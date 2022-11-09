Everything Nick Saban Said Wednesday Ahead of Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak with reporters on Wednesday afternoon as his team continues to prepare for its road game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Saban will enter Saturday 2-0 against Lane Kiffin, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current head coach at Ole Miss, and an overall record of 29-2 against his former assistants.

Saban's press conference is slated to being at approx. 6 p.m. CT

Saban took the time to thank veterans for their sacrifices as Veteran's Day approaches.

"We all have issues and things that happen in our life that we still have to deal with, but you have to have the right mindset in order to regain momentum when those things happen," Saban said.

Saban noted that Ole Miss has a plethora of significant players that they acquired from the transfer portal. He then equated the transfer portal to free agency in the NFL, a comparison that he has made before.

Jaxson Dart looks like "a bright guy" to Saban, who referenced what he's seen from him on film. Saban also said that he is a big, physical guy that presents a big challenge.

"You have to have a systematic approach," Saban said when talking about a day-in and day-out approach as a coach. He also spoke on creating a culture of players that create value for themselves and in turn elevate the program. The Bama Standard.

"I think Will's been great," Saban said of placekicker Will Reichard. Reichard became Alabama's all-time points leader this past weekend at LSU. "He's very consistent in practice, very consistent in his routine," Saban said. "I just love the guy as a specialist."

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference with a full transcript and video.