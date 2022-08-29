Everything Nick Saban Said to Kick Off Utah State Week
What Saban had to say as he opens his 16th season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It is officially game week in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama will kick off the season this Saturday against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This also means it is depth chart day, which will provide some clarity on where position battles stand with the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will address the media Monday to talk about the Crimson Tide's season opener.
- "What is the identity of this team going to be?"- Saban says there are lessons to learn from last year and how they did not prepare well then.
- Saban is very complimentary of Utah State and the job that head coach Blake Anderson has done.
- "This is really about us, and how we prepare to play against a really good opponent."
- "There's a lot of competition on our team right now which really helps you develop depth."
- Saban says they emphasize with the guys that whether you're a starter or backup, you have to be ready when your name is called. Once again talks about the importance of getting enough guys to play winning football.
- "We feel good about the running back position... even though two of the top three guys are coming back from injury."
- Saban says redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has played with a lot of consistency at cornerback. Arnold is listed as an "or" starter with Khyree Jackson.
- Saban says tight end Cameron Latu is going to start practicing today. He says that with Latu being out, the young tight ends have been able to get a lot of reps and make significant progress.
- Saban sends thoughts and prayer to Brian Robinson Jr. after he got shot last night. He did reach out to him via text. They are hopeful that Robinson will still be able to play this season.
- Saban says Ja'Corey Brooks is going to be one of the kickoff returners.
- "No one's entitled to anything on our team."- Saban when talking about positions where there's not a lot of competition.
- What makes Jaheim Oatis special and worthy of a starting spot as a defensive lineman according to Saban? He's hard to block.
