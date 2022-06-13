Five-Star 2024 QB Julian Sayin Calls Alabama's Offense 'Very Exciting'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After hosting two of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class over the weekend, Alabama turned its attention further to the future Monday as it welcomed 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin on campus.

Sayin received an offer from the Crimson Tide last month. During his visit, the Carlsbad, Calif., native was able to tour Alabama’s facilities before sitting down for a conversation with Nick Saban inside the head coach’s office.

“I liked meeting Coach Saban,” Sayin said. “We had a great conversation and he was saying about how they are able to put the pieces around the QB. He said he likes my accuracy, quick hands, and football IQ.”

Sayin, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, is rated as the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his sophomore season last year, he threw for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Alabama has had recent success with West Coast quarterbacks, bringing in Hawaii native Tua Tagovailoa in 2017 as well as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in California native Bryce Young in 2020. While Sayin is impressed with Alabama’s ability to develop players at his position, he’s also intrigued by the possibility of being surrounded by the rest of the talent in the Crimson Tide’s offense.

“I like the way Alabama has extreme talent at the receiver position and offensive line as well,” he said. “Very exciting to see as a QB.”

Sayin speaks regularly with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and said he has been impressed with the Crimson Tide’s recruiting efforts so far. As of now, he list Alabama among his leaders along with Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Sayin does not have a return date to Alabama planned at the moment but said he would like to visit the Crimson Tide again if his schedule permits. The rising junior is looking to make his college decision sometime in October or November.