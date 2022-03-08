Five Returning Players Poised to Breakout for Alabama

A look at a few under-the-radar players who could step into big roles for the Crimson Tide this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is returning, as is Alabama’s top defensive player. While Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are set to provide a familiar sense of leadership on their respective sides of the ball, the Crimson Tide will need some new faces to take on key roles this season.

Alabama will open spring practice Friday, beginning the first of 15 workouts leading up to the annual A-Day game on April 16 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The next month will be critical for the Crimson Tide as it looks to turn the page from last season’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game and reload for another title run this year.

Spring camp will provide a first look at Alabama’s 13 early enrollees. The Crimson Tide also added three incoming transfers in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. While those players are bound to generate the most interest, Alabama has several notable returnees poised to take on bigger responsibilities.

Here are five players to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Traeshon Holden, WR Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Alabama’s wide receiving corps is losing a combined 224 receptions for 3,223 yards and 27 touchdowns with the departures of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Slade Bolden and Javon Baker. That leaves Traeshon Holden as the top returning player in the unit after he caught 21 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore season last year. Holden recorded 28 yards on a career-high six receptions during Alabama’s national championship game loss to Georgia. His best game came against Mississippi State where he reeled in three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. “Traeshon is a very good receiver,” Williams said last season. “I love his game. He’s very different, has his own game, has his own style of playing. He’s impressed me a lot.” Holden added six pounds since last season and is Alabama’s biggest receiver at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds. He should provide a nice complement to some of the speed the Crimson Tide added to the unit over the past two offseasons. Expect Holden to compete with Burton, Ja’Corey Brooks and Agiye Hall for one of the two starting outside receiver spots while JoJo Earle, Christian Leary and the Crimson Tide’s incoming freshmen battle it out for the starting slot role. Jaylen Moody, ILB Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports After testing out the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason, Jaylen Moody is back with Alabama where he could finally step into a starting role in his fifth year with the team. Moody recently wrapped up his fourth season at Alabama but is eligible for one more year due to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility granted to players because of COVID-19. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker originally planned on spending his final season away from the Crimson Tide and even made a visit to Texas while his name was in the transfer portal. However, a change of heart saw him stay in Alabama. Moody was primed to take over the starting spot next to Christian Harris last offseason. However, that role eventually went to Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o, who ended up leading Alabama with 112 tackles. While To’o To’o elected to return for his senior season, Moody will once again have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot following Harris’ departure to the NFL. Alabama should have plenty of competition for its opening at inside linebacker as Moody is set to battle with junior Demouy Kennedy as well as sophomores Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire. Given the fifth-year senior’s experience, he figures to be the early favorite for the role. Tim Smith, DL Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Alabama doesn't have many holes on defense. The Crimson Tide returns arguably the nation’s most feared pass-rushing duo in Anderson and Dallas Turner. Its secondary should also be solid with the return of safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams as well as the arrival of Ricks. Up front, a senior trio of D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young all return with plenty of starting experience. Arguably the only chink in Alabama’s armor comes in its ability to provide interior pressure. Last season, Phidarian Mathis filled that role, recording nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss to go with six quarterback hurries. Now that he’s made way for the NFL, the Crimson Tide will need to find someone else to wreak havoc up front. Tim Smith appears to be Alabama’s best shot of picking up that slack. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound defensive tackle recorded half a sack and five tackles for a loss over 282 defensive snaps last year. He should get more opportunities to cause mayhem this season. Damieon George, OL Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Most Alabama fans’ last memory of Damieon George Jr. came during the Iron Bowl when allowed five pressures and two sacks over just 24 snaps while starting the game at right tackle. Still, that one poor performance shouldn’t overshadow his potential moving forward. The Iron Bowl was one of three games George started last season as he also served as the Crimson Tide’s right tackle against Arkansas and New Mexico State. He fared a bit better against the Razorbacks and Aggies, allowing a combined two pass rushes and a sack over a total of 81 snaps between the two contests. Alabama is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last year as Evan Neal left early for the NFL while Chris Owens is out of eligibility. George, a junior, joins sixth-year senior Kendall Randolph as the Crimson Tide’s only returnees with starting experience at the position, making the duo prime candidates to compete for the openings. Another option would be to move George inside to guard where his 6-foot-6, 333-pound frame could help provide a push in the running game. That might allow Javion Cohen to make the switch from left guard to one of the two tackle positions. Terrion Arnold, DB Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Terrion Arnold didn’t play a single snap for Alabama during his freshman season last year. However, the former SI99 member was seen working with the second-team unit at cornerback during pregame drills toward the end of the season. Following the departure of starters Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama has openings at both of its cornerback positions. Those spots figure to be filled by Ricks and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Meanwhile, Brian Branch is likely to retain the Star position with Battle and Hellams taking up the two safety positions in the backend. Still, don’t count out Arnold to land a role in the secondary. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has the versatility to play both cornerback and safety. That could see him work his way into the dime unit or, at the very least, be first in line in the event of injury.

Alabama spring camp schedule

Friday, March 11

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16 (A-Day game)

All practices other than the A-Day game will be closed to the media and the public.