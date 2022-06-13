Skip to main content

Five-Star 2024 QB Julian Sayin Calls Alabama's Offense 'Very Exciting'

The Carlsbad, Calif., native met with Nick Saban while visiting the Crimson Tide on Monday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After hosting two of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class over the weekend, Alabama turned its attention further to the future Monday as it welcomed 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin on campus.

Sayin received an offer from the Crimson Tide last month. During his visit, the Carlsbad, Calif., native was able to tour Alabama’s facilities before sitting down for a conversation with Nick Saban inside the head coach’s office.

“I liked meeting Coach Saban,” Sayin said. “We had a great conversation and he was saying about how they are able to put the pieces around the QB. He said he likes my accuracy, quick hands, and football IQ.”

Sayin, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, is rated as the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his sophomore season last year, he threw for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama has had recent success with West Coast quarterbacks, bringing in Hawaii native Tua Tagovailoa in 2017 as well as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in California native Bryce Young in 2020. While Sayin is impressed with Alabama’s ability to develop players at his position, he’s also intrigued by the possibility of being surrounded by the rest of the talent in the Crimson Tide’s offense.

“I like the way Alabama has extreme talent at the receiver position and offensive line as well,” he said. “Very exciting to see as a QB.”

Sayin speaks regularly with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and said he has been impressed with the Crimson Tide’s recruiting efforts so far. As of now, he list Alabama among his leaders along with Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Sayin does not have a return date to Alabama planned at the moment but said he would like to visit the Crimson Tide again if his schedule permits. The rising junior is looking to make his college decision sometime in October or November. 

Gallery: Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin and Nick Saban
Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin

EWdhKQkWkAEZhCp
All Things Bama

Tennessee Tech Transfer 3B Ed Johnson Commits to Alabama

By Joey Blackwell56 minutes ago
Graham Crawford
All Things Bama

Alabama Catcher Graham Crawford Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 473
Recruiting

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Is Alabama Still in the Running for Arch Manning?

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: What is Alabama’s Biggest Strength for the Coming Season?

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Zane Denton
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Zane Denton Enters Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Ray Perkins with Bert Bank and George Steinbrenner
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2022

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Bumper Stickers
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bumper Stickers

By Anthony SiscoJun 12, 2022
baseball and softball logo
ASWA

2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball

By Christopher WalshJun 12, 2022