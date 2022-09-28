Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Arkansas Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters for one final time ahead of this weekend's game at No. 20 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide enter this weekend's game with a perfect 4-0 record, while the Razorbacks are coming off of a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.

This story will be updated with video and a full Saban transcript from Wednesday night.

The press conference is scheduled to start at approx. 6 p.m. CT.

Saban is very impressed with Arkansas' offensive line. "Those guys are tough, man," Saban said.

Injury update: Byron Young and Jordan Battle both practiced today, and Saban said both are hopeful for the game. However, both are also still day-to-day.

JoJo Earle is also day-to-day, but has practiced this week.

Saban said that his thoughts and prayers are with those in the state of Florida during Hurricane Ian. Saban himself owns a beach house down in Boca Grande.