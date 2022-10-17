Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State

Saban met with reporters to begin his team's week of preparations in anticipation of a visit from the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to meet with reporters on Monday afternoon ahead of his team's game against Mississippi State this coming weekend.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a heartbreaking loss at Tennessee, which is sure to also be a topic of conversation during today's press conference. Alabama will look to get back on track against the Bulldogs this weekend before the team takes its bye week.

Keep refreshing the page throughout Saban's press conference for live updates from the Naylor Stone Media Suite. Following the conclusion of the conference, this story will be updated with video and a full transcript.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to start at Noon CT
  • "The last five games of the game, we didn't execute," Saban said about the Tennessee game.
  • "This is something from the bottom up [...] we all gotta do a better job to help these guys learn from their mistakes, improve and get better," Saban said.
  • "It's going to be a challenging game for us," Saban said of Mississippi State.
Read More

  • Saban said that he and his staff have been harping on pass interference. He said his players have been doing a good job of guarding receivers, but need to do better at timing swatting at the pass.
  • "Those are the kinds of the penalties that are not disciplined, unfocused," Saban said of PI, offsides and false start penalties.
  • "I think you gotta do it in practice," Saban said on correcting penalties. Said that habits are formed in practice, both good and bad.
  • "No," Saban said regarding if he had been given an explanation for the hit on Bryce Young not being called a penalty.
  • "We've gotta be able to cover people better," Saban said. "It's as simple as that."
  • "We can't continue to tolerate the guys that aren't doing what they need to do to be successful," Saban said.
  • "My big thing is just consistency," Saban said on pass interference. "It's a really, really difficult judgment call."
  • Saban's press conference has concluded.

