Finishing Strong the Next Challenge for Alabama Football

Nick Saban wants to see improvement in the way his team finishes the game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The first half of Alabama's game against Ole Miss was a signature performance for the defense.

The second half, where the Rebels scored all 21 of their points, not so much.

Alabama defensive linemen Justin Eboigbe did not think it was a statement win because of the way the defense played in the second half.

"I mean, it could have been a statement, but us giving up, what, 21 points, that’s something that’s not ’Bama defense and that’s not finishing," Eboigbe said. "That’s something we need to work on.”

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban also thinks finishing is one of the areas where the team needs to see the most improvement.

Alabama has gotten off to quick starts and has yet to trail in a game this season. Saban credits that to preparation and early intensity, but he wants to see that intensity carry throughout the rest of the game.

"There’s one thing we probably need to continue to develop is our ability to finish," Saban said. "Whether it’s a tackle, whether it’s a block, whether it’s a quarter, whether it’s a game, whether it's, you know, stacking positive performance from play to play, game to game, practice to practice, however you want to put it."

This will especially be important going on the road to face a Texas A&M team which Saban called, "maybe the best team we've played from a personnel standpoint."

It is an Aggie team that's currently 11th in the SEC in total offense and really struggled to get things going against Mississippi State last weekend. However, to Eboigbe, the opponent is irrelevant.

"I think the key is finishing and playing 60 minutes," Eboigbe said. "The key around here is four quarters, and that’s something that we haven’t done. We haven’t played a complete 60 minutes, and we know around here that’s how you’re judged about playing each and every week.

It’s not about who you face but who you are as a person. And anytime there’s 11 people on that field, we need to finish."