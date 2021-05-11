Former Alabama DB Ronald Williams to Transfer to Michigan State

Williams will join former Crimson Tide defensive backs coach Mel Tucker with the Spartans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Senior Alabama defensive back Ronald Williams Jr., who entered the NCAA transfer portal just three weeks ago, now has a new home.

Williams announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be joining Michigan State for his senior season.

Williams will be joining former Alabama defensive backs coach Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

A junior college transfer, Williams joined Alabama from Hutchinson Community College in the state of Kansas. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he was one of the top JUCO corner recruits in the country.

Williams missed the early part of the 2020 season due to an arm injury. However, he managed to see action in three games last season. In his debut against Mississippi State, Williams record one tackle. However, against Kentucky and at Arkansas, Williams did not record any stats in either game.

The NCAA transfer portal is a tool that allows college athletes to enter their names into a pool where coaches and staffs across the country can examine which athletes are interested in transferring. While athletes can withdraw their names at any time, most that join the portal ultimately leave their prior institution.

Along with Williams, seven other Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal either during or following the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher transferred to USC, while linebacker Ben Davis left for Texas. Linebacker Ale Kaho departed for UCLA while fellow linebacker Ben Davis moved on to Georgia Tech. Defensive back Eddie Smith transferred to Illinois and kicker Joseph Bulovas left for Vanderbilt.

Defensive back Brandon Turnage has also entered the transfer portal, but has not yet announced his destination.

With the new NCAA transfer eligibility policy, Williams will be immediately eligible to play for the Spartans.