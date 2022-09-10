Far From Perfect, Alabama Defense Does Enough to Hold Off Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- The game plan was simple. And it was working.

Then there was a big hit on the quarterback, a hard hit. A hit that knocked Quinn Ewers out of the game and gave Texas fans haunting flashbacks to the 2010 national title game against Alabama at the Rose Bowl.

Just like Colt McCoy in that Rose Bowl, Ewers left Saturday’s game against Alabama and the Longhorn offense looking out of sorts.

And just like that 2010 title game, the Longhorns were left wondering, “What if?”

But a funny thing happened on the way to another assured Alabama win. Texas found its footing, even with a backup quarterback, Hudson Card, with one bad leg, while the Crimson Tide defense lost its swagger.

Instead of a runaway Alabama win, the Crimson Tide was in a dogfight. Card almost led Texas to the upset win, going 14 of 22 for 158 yards, including a couple of big runs out of the pocket.

“I thought (Card) did a really good job, too,” Saban said. “He scrambled and extended some big plays that (Ewers) probably wouldn’t have been able to in critical situations.”

Most of Alabama’s issues had to do with Texas’ game plan of challenging defensive backs on the edge and taking chances. The other half of the equation was self-inflicted mistakes by Alabama.

Although Alabama’s run defense stuffed the Longhorns for most of the game (79 yards), penalties kept Texas’ offense on the field and in the game. Alabama’s defense committed 10 penalties, seven in the first half alone.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was quick to squash any excuse of crowd noise being a factor.

14 Gallery 14 Images

“You have a false start on offense because of crowd noise, you jump off sides on defense that doesn’t have anything to do with crowd noise,” Saban said. “You block a guy in the back, that doesn’t have anything to do with crowd noise. A lot of them are undisciplined penalties.”

It was even an off day for Will Anderson Jr., the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Award winner. The nation’s top linebacker was flagged twice for off sides, one which led to a fresh set of downs, and was penalized 15 yards for a late hit that gave Texas great field position in Alabama territory and led to a field goal.

He did, however, have two big plays, one that didn’t get talked about enough after the game. Anderson sliced through the offensive line and got his hand on a field goal attempt that affected the result at the end of the first half. Instead of taking a 13-10 halftime lead, the game remained tied.

“He got a couple of penalties but other than that he played well,” Saban said of Anderson. “He got a piece of the field goal at the end of the half, which turned out to be huge.”

The other big play came with about a minute and a half left in the game with a sack on Card for a big loss. Longhorn kicker Bert Auburn still booted a 49-yard field goal for the go-ahead score, but it wasn’t a gimmie, thanks to Anderson.

“It didn’t take them out of field goal range but it made for a much more difficult kick,” Saban said.

The defense tightened up in the second half, holding Texas to three drives of 3, 5 and 1 yards on three-and-out possessions. Texas had 235 first-half yards to 142 in the second.

In the end Bryce Young and the offense got the job done and Alabama left Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium with the narrowest of wins. But you have to wonder if a healthy Ewers could have changed that result.

The freshman was outstanding through one quarter, going 9 of 12 or 134 yards while keeping Alabama defensive backs on their heels. He took big shots down field with receivers one-on-one with Crimson Tide defensive backs. Ewers and the receivers won a couple of those battles, which led to points.

“He was playing really well, making some good throws early in the game,” Saban said.

No Excuses: Alabama Probably Should Have Lost at Texas

Despite Loss, Steve Sarkisian Thinks Success Coming Soon for Longhorns

Special Teams Secure Close Win for Crimson Tide

This story will be updated with video.