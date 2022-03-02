Five-Star Prospect Jayden Wayne Has Alabama on Top

First-year Alabama assistants Coleman Hutzler and Joe Cox knew they’d face plenty of competition when it came to recruiting Jayden Wayne to the Crimson Tide. They just didn’t expect to be battling each other for the five-star prospect from Tacoma, Wash.

Hutzler, who coaches outside linebackers, sees Wayne as his next prized edge rusher. Meanwhile, Cox covets the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder’s athleticism for his tight end unit.

“They’re fighting for me now for defense and offense,” Wayne said. “They like that I can play both sides of the ball, and they tell me they like my film a lot."

Wayne is a two-way star at Lincoln High School. During his junior season last year, he recorded 79 tackles, including 19 stops for a loss and 11 sacks, to go with 23 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles on defense. He also chipped in 269 yards and five touchdowns on 18 receptions as a tight end.

While Wayne is willing to play anywhere he is needed at the next level, he finds himself leaning slightly with Hutzler as an edge rusher on defense.

“I see myself like Will Anderson,” Wayne said. “They did a good job with him, so I know they would do the same with me.”

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Cox will miss out on the two-way star should he choose to commit to the Crimson Tide.

“They’re still pretty split on where they want me,” Wayne said. “Nick Saban thinks I can be elite at both [edge rusher and tight end]. They’re talking about throwing in some red-zone packages for me on offense. That’s good with me.”

Their friendly battle aside, Cox and Hutzler have helped Alabama make significant strides with Wayne during their short time with the Crimson Tide. The prized recruit says he speaks with the assistants daily, stating that he has developed a strong relationship with both. Wayne will look to build on that next month as he is set to visit Alabama with his parents on April 2.

“They just love to compete,” Wayne said of Cox and Hutzler. “They’re the best of the best, and they’re really just great people, too. They are just really excited to meet me, and I’m excited to meet them.”

Next month’s visit will be Wayne’s third trip to Alabama. Along with meeting Cox and Hutzler face-to-face, he says he’s looking forward to checking out the dorms and getting a better feel of the campus. That figures to be important as the Washington native is strongly considering making Tuscaloosa his home for the next three to four years.

“Alabama is on top for me,” Wayne said. “They set the standard, and they are the best. And then you’ve got Nick Saban. Nick Saban’s the GOAT. It’s been a while that Alabama’s been up there for me.”

Wayne’s trip to Alabama is one of several visits he has planned over the next few months as he looks to make his college decision before the start of his senior season this fall. He is set to visit Southern California on Friday and is also planning to check out Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Miami, Michigan State and Oregon in the coming weeks.