Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week

Live Updates from Saban's first official press conference of the week ahead of facing the Governors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday afternoon, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters as the Crimson Tide prepare for a home game against Austin Peay.

The Tide are coming off road win against former assistant Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, elevating Alabama to No. 8 in the AP Poll. This will be the second-to-last home game of the season before Alabama meets Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout Saban's press conference. Video as well as a full transcript will be added soon after the conference's conclusion.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at noon CT.
  • Happy to see his players excited about the comeback win
  • Focus is on how to improve and be more consistent, both players and coaches
  • Austin Peay is one of the top FCS programs in the country, specifically on defense
  • Saban: "Lack of turnovers comes down to player awareness"
  • Saban has a lot of positives for wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
  • Brian Branch is a versatile player and a competitor
  • When postseason goals are no longer an option, players have a choice to control their identity
  • Terrion Arnold plays well when technique is correct.
  • Tyler Harrell is getting healthier
  • It's important to have an entire team of guys who aren't in the spotlight but do a great job for the team
  • Younger players have done a better job of staying ready compared to previous years

