Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said Wednesday Ahead of Ole Miss

Saban spoke with reporters as Alabama continues to prepare for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak with reporters on Wednesday afternoon as his team continues to prepare for its road game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Saban will enter Saturday 2-0 against Lane Kiffin, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current head coach at Ole Miss, and an overall record of 29-2 against his former assistants.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to being at approx. 6 p.m. CT
  • Saban took the time to thank veterans for their sacrifices as Veteran's Day approaches.
  • "We all have issues and things that happen in our life that we still have to deal with, but you have to have the right mindset in order to regain momentum when those things happen," Saban said.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Saban noted that Ole Miss has a plethora of significant players that they acquired from the transfer portal. He then equated the transfer portal to free agency in the NFL, a comparison that he has made before.
  • Jaxson Dart looks like "a bright guy" to Saban, who referenced what he's seen from him on film. Saban also said that he is a big, physical guy that presents a big challenge.
  • "You have to have a systematic approach," Saban said when talking about a day-in and day-out approach as a coach. He also spoke on creating a culture of players that create value for themselves and in turn elevate the program. The Bama Standard.
  • "I think Will's been great," Saban said of placekicker Will Reichard. Reichard became Alabama's all-time points leader this past weekend at LSU. "He's very consistent in practice, very consistent in his routine," Saban said. "I just love the guy as a specialist."

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference with a full transcript and video.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Pringle
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Takeaways From Alabama Basketball's Win Over Longwood

By Blake Byler
Davin Cosby on his official visit.
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Inks Another Highly-Rated Recruiting Class

By Christopher Walsh
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Kiffin: Thought of Alabama Dynasty Wavering is "Ridiculous"

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
SEC Network personality Greg McElroy visits Radio Row during 2021 SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Responds to Greg McElroy Remarks

By Joey Blackwell
Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Is this Lane Kiffin's Best Shot at Beating Nick Saban? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Byron Young
All Things Bama

Where Alabama's Focus is For Rest of Season

By Katie Windham
Lane Kiffin Opening Statement
All Things Bama

Everything Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said About Facing Alabama

By Christopher Walsh