP Poll. This will be the second-to-last home game of the season before Alabama meets Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout Saban's press conference. Video as well as a full transcript will be added soon after the conference's conclusion.

Saban's press conference is slated to begin at noon CT.

Happy to see his players excited about the comeback win

Focus is on how to improve and be more consistent, both players and coaches

Austin Peay is one of the top FCS programs in the country, specifically on defense

Saban: "Lack of turnovers comes down to player awareness"

Saban has a lot of positives for wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks

Brian Branch is a versatile player and a competitor

When postseason goals are no longer an option, players have a choice to control their identity

Terrion Arnold plays well when technique is correct.

Tyler Harrell is getting healthier

It's important to have an entire team of guys who aren't in the spotlight but do a great job for the team