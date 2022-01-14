Five Freshmen Who Could Provide an Instant Impact for Alabama Next Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is still learning how next season’s roster will shape out after transfers and draft departures. However, regardless of how the Crimson Tide comes away from its reshuffle this offseason, there will still be opportunities for incoming freshmen to step into notable roles this year.

Here’s a look at five newcomers who could play a big part in Alabama’s success.

Jeremiah Alexander, Edge rusher

Alabama won’t be hurting at outside linebacker with Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner returning to form what should be the best pass-rushing tandem in college football. However, it’s hard to keep Jeremiah Alexander off this list.

Like Anderson and Turner before him, Alexander joined Alabama as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defender is the crown jewel of the Tide’s 2022 class, ranking as the top player in the state of Alabama as well as the No. 8 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. Thursday, Alexander was named 7A lineman of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after he recorded 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries while helping Thompson High School to a state title this past season.

While he’s unlikely to start ahead of Anderson or Turner, Alexander has the talent to work his way into Alabama’s defensive rotation this season. He’ll get a jump start on the process this spring after joining the Tide as an early enrollee.

Amari Niblack, tight end

It’s been an up-and-down week for Alabama’s tight ends unit. The Tide was dealt a bit of a blow Tuesday as Jahleel Billingsley entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Thursday brought better news as it was reported that fellow starter Cameron Latu was expected to forgo the NFL Draft and return for his redshirt senior year.

Despite putting together a disappointing season, Billingsley’s athleticism and pass-catching ability are hard tools to replace at the tight end position. Fortunately for Alabama, it’s bringing in a player who matches the departing tight end’s skill set to a T.

Amari Niblack could be one the biggest sleepers in this year’s class as he figures to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Alabama currently lists the 6-foot-4, 225-pound playmaker as an athlete due to his ability to line up outside as a wide receiver. However, it’s likely he’ll spend more time at the tight end position where he can use athleticism to expose linebackers over the middle in the passing game.

According to Niblack’s uncle, Mike Lindsey, Nick Saban once compared the four-star athlete to former Alabama great Julio Jones. Niblack is still waiting for final approval before joining the team as an early enrollee. Whenever he gets onto campus, it will be hard to keep him off the field.

Tyler Booker, Offensive lineman

IMG Academy has been fuelling Alabama’s offensive line with talented tackles over the past few years. The Tide brought in Evan Neal from the prep powerhouse in 2019 before adding fellow five-star tackle J.C. Latham as part of its 2021 class. Alabama dipped into the well again this year, adding four-star talent Tyler Booker to its offensive front.

Thursday, Alabama saw Neal declare for the NFL Draft as he is projected to be a top-10 pick this spring. There’s a chance Latham could slide over to left tackle to fill his starting spot in the coming season. With Alabama’s front currently in a state of flux, Booker could start right away at right tackle, possibly giving the Tide two IMG talents as bookends.

Booker is coming off a strong performance at the Under Armour All-America Game. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound mauler offers the physicality Alabama lacked at times at the right tackle position last season. It’s also worth noting that Saban hasn’t been shy to start freshmen on the line having done so with Neal, Alex Leatherwood, Jonah Williams and Cam Robinson.

Aaron Anderson, wide receiver

Monday night’s national championship game showed how much Alabama relied on Jameson Williams’ speed as the Tide’s offense struggled after the star receiver left with an ACL injury in the second quarter. After seeing Williams declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday, Alabama will need to find someone else to provide its attack with a similar spark next season.

Alabama signed five speedy receivers in this year’s class. The most electric of the bunch might be Aaron Anderson, who joins the Tide as an early enrollee fresh off a stellar showing in the Under Armour All-America Game. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound New Orleans native set numerous track records at Edna Karr High School and has already been compared to former Alabama star Jaylen Waddle.

"Built like a mature, compact college running back, Anderson has a classic slot frame and game,” SI All-American said of Anderson last July. “Playing against great New Orleans-area competition, he has cat quickness, true instincts with the football in his hands and elite vision. The local LSU commitment has enough speed to challenge a defense vertically, but operates more efficiently when asked to redirect. He is strong off the line with enough functional strength to combat the press. Unafraid of contact, he can finish long YAC plays with power and purpose. As Anderson polishes up his third-level game, his sure hands and well above average ball skills will help project towards a strong ceiling."

Shawn Murphy, inside linebacker

Alabama is still waiting on draft decisions from Christian Harris and Henry To’o To’o as it evaluates the future of its inside linebacker position. If one or both of the starters decide to leave for the NFL, it would open up an opportunity for a younger player to step into a bigger role.

Rising sophomore Deontae Lawson would likely be next in line to claim a starting spot following a departure. However, with Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee both entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, a freshman could be in position for early playing time in the event both Harris and To’o To’o leave.

Shawn Murphy comes to Alabama as the reigning high school Butkus Award winner after recording 113 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, to go with a pair of interceptions during his senior season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will have to put on some weight over the offseason but is a polished defender and should be positioned well to contribute should the opportunity arise.