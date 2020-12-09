Five Alabama Women’s Golfers to Compete at 2020 U.S. Women's Open

One Alabama rookie and four alums will play in the final major of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of five Alabama women's golfers will finish the year on a big stage, playing in the 75th U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club, in Houston, Texas, Thursday through Sunday (Dec. 10-13).

Alabama rookie Bendetta Moresco along with former Crimson Tide standouts Kristen Gillman, Janie Jackson, Cheyenne Knight and Lauren Stephenson will hit the course starting Thursday.

Benedetta Moresco

The freshman will make her U.S. Women’s Open debut by virtue of being No. 11 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking

Moresco represented Europe in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup

Captured the Women’s Italian International Amateur Championship U18

Kristen Gillman

The native of Austin, Texas, native will make her third U.S. Women’s Open appearance and first start as a professional

Notched her first professional win in the Hurricane Classic on the Women’s All-Pro Tour in Anna, Texas, on June 12

Captured a pair of U.S. Women’s Amateur titles

Made 22 of 26 cuts in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 2019 to place 43rd on the money list.

While playing at the Capstone, Gillman was a two-time All-American

Janie Jackson

The Huntsville, Ala., native will make her second U.S. Women’s Open start and first since 2014

Finished No. 5 on the 2020 Symetra Tour money list

Recorded her first professional win in the season-opening Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in March

Added two more top 5s, including a share of fifth in the season-ending Symetra Tour Championship

At Alabama, she earned All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior in 2016

Cheyenne Knight

U.S. Women’s Open debut, thanks to her maiden LPGA Tour victory in the 2019 Volunteers of America Classic

Three-time first-team All-American and 2017 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year

Knight, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year in 2015-16, carded a final-round 66 and was one of four rookies to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

Lauren Stephenson

This will be Stephenson’s third U.S. Women’s Open start, but first as a professional

Carded a final-round 68 to finish in a tie for ninth in the 2020 KPMG PGA Championship to punch her ticket to Champions Golf Club.

In her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 2019, she made 11 of 20 cuts to finish 90th on the money list

Won the 2018 Golfstat Cup as the nation’s leading scorer with a school-record 69.76 stroke average

Schedule of Play

The field is comprised of 156 professionals and amateurs

Format 72 holes of stroke play, the field will be cut to the low 60 scorers and ties after 36 holes

Thursday, Dec. 10 (First Round, 18 holes, stroke play; Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit Courses)

Friday, Dec. 11 (Second Round, 18 holes, stroke play; Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit Courses)

Saturday, Dec. 12 (Third Round, 18 holes, stroke play; Cypress Creek Course)

Sunday, Dec. 13 (Final Round, 18 holes, stroke play; Cypress Creek Course)

Golf Channel is scheduled to broadcast 25.5 hours of live uninterrupted action from Championship at Champions Golf Club. The live broadcasts can be seen on NBC, Golf Channel and NBC's new streaming service, Peacock.