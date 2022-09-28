Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Arkansas Week
Saban met with reporters one final time before the team's trip to play the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters for one final time ahead of this weekend's game at No. 20 Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide enter this weekend's game with a perfect 4-0 record, while the Razorbacks are coming off of a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.
- Saban is very impressed with Arkansas' offensive line. "Those guys are tough, man," Saban said.
- Injury update: Byron Young and Jordan Battle both practiced today, and Saban said both are hopeful for the game. However, both are also still day-to-day.
- JoJo Earle is also day-to-day, but has practiced this week.
- Saban said that his thoughts and prayers are with those in the state of Florida during Hurricane Ian. Saban himself owns a beach house down in Boca Grande.
- Quick press conference today. Saban has left the podium.